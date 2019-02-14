BATE Borisov takes 1st leg lead v. Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dragun scores before halftime

Gunners have 77 percent possession

Both teams but three shots on target

Lacazette sent off

BATE Borisov stunned Arsenal with a 1-0 Europa League first leg win at Borisov Arena on Thursday,

A free kick from Igor Stasevich was headed home by Stanislav Dragun in the 45th minute for the lone goal of the game.

The second leg is Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

BATE with a HUGE goal to take the lead against Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette had a goal called back for Arsenal, and capped his day with an 85th minute red card.

Lacazette swung his arm backward and caught Aleksandar Filipovic, and will be set for multiple games on the bench.

6 – Arsenal have been eliminated from each of their last six two-legged ties in European competition when losing the first leg – the last such tie they managed to reverse was against FC Porto in the Champions League in 2009-10 (6-2 on aggregate). Delicate.

