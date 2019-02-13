Asensio saves Real Madrid in win over Ajax (video)

It wasn’t a vintage UEFA Champions League performance for Real Madrid, but Los Blancos came away from Amsterdam with a win and two away goals.
Marco Asensio’s late goal gave Real Madrid a 2-1 victory at Ajax, in a game that also saw Ajax have a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee.
It looked as though Ajax had taken the lead in the 37th minute, as Nicolas Tagliafico headed home a poor clearance from Thibaut Courtois. Referee Damir Skomina originally allowed the goal but upon consultation with the VAR, the goal was disallowed, likely due to Dusan Tadic interfering with Courtois on the Belgian’s initial clearance.
It was a blow to the hosts, who knew they would have few chances to score, and they were made to pay in the 60th munute. Vinicius Jr. again showcased his terrific speed, bursting past the Ajax defense before laying off a simple pass to Karim Benzema, which the Frenchman finished into the roof of the net.
Hakim Ziyech scores to put Ajax level in the 75th minute, finishing off a devastating counter attack with a great cross from David Neres to give Ajax hope. But Ajax pushed too many players forward late in the match, which led to Asensio’s winner.
With the win, Real Madrid are in full control, as Ajax will need to win by a two-goal margin to advance.