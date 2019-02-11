Reports: Sarri’s fate rests on Europa League success

With a second crushing Premier League defeat in the space of three games, it’s looking increasingly likely that Maurizio Sarri will have to do something drastic on the field to keep his job for next season – or even the rest of this campaign.
According to multiple reports in England, following Chelsea’s 6-0 thrashing defeat at Manchester City, Sarri has to get Chelsea to advance in the Europa League knockout round, or else he faces an early dismissal into his three year contract. Chelsea face Malmo in the Europa League Round of 32 on Thursday and then February 21.
Although Chelsea sits just a point behind Manchester United for fourth place and the final UEFA Champions League spot, it’s looking more likely that Chelsea’s only way into the Champions League next season will be by way of winning the Europa League.
By Chelsea’s standards, it’s been a poor season, with the club falling to rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham twice this year. Sarri has taken a lot of criticism for moving N’Golo Kante out of his role as a holding midfielder, moving him to become a box to box midfielder and having Jorginho play the point of attack. In each of Chelsea’s big losses, Jorginho has been labeled the weak point and has been overrun in his position on the field.
As such, Chelsea has dropped to sixth place and with Eden Hazard and others likely to leave with another season outside of the Champions League, the next two weeks before season-defining for the club.
In Sarri’s defense, Napoli refused to let him leave until July, and Sarri barely had time to take training before the Premier League’s early transfer window shut. Although he acquired Jorginho, he’s basically playing with a number of players who don’t fit his system of play, which has led to many mistakes.