Asensio saves Real Madrid in win over Ajax (video)

By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 6:36 PM EST
It wasn’t a vintage UEFA Champions League performance for Real Madrid, but Los Blancos came away from Amsterdam with a win and two away goals.

Marco Asensio’s late goal gave Real Madrid a 2-1 victory at Ajax, in a game that also saw Ajax have a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee.

It looked as though Ajax had taken the lead in the 37th minute, as Nicolas Tagliafico headed home a poor clearance from Thibaut Courtois. Referee Damir Skomina originally allowed the goal but upon consultation with the VAR, the goal was disallowed, likely due to Dusan Tadic interfering with Courtois on the Belgian’s initial clearance.

It was a blow to the hosts, who knew they would have few chances to score, and they were made to pay in the 60th munute. Vinicius Jr. again showcased his terrific speed, bursting past the Ajax defense before laying off a simple pass to Karim Benzema, which the Frenchman finished into the roof of the net.

Hakim Ziyech scores to put Ajax level in the 75th minute, finishing off a devastating counter attack with a great cross from David Neres to give Ajax hope. But Ajax pushed too many players forward late in the match, which led to Asensio’s winner.

With the win, Real Madrid are in full control, as Ajax will need to win by a two-goal margin to advance.

Juan Carlos Osorio steps down as Paraguay manager

By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 6:01 PM EST
After only five months, Juan Carlos Osorio is leaving his post as Paraguay National Team manager.

The Paraguayan FA confirmed the news on Wednesday in a press conference from Asuncion, with the FA president Robert Harrison stating that both sides mutually agreed to cancel Osorio’s contract. Osorio then stated that “family problems” were the reason he had to leave the job after such a short time in charge. Osorio coached just one match in charge of Paraguay, a 1-1 draw at South Africa last November.

“For family reasons of my own, unfortunately I cannot remain in office, I would like to thank you for your support,” Osorio said. “It was a pride for me, directing, driving and training the national team.”

The decision leaves Paraguay behind the eight ball, just four months before the Copa America. On the plus side for Paraguay, due to the 2022 World Cup being played in November and December, World Cup qualification doesn’t begin for another 13 months.

On the other hand, it’s a strange turn of events for Osorio, who led Mexico to a famous World Cup win over Germany, though he was not able to get to the much-desired “quinto partido,” or fifth game during the tournament in Russia. Osorio goes down as one of El Tri’s most successful managers, even though he had a rocky relationship with the press and fan base during nearly his entire tenure. Despite winning 33 games, beating the U.S. Men’s National Team in Columbus, Ohio and qualifying for both the Confederations Cup and World Cup, he’ll be remembered more for the defeats. There’s the 7-0 shellacking against Chile in the 2016 Copa America, the 2-1 defeat to Portugal at the Confederations Cup and ultimately, the defeats to Sweden and Brazil at the 2018 World Cup.

When Osorio became a free agent last July, there was plenty of speculation in the media that Osorio could become the next USMNT manager, due to his previous work in MLS and understanding of CONCACAF’s qualification maze. However, while the USMNT waffled on candidates and eventually settled with Gregg Berhalter, Osorio quickly found a home in Paraguay.

The timing of the move likely means that Osorio will have to wait a while before he can get a new national team job, though there will likely be club teams vying for his services across South America in the coming months.

Tottenham holds advantage over Dortmund after first leg (video)

By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
Tottenham showed on Wednesday that against the top sides in Europe, they’re more than a two-trick pony.

Even without Harry Kane and Dele Alli, Tottenham surged to a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie. The match at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday began in a similar manner to Manchester United v. Paris Saint-Germain the night before, until a lapse of concentration led to Tottenham’s opener and game opened up from there.

Heung-Min Son, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente all scored for Spurs, who take a decisive three-goal advantage into the second leg in Germany on March 6. Meanwhile, it was the third-straight match for Dortmund where they had conceded three goals, and is another huge blow to the club that leads the Bundesliga by five points, with the margin slipping.

After a back and forth first half, which featured Christian Pulisic taking a strike on goal from a narrow angle it only took 65 seconds or so for Tottenham to take the lead. Son found space behind the Dortmund defense and Vertonghen found him with a lofted cross, before Son scored with a right-footed volley.

Dortmund had to take a few risks to try and tie the match, though they also sat back at times, hoping to limit the damage. However, a mistake by Achraf Hakimi let Vertonghen burst into the box, and Serge Aurier found him with a beautiful cross to put Spurs up, 2-0 in the 83rd minute.

Three minutes later, substitute Llorente got his head on a corner kick that found the side netting, putting Tottenham in control of the tie.

Tottenham has to feel very confident of progressing to the quarterfinals at this stage, with a 3-0 lead. Dele Alli and Harry Kane could both return for the second leg, which could help Tottenham get a crucial away goal in Dortmund next month.

Vertonghen doubles the lead for Spurs (video)

By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
Jan Vertonghen was eyeing the goal the entire time. He noticed Achraf Hakimi had his back turned, and he took advantage.

Vertonghen latched onto a long ball from Serge Aurier into the box and, similar to Heung-Min Son, sent home a side-footed finish to put Tottenham up 2-0, to fully control the tie on Wednesday evening at Wembley Stadium. It’s just Vertonghen’s second goal of the season.

Son fires Tottenham into the lead (video)

By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 4:18 PM EST
It didn’t take very long for Tottenham to open up the scoring in Wednesday’s exciting UEFA Champions League match between it and Borussia Dortmund.

Less than 70 seconds into the second half, Jan Vertonghen‘s lofted cross fell perfectly for Heung-Min Son in the middle of the box, who side-footed a volley home to put Tottenham up 1-0. The goal came after an end-to-end first half that saw Christian Pulisic have a shot on goal saved as well as Tottenham threaten at times at the other end.

For Son, it’s his fourth-straight game with a goal.