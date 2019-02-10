More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Serie A: Juventus rolls, Milan back into 4th

By Kyle BonnFeb 10, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
After much movement, much speculation, and lots of ups and downs, the top of the Serie A table changed little from the positioning entering the weekend.

Juventus topped Sassuolo 3-0 to restore its 11-point lead at the top of the table, while AC Milan took care of Cagliari 3-0 to move back into fourth place after falling as far as seventh due to other results.

The Old Lady maintained its iron grip over Serie A with a dominant win, grabbing goals from Sami Khedira, Emre Can, and of course Cristiano Ronaldo. While Sassuolo managed to grab 50% possession in the match, they could only muster two shots on target, including none in the final hour of the game.

Ronaldo created the opener 23 minutes in as he worked space near the penalty spot and unleashed a ripper, and while that was saved well by Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli, Khedira was there to tap in the rebound at the far post. Ronaldo got his goal on a powerful header in the 70th minute to put the game away, and Can added the cherry on top with four minutes remaining, finding the far post with a low effort from a tight angle. Ronaldo also failed to get through the 90 minutes without a blooper, as he inexplicably rifled a powerful rip straight into Khedira’s face at the top of the box despite his teammate standing almost right next to him.

Milan, meanwhile, picked up a critical result in a match marred by protests. Cagliari struggled to leave its training ground earlier in the weekend as local farmers protested plunging dairy prices, hoping to stop Cagliari from making the trip to the San Siro, wanting the club to use their high profile to make a statement. The team eventually traveled, but ran into a buzzsaw.

Suso was responsible for creating the opener, as his left-footed curler was saved by Alessio Cragno, only for the rebound to ping directly off Cagliari defender Luca Ceppitelli and into the back of the net. 21-year-old Lucas Paqueta doubled the Milan lead in the 22nd minute on a cross from Davide Calabria that found Pacqueta charging to meet at the back post, scoring his first Serie A goal after joining in early January. Krzysztof Piatek made it 3-0 with 20 minutes to go on a scrappy goal that he poked through the legs of Nicoló Barella with Cragno way out of net.

While it appears the top two places in the table have been all but locked up with Juventus on 63 points and Napoli on 52, the final two Champions League spots in the Serie A table are being fought for tooth and nail. Inter, who beat Parma 1-0 on Saturday, sits third with 43 points, while AC Milan moves back into the final position with 39.

Below Milan sits Atalanta, Roma, and Lazio all on 38 points, with Torino at 34, Sampdoria at 33, and Fiorentina at 32.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Atalanta also picked up a 2-1 win over SPAL on a 79th goal from white-hot Duvan Zapata, who grabbed his 15th goal in his last 10 Serie A games. He picked up the winner on the break, with Hans Hateboer providing the fast-break delivery from the right after being sprung through by a wonderful chip from Marten De Roon.

Torino defeated Udinese 1-0 at home to stay in the hunt, with the lone strike coming from former Chelsea youth product Ola Aina just past the half-hour mark on a header, finishing a cross from Cristian Ansaldi after spectacular one-on-one work on the left flank. Torino shot-stopper Salvatore Sirigu also saved his fifth-straight penalty, off the foot of Rodrigo de Paul.

Bologna and Genoa drew 1-1 on a pair of first-half goals by Mattia Destro and Lukas Lerager that cancelled out. The teams combined for 25 shots, including eight on target, but the second half was a dud as Bologna pulled out of the relegation zone but only on goal differential.

Pep Guardiola praises "incredible" Man City win over Chelsea

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 10, 2019, 3:13 PM EST
Pep Guardiola could do nothing but gush about his players after Manchester City shockingly demolished Chelsea 6-0 at the Etihad on Sunday.

The Manchester City boss said it was one of the most incredible performances he’s seen his players put on, and while it still wasn’t perfect – because of course he would say that – it still blew him away.

“Incredible week, incredible game,” Guardiola said during his post-match media availability. “We were lucky to score the first three goals because Sergio [Aguero] missed one, and after the 4-0 they were much better than us. In the second half after 5-0 it was tough for them with that result mentally it was not easy, but in general we make an incredible performance against Chelsea.”

After Aguero’s hat-trick and Raheem Sterling‘s brace, Pep even went so far as to say he believes it might be the most stellar performance he has seen his team put on at the Etihad, and much of that had to do with his high esteem of Chelsea coming into the game.

“Yes,” Guardiola said when asked if this was one of the best performances by his Manchester City team. “I know how they [Chelsea] play, they destroy the openings…I’m not talking about winning or losing, they play incredible, and that’s why I’m very pleased.”

With Aguero moving into the lead as all-time Manchester City goalscorer and also tying the Premier League record for most hat-tricks with his 11th, Guardiola had all praise for the Argentine, not just for his current form but also his longevity.

“I’ve said many times, this is ninth season or tenth season here…I don’t know how many seasons…and he’s scored every single season a lot of goals. I admire this kind of players, with the consistency, like David [Silva]. Young players come, other people come, one season, two seasons, but he stays for a long time, and that is fantastic.”

Finally, with Manchester City moving top of the Premier League on goal differential, Guardiola mentioned that while Liverpool controls its own destiny in the title race given they own a game in hand, he’s so proud of his team for maintaining a competitive mentality even after winning the title last year.

“I’m proud the most about, after what happened last season, I have said many times that I feel that way, what we have done last season, still being there every single game, every single game, trying and trying and they’re still there in the position. That means a lot to me and that means a lot to the club, for the organization, for all the people working here, so that is why…11 games [for us], the other one is 12, so we are going to try until the end to retain the title.”

Guardiola, Sterling on Man City's remarkable bounce back (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
Sergio Aguero set a Manchester City while matching a Premier League record as his club went atop the table by handing Chelsea its worst ever PL defeat.

We mean, where to start?

[ MORE: Recap | JPW’s 3 Things + On site ]

City was as clinical as it was magnificent in a 6-0 win on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, with the first four goals coming in 25 minutes and all coming via Aguero and Raheem Sterling (The Englishman had a brace).

The win was City’s third in eight days, as the reigning champs continue to serve notice that they aren’t letting Liverpool waltz away with their crown.

And this was days after Bernardo Silva admitted that City was ready to concede the title following a surprising loss to Newcastle.

[ MORE: Sarri reacts ]

Managers and players often say that performances should be taken on a game-by-game basis, but Pep Guardiola sounds like a man who lives in the present.

We bet he’s even got several books on mindfulness.

“The pressure doesn’t exist,” Guardiola said. “All we can do is play like a team. If you win perfect, if not you try next season. What pressure? We are privileged to be footballers and a manager. I demand their best. There are many troubles happen all around the world for us to think about pressure.”

And it’s that philosophy, a hyper version of “What have you done for me lately?” that has players like Raheem Sterling focused on performing all the time.

“You’ve gotta be switched on every day,” Sterling said, pitch side with the NBC Sports Soccer crew after the match (full video atop post).

“The way he sets us up is brilliant but at the end of the day we’ve gotta go out there and do it. … You’ve gotta stay on your toes here. No one expects to start.”

Man City heads to the road now, with an FA Cup visit to Newport County before a UEFA Champions League trip to Schalke for the first leg of the Round of 16.

Sarri 'not able to explain' Chelsea's woeful performance

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2019, 1:53 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri understands why he’s under pressure at Chelsea, having conceded two of the worst losses in the club’s celebrated Premier League history.

“It is right,” Sarri said. “I am in charge of the team so it is right. You will have to ask the club.”

[ MORE: Recap | JPW’s 3 Things ]

But it has to bewilder him that it’s sandwiched around a terrific blowout win. This, it seems, is Chelsea.

Man City scored after three minutes on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium and never recovered en route to a 6-0 loss, one goal more than a late January loss to Bournemouth and one less than its nearest peer: a 1991 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

That’s almost three decades ago.

“At the moment I am not able to explain. during the week my feeling was good during training. Maybe the goal we concede after three minutes it was difficult to play. It was difficult not to give them spaces. We were in trouble. I am not able to understand.

“We made a lot of mistakes against the wrong opponents. They played fantastic football and we made a lot of mistakes. We wanted to press them at the beginning of the action but the plan was completely ruined because we concede after three minutes.”

That’s the truth, and it’s difficult to imagine how Sarri would’ve been able to get his men on a new tactical route considering Man City’s goal run didn’t stop until the 25th minute. By then it was 4-0.

Sure, a lot of Chelsea’s woes have Sarri’s fingerprints on them, but we’re not sure today is on him.

Man City make statement, rip Sarri-ball apart

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2019, 1:52 PM EST
MANCHESTER — This is exactly why Manchester City hired Pep Guardiola.

This is not why Chelsea hired Maurizio Sarri.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Two coaches revered for their fluid, attacking philosophies squared off and both would rather quit the game than alter their playing styles. One of them may have to do that very soon, and it’s not Guardiola…

Guardiola didn’t get a handshake from Sarri at the final whistle as the Italian coach, someone who Guardiola respects greatly, had his trousers pulled down and was thoroughly embarrassed. He later explained he didn’t see Guardiola because he wanted to get down the tunnel as quick as he could.

As swashbuckling as City’s display was, Chelsea’s defensive ineptitude could lead to time being called swiftly on Sarri-ball at Stamford Bridge. City’s fans sung “You need Mourinho!” to taunt Chelsea. It’s not that bad, but it’s getting there.

Guardiola’s City set the tone from the first second, as Raheem Sterling‘s opener arrived with less than four minutes on the clock and you could feel a hammering was on. City are now top of the Premier League table and have a +10 goal differential compared to Liverpool. City have played one more game than Liverpool, but the latter’s game in hand is away at Manchester United on Feb. 24.

“The players who make a good performance continue, and the players who don’t rest,” Guardiola said. “That is the only way we can assure we maintain the level. We cannot deny we are competing against Tottenham and Liverpool, and they have made their best start ever in their own history. Liverpool have a trophy room which is a little bit bigger, not a little bit, much bigger than us. This is their best start and we are still in there. That means a lot for all of us.”

Guardiola believes the title race will go down to the final game of the season, and has hinted at City frustrating Liverpool by still being in the hunt.

“We are there, we are leaders but Liverpool has one more game. My feeling is it is going to finish on the last games. After what we have done last season, being there, that is where I am proud and most satisfied. Normally the people drop, fall down after what we have done last season. Still we are there, and that is nice. Really nice.”

City were sensational, but nobody expected Chelsea to be this bad and their players so disinterested.

The same pattern is emerging at Chelsea as it did under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, with the players clearly downing tools. This time it has happened just six months into Sarri’s debut season.

The core of this squad won the league under Mourinhho and Conte, but in Sarri’s first year they look totally disinterested in playing his style and it is tough to see how they can come back from this drubbing.

Some days you have to hold your hands up and applaud City’s brilliance, but the way Chelsea imploded suggests there are huge problems behind-the-scenes. It also suggests that Manchester United and Arsenal have the edge in the top four battle as Chelsea’s previous goal difference advantage has evaporated and they are now one point off the top four.

“I am worried about my team, I am worried about the performance. My job is always at risk,” Sarri chuckled when asked my the media if he worries about being fired. “I am not worried about the club, you have to ask them about that.”

The bookmakers slashed odds on Sarri being the next Premier League manager to be sacked after Chelsea’s worst-ever defeat in the Premier League era.

“I think the big difference between the two teams was the intensity of pressing. They pressed really well and we were not able to do it,” Sarri explained to Sky Sports. “We were not able to react in the right way. We were not able to stay in the match. At the moment we have a big problem away. The beginning of the season we were better away than at home. But everything has changed in the last month. We need to understand.”

Sarri was asked if he should be under pressure after the manner of Chelsea’s defeat.

“It is right. I am in charge of the team so it is right [that he faces pressure]. You will have to ask the club [if there will be discussions about his future],” Sarri said.

Guardiola had sympathy with Sarri’s situation in his first season at Chelsea, as he too had struggles at City in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

He pointed to the main problem Sarri has: convincing those who appointed him that he’s the right man to lead Chelsea moving forward.

“I know exactly what he wants to do. This kind of person with this type of game, it always helps to make our football better,” Guardiola said. “He wants to try to do it. They beat us there in Stamford Bridge, against Napoli last season they were tight games and moments in the game they were better than us. I said many times, people don’t understand how difficult it is. My first year was so difficult too. My first year you could play good in the way we play now, but not as consistent. The people expect when one manager arrives and you buy players, immediately it comes. It needs time. It depends on the believers, the owners or the people who are in charge and if they really believe in that.”

After this embarrassing defeat, does Sarri now believe that his style of football will not work at Chelsea?

“No because today I didn’t see my football. No, no because at the beginning it worked,” Sarri said. “Now we need only to understand the reason why at the moment, it isn’t working. We need to understand the reason. It is not easy… At the moment I am not able to see the reason but I have to work for this. My target is to play my football. It is not to change to another football. At the moment we are playing another football.”