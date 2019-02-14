More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Associated Press

Chelsea top Malmo in Europa League

By Kyle BonnFeb 14, 2019, 4:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ross Barkley scored 30 minutes in, and that was all Chelsea needed as they picked up a solid first-leg advantage with a 2-1 victory over Malmo in Sweden.

The former Everton midfielder made a blistering run to reach Pedro‘s deep cross, losing his defender while collecting the ball and firing an off-balance shot into the back of the net on the half-hour mark. Olivier Giroud added the icing on the cake in the 58th minute as Willian sent the ball across the face of goal and the Frenchman was on hand to poke it in on the doorstep.

It wasn’t elementary for the Blues, as Malmo was dangerous throughout the match, especially in the start of the second half as blocks from David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta kept the home side out. Ultimately, despite holding just 33% possession, Malmo somehow outshot Chelsea 14-4 through the first hour of the match but could only put one of those on target. Anders Christiansen eventually grabbed a late goal for Malmo in the 80th minute to give the Blues something to think about in the second leg. The Danish international struck on the break as he beat Emerson to a through-ball and muscled him off for the finish.

Mateo Kovacic was the biggest influencer in the match for Chelsea, completing a hefty 115/117 passes and completing all three of his one-on-one take-ons. Barkley was the most dangerous going forward, scoring the first goal and then running the break before distributing to Willian ahead of Giroud’s finish.

The win for the Blues is a solid bounce-back from its embarrassing 6-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, as winning on the road in European play is always a positive result. It also means Chelsea has reached 10 straight European games unbeaten, with nine wins and a draw in that span.

Chelsea now heads home for the second leg on February 21, holding a solid advantage in the matchup. Malmo would need to outscore Chelsea by two goals and also score more than two goals to win in regulation.

Report: Bayern Munich priced out of Rabiot chase

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 14, 2019, 6:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Another top club seems to be dropping out of the race for Adrian Rabiot.

According to German publication Kicker, Bayern Munich has stopped its pursuit of the French midfielder due to his excessive wage demands.

Rabiot is available via a free transfer this summer after his Paris Saint-Germain contract is set to expire. The 23-year-old midfielder has been an explosive subject over the past few months after he was dropped from PSG first-team training amid strenuous contract negotiations, only reinstated after the club was forced by court order, but he still has not appeared in the matchday squad since early December.

Rabiot and his agent – his mother Veronique – have made scathing remarks about his current French club, but others have been wary to pursue him due to perceived character issues. Rabiot refused a call-up to the French national team squad for the World Cup because he didn’t want to be an alternate, and added fuel to the character fire when he reportedly turned down a transfer to Tottenham because he considered the London club to be beneath his level.

His wage demands must be overly excessive for a club of Bayern’s might to turn down a free transfer for financial reasons, although often times top free transfers come with costly agent fees – Juventus reportedly paid $16 million in agent fees and commissions to complete the free transfer of Emre Can last summer – and that could be another reason for Bayern’s distaste of pursuing the Frenchman.

Rabiot has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, with the Spanish giants looking to get younger in the midfield. Barcelona currently sees significant minutes from 30-year-old Sergio Busquets, 30-year-old Ivan Rakitic, 31-year-old Arturo Vidal, while 22-year-old Arthur has struggled to earn a consistent role in the middle of the field with inconsistent performances and 26-year-old Rafinha is recovering from an ACL tear.

Icardi drops Mark Twain quote after stripped of Inter captaincy

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 14, 2019, 5:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mauro Icardi has broken his silence on the stripping of his Inter captaincy and subsequent dropping for the Europa League win over Rapid Vienna. It doesn’t tell fans much, but it does say a few things.

Icardi posted on Instagram shortly after the team went final with a 1-0 European road win in Austria, using a Mark Twain quote to cryptically convey his feelings. Icardi posted a picture of himself with the caption, “‘It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt.’ Mark Twain  😉🤫”

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that this is even a legitimate Mark Twain quote. While that quote is often attributed to Twain or Abraham Lincoln, there is no actual evidence that those individuals were the ones to think up that quip.

While that doesn’t shed any light on his situation, it at least gives fans a window into the Argentine striker’s feelings. Clearly, Icardi feels he has a side to the story that will clear his name, and that those criticizing his mentality amid a possible transfer out are misguided.

In his pre-match press conference, Inter manager Luciano Spalletti said that Icardi was called up to the squad but refused to join the team. “The decision to remove the captaincy from Icardi was difficult and painful, absolutely shared by all the club members and taken for the good of Inter. He was called up for Vienna but he did not want to be there.”

With Icardi absent from the matchday squad on Thursday, fellow Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez took his place and scored the game’s only goal, slotting home a penalty after earning the spot-kick. At just 21 years old, Martinez already has four caps for Argentina, scoring a goal in his short international time. Arriving from Argentinian side Racing Club in the summer, he has 16 appearances in Serie A this season, but only five of those have been starts, most often coming off the bench to accumulate his 600 minutes.

Europa League: Inter wins, Betis equalizes late, Benfica tops Galatasaray

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnFeb 14, 2019, 5:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

In the shadow of the start of Champions League knockout stage play, the Europa League has also begun the elimination stage of its competition, and it’s already provided plenty of fireworks.

In Round of 32 action, Premier League sides struggled on the road, as 10-man Arsenal fell 1-0 at BATE Borisov and Chelsea squeaked past Malmo despite being troubled at the back often.

[ RECAP: Arsenal fails to score in loss to BATE Borisov ]

[RECAP: Chelsea tops Malmo ]

Elsewhere, Inter clung to an early lead and topped Rapid Vienna 1-0 behind a 39th minute penalty from 21-year-old Lautaro Martínez. The Italian club was without main striker Mauro Icardi amid uncertainty surrounding the stripping of his captaincy. In his place, his fellow Argentinian was a problem for Vienna the whole match, earning four fouls, including the penalty that led to his goal.

Dynamo Kiev picked up a solid road result, earning a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos in Greece on a goal by Benjamin Verbic in the 89th minute to secure the level scoreline. Ahmed Hassan opened the scoring for the hosts inside the first 10 minutes with a left-footed strike after strong hold-up play from Konstantinos Fortounis, while Vitaliy Buyalskiy leveled for Dynamo before the half-hour mark on a sliding cross by Tomasz Kedziora. Before the halftime break, Gil Dias delivered maybe the goal of the day with an unbelievable volley from at least 27 yards out, chesting the ball down and letting it bounce once before unleashing an stunning left-footed blast. The home fans enjoyed that until the very end when Viktor Tsygankov headed down a lofted delivery to the middle of the box for Verbic to bounce into the back of the net.

Real Betis picked up a similar result, pulling out a late 3-3 draw at French club Stade Rennais that sets the La Liga side up well for the return leg in Spain. Stade Rennais scored twice inside the opening 10 minutes and were up 3-1 at the halftime break on a penalty from Hatem Ben Arfa just before the whistle, but the visitors fought back and in the 90th minute, 18-year-old Mexican international Diego Lainez somehow tucked a low strike inside the far post despite at a ridiculously awkward body angle.

Benfica picked up a 2-1 road victory at Turkish side Galatasaray on a beautiful 64th minute goal by Haris Seferovic. The Swiss international latched onto a brilliant long-ball by 21-year-old Ruben Dias and used his strength to beat the defender and bag a fabulous finish past Fernando Muslera.

Sevilla grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a flowing counter-attack finished off by Wissam Ben Yedder, and the Spanish side held on for a key road victory over Lazio in Italy. There were only three total shots on target between the two sides in the entire match, with Sevilla holding Lazio to just a single one.

Napoli eased past FC Zurich 3-1 in Switzerland behind early goals by Arkadiusz Milik Jose Callejon, with Pitor Zielinski finishing off the scoreline 13 minutes from time. The visitors could have had more as Kalidou Koulibaly and Zielinski both missed first-half chances, with Milik coming close after the break.

Celtic fell at home to Valencia 2-0, with Denis Cheryshev and Ruben Sobrino bracketing halftime with goals. Cheryshev has struggled in front of net for much of the season after his big World Cup, but his goalscoring form has picked up of late, with three goals in his last five matches across all competitions. Celtic brought USMNT youngster Timothy Weah on in the 59th minute, but the home side was unable to get on the scoresheet.

Shakhtar Donetsk held on for a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Ukraine despite falling a man down just 11 minutes into the match. Shakhtar took the lead nine minutes in as Marlos slotted home a penalty, but Taras Stepanenko picked up his second yellow card in the early going, leaving the home side with a man disadvantage.

A third-minute goal was all Villareal needed to skate by 10-man Sporting CP in Portugal. Alfonso Pedraza charged down a loose ball just outside the box and blasted it into the back of the net for the early lead, one which the home side could never chase down.

Club Brugge grabbed an important late 2-1 win over Red Bull Salzburg as 22-year-old Brazilian striker Wesley scored nine minutes from the final whistle. The Belgian side trailed 1-0 at home after a 17th minute away goal from Austrian international Zlatko Junuzovic, but charged back to slide into the advantage heading into the second leg in Salzburg.

All Europa League results:

BATE Borisov 1-0 Arsenal
Malmo 1-2 Chelsea
Lazio 0-1 Sevilla
Galatasaray 1-2 Benfica
Rapid Vienna 0-1 Internazionale
Stade Rennais 3-3 Real Betis
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-1 Valencia
Olympiakos 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
Celtic 0-2 Valencia
FC Zurich 1-3 Napoli
Club Brugge 2-1 RB Salzburg
Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Krasnodar 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Slavia Prague 0-0 Racing Genk

UEFA investigating Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for intentional yellow card

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnFeb 14, 2019, 4:11 PM EST
2 Comments

Sergio Ramos could be in hot water in Champions League play.

The Real Madrid defender, known for his fiery play and widespread hateability, is being investigated by UEFA for intentionally earning a yellow card in the dying minutes of Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Dutch club Ajax on Wednesday.

The yellow card, earned in the 89th minute for a trip of Ajax youngster Kasper Dolberg, earns Ramos a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation, having earned three cautions since the start of group stage play. All cards are wiped clean after the quarterfinals match, so Ramos may have intentionally earned a caution with Madrid in a good position heading into the home leg instead of risking a suspension in the following round against a stronger opponent.

Adding to the case against the Spaniard are his comments immediately after the match, where he reportedly told media members, “Looking at the result, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t force [the booking]. It is not to underestimate the opponent nor to think that the series is over, but in football you have to make tough decisions.” Ramos then backtracked his comments, writing on Twitter to deny that he earned the caution intentionally.

In addition, there is apparently footage of Ramos during the game asking his teammates if he should indeed look to earn a card.

UEFA could up his standard one-match ban to a two-match suspension if they determine he did indeed intentionally look to earn a caution. There is recent precedent for this, having handed down punishment to Ramos’s Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal for such a violation in the final minutes of a 6-0 win over APOEL Nicosia during last year’s tournament.