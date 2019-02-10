More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Son scores again as Spurs beat Foxes (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2019, 10:33 AM EST
  • Spurs third team this season to reach 60 points
  • Foxes play well, but finish six points off seventh
  • Son scores again, Eriksen bags beauty

Heung-Min Son‘s 11th goal of the season put a cap on Tottenham Hotspur’s action-packed 3-1 defeat of Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Davinson Sanchez and Christian Eriksen also scored for Spurs — Eriksen’s a true spectacle (above) — who sit five points back of leaders Liverpool and meet the Reds on March 31.

Son’s 11 goals have come in his last 13 league matches dating back to Nov. 24. Crucially, he’s been red-hot in the absence of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Jamie Vardy scored his 100th senior goal after missing a penalty with his first touch of the game for Leicester City, who remains 12th on the table.

Harry Maguire nodded a long free kick on frame, and Hugo Lloris had to slap it over the bar in the name of safety. The ensuing ninth minutes corner was popped over the frame, and Spurs were off the hook.

Harvey Barnes pulled a Leicester shot wide of the far post off a James Maddison feed moments later.

The other side saw a penalty shout become a yellow card to Heung-min Son for simulation after Maguire got a piece of his ankle in the box and Son hit the deck. If it would’ve been awarded, you’d say Son embellished but the contact was sloppy. Shoulder shrug emoji.

Danny Rose continued a fine run of form in the early stages, and had an 18th minute run and shot foiled by Kasper Schmeichel‘s right arm.

A designed set piece allowed Spurs to break through in the 34th, as Christian Eriksen spotted a just onside Sanchez for a 33rd minute header. The goal was the Colombian’s first for Spurs.

Leicester’s second half was much improved, with Ben Chilwell getting a left-footed shot on target.

That’s when Jamie Vardy got his final instructions, but he wasn’t introduced until after James Maddison won the Foxes their penalty after coming together with Jan Vertonghen.

Vardy came on for Gray, and Maddison gave him the ball. His first touch of the game came from the spot, and Lloris saved the effort!

Three minutes later, Ricardo Pereira‘s clearance skills doomed Leicester for a second-straight week. His effort his Oliver Skipp and wound up on the boot of Eriksen, who ripped a classy long strike past Schmeichel.

Here’s a stat!

Lloris then stopped a hard Barnes drive at the other end, as the Foxes did not quit.

And Vardy got his goal anyway, sliding in front of Toby Alderweireld to get onto the end of a Pereira cross from the right.

Just as Leicester seemed prepared for stoppage time heroics, Son dribbled the better part of 60 yards after meeting a Moussa Sissoko clearance. He beat Schmeichel 1v1 from outside the 18 to close out the win.

Aguero hits golazo as part of Man City’s unreal start v. Chelsea (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2019, 11:49 AM EST
Navy blue heads are spinning in Manchester, as City scored four goals in the first 25 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

That’s even wilder considering that Sergio Aguero missed a total sitter early in Manchester City’s Sunday morning match against Chelsea.

That in itself is a headline, yeah?

But the Argentine superstar, fresh off a hat trick, had something up his sleeve (or down his sock).

Aguero doubled Chelsea’s early lead with a vicious, curling effort from outside the 18-yard box that Kepa Arrizabalaga did well to touch on its route into the upper 90.

What a hit. Aguero then scored a tap-in before a blocked effort from his fell to Ilkay Gundogan for City’s fourth of the half. Raheem Sterling scored the first.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2019, 10:14 AM EST
Chelsea looks to beat Manchester City for the second time in all of this season’s competitions when it visits the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Willian and Mateo Kovacic are the biggest names on the bench for the visitors, while Leroy Sane and David Silva will have to wait for their Man City introduction.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Sane, Silva, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Emerson, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud.

Mbappe donates $35K to fund search for missing pilot Ibbotson

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2019, 9:53 AM EST
Kylian Mbappe has donated about $35,000 to a fund set up by the family of missing pilot Dave Ibbotson, who was lost at sea while flying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala from Wales to France.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, 20, sent the funds under the name Elie Lottin. He also donated $1,300 to the search to find Sala, and his full name is Kylian Mbappe Lottin.

[ MORE: Tributes to Sala ]

Sala’s body was recovered and identified only after a second search was funded, and Ibbotson’s family fears they may never recover the body of the pilot without significant financial help.

“We cannot bear the thought of him being alone, we need him home so that we are able to lay him to rest.”

Look past Mbappe’s massive bank account here; The 20-year-old has shown a grace and conscience unseen from many a person, let alone athlete, previously donating a half-million dollars in World Cup winnings to an organization that sets up sporting events for kids with disabilities.

Broadcaster and former Leicester star Gary Lineker also donated $1,300 to the search for Ibbotson.

The page’s fundraising goal is about $388,000. It has currently has raised about $156,000, and Mbappe’s donation will help spread the word for sure. The page is here.

WATCH: Celtic midfielder Brown rips rocket from distance

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2019, 9:09 AM EST
As we await our first goal from Spurs-Leicester City, we’ve got a certified beauty north of the English border.

For those unfamiliar with the league, Scott Brown of Celtic is certified villain, possible lunatic, midfield monster, and one of the more terrifying people in the league.

The Glaswegian veteran, 33, has 55 Scottish caps to go with more than 500 appearances for Celtic, having arrived at the club from Hibernian in 2007.

Brown’s first Celtic goal since Feb. 11, 2017, was an absolute belter, the midfielder tearing into this loose ball after a single touch in Sunday’s Scottish Cup game against St. Johnstone.