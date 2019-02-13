More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images

Montreal hopes Nigerian striker is next Bologna boom

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

MORE: MLS

Five incoming MLS players who provide litmus tests Red Bulls take risk on exciting Danish forward Jorgensen U.S. soccer world mourns Hall of Fame defender Clavijo

The Montreal Impact may have just swapped presidents, with owner Joey Saputo handing the reins over to Kevin Gilmore, but the MLS club’s owner is still the chairman of Bologna and the clubs will again be sharing resources.

And if the latest move goes as well as some of the previous ones, well, look out.

Orji Okwonkwo is joining the Impact on loan, reunited with teammate Saphir Taidir. The Algerian was one of the stars of a Montreal season like Blerim Dzemaili and Marco Di Vaio before him.

Okwonkwo, 21, won the U-17 World Cup with Nigeria in 2015, scoring in the semifinal win over Mexico.

He’d sign for Bologna, and was seemingly on the brink of stardom after scoring three Serie A goals in 10 appearances last season.

Remi Garde famously handed loads of responsibilities to youngsters while leading Lyon, including a Maxime Gonalons and a very young Alexandre Lacazette. He’d later hand increased duty to Samuel Umtiti.

While few would put Okwonkwo in that camp, his chances of growing quickly in MLS are a bit better than Serie A. Point is: Garde is willing to trust kids.

Expecting him to thrive at Taidir or Dzemaili levels is a tall ask, admittedly, and there have been a number of Bologna players who haven’t been stars in MLS (Deian Boldor, Daniele Paponi, and Andrea Pisanu, though the final two contributed more than the first).

Five incoming MLS players who provide litmus tests

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2019, 2:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Even with a name like Pogba in the running, it will not make the list of most intriguing MLS transfers so far this offseason (and there may be more to come, especially with Toronto FC holding a Designated Player spot and reportedly chasing a star in the Belgian top flight).

Though Paul’s older brother Florentin is an intriguing center back addition for champions Atlanta United — he’s a season-and-a-half removed from a very good Ligue 1 campaign for Saint-Etienne — he’s not close to the five players leaping to the front of our minds.

[ MORE: Rice chooses England ]

That list was made trickier to assemble this week when Philadelphia signed Mexican playmaker Marco Fabian from Eintracht Frankfurt. Where will he meet our list, if anywhere?

So we added another qualifier to our list, and that’s whether the player’s standing and form provide us any sort of litmus test for the current state of MLS.

There have been outlandish talents like Pity Martinez and rising international midfielders like Hwang In-Boem before, but the gentlemen below could help teach us some things.

Also, we’re going to cheat and include six players, on five teams. It’s our list.

Fabian, Philadelphia Union —  If there ever was a case to be made for an automatic game-changer, it’s Fabian. The Mexican 29-year-old is two seasons removed from significant playing time with Eintracht Frankfurt, but his first season was very good — 7 goals, 4 assists — and he’s scored against Germany and Iceland in the last two years for El Tri. If he doesn’t control games, MLS has progressed even more than we suspected.

Carles Gil, New England Revolution — One day, La Liga players coming to MLS won’t be that big of a deal, and we’ll find out how accelerated that timeline has come in part through the play of Gil. The right winger and La Liga regular until this year has been with Deportivo de la Coruna’s second team all year. Is Brad Friedel the man to help Gil finally meet his potential head-on?

Terrence Boyd, Toronto FC — Boyd is one of the toughest-to-digest stories for American soccer, mostly because for a time it seemed he could be the next true USMNT star striker. But his time in the Bundesliga was cut by injuries, and he’s been unable to brand himself a regular 2.Bundesliga starter. It’s a rebirth story, but how quickly will he refind his footing? And is he a 10-goal contributor, which should be the minimum expectation, or a guy who can dominate a game?

Allan Cruz and Manu Ledezma, FC Cincinnati — The 22-year-old Cruz is one of the rising stars for Costa Rica, scoring against Peru in November after staring his first 7 appearances for Los Ticos. He’s moving from one of the biggest clubs in an inferior league to another CONCACAF testing ground.

As for Ledezma, the well-traveled 30-year-old Argentine absolutely tortured USL defenses last season, with 16 goals and 16 assists in 31 league games. The prior season, he bagged 10 goals with six assists in 19 NASL appearances with the New York Cosmos. MLS is a step-up, but not enough to deter optimism that the former Middlesbrough man cannot be a significant factor for manager Alan Koch.

Alexandru Mitrita, New York City FC — Here’s another litmus test for the league, in a different way. Mitrita left the Romanian first tier — UEFA coefficient 26th — got some good experience in Italy’s top two tiers with Pescara, and came home to light his domestic league on fire. The next step here is an interesting one for both the development of a player and a league. Mitrita wasn’t a star in Italy, just productive. He’s on fire in Romania. We’ll guess it’s a little bit of the former, at least to start. He’s just 24, and will continue to improve.

LIVE, UCL last 16: Pulisic starts as BVB visits Spurs, Real v. Ajax

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

London and Amsterdam are the scenes for the UEFA Champions League’s next Round of 16 ties, with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid visiting Ajax on Wednesday (both games kick off at 3 p.m. ET).

The first legs in North London will be without four stars, with Spurs’ Dele Alli and Harry Kane missing the match along with Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

And Ajax fans have tried to get to Real Madrid where it hurts: a good night’s sleep (See below, though it’s surely possible that Florentino Perez has invested in soundproofing for all of Real’s hotels).

Click on the link above to follow live updates on the action, while here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have you covered for action during and after the games.

PSG, Man Utd investigated for fan actions in UEFA Champions League

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2019, 12:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

More than 800 seats need to be replaced after away supporters did damage at Old Trafford during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 defeat of Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

PSG will be investigated by UEFA, and so will United after a bottle was hurled at former winger Angel Di Maria.

[ MORE: Rice chooses England ]

The disciplinary case is set to go before UEFA on Feb. 28, a week before United visits Paris for the second leg on March 6.

According to the Manchester Evening News:

United have been charged with blocked stairways and the throwing of objects while PSG have been charged with the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbance.

Declan Rice to submit request to switch to England from Republic of Ireland

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2019, 11:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice has made a decision on his international future, saying it was very difficult but his “heart and his head” say to file a one-time switch to represent England over the Republic of Ireland.

The 20-year-old was capped thrice for the Republic of Ireland, but his rise to a fixture under two managers at West Ham catapulted the possibilities of his representing the country of his birth, England.

[ MORE: Montreal adds Serie A striker ]

He was capped by Ireland at the U-16, U-17, U-19, and U-21 levels by Ireland before playing the full-90 for the senior team in a trio of 2018 friendlies against France, Turkey, and the U.S.

“I am a proud Englishman, having been born and raised in London. However, I am just as proud of my family’s Irish heritage and my affinity and connection with the country.”

Read the full statement below. It’s a hammer blow to what could’ve been a decade-long answer to Ireland’s midfield, and a risk for Rice. That said, his promise is nearly immeasurable.