More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Image

Di Maria: My only problem at Manchester United was Van Gaal

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2019, 8:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

First of all today is Angel Di Maria’s 31st birthday. Happy birthday, fella.

The Argentine is probably feeling pretty good after his latest trip around the Sun, especially given its most recent moment was Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 defeat of former club Manchester United in the first leg of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

[ MORE: Man Utd paid a lot to fire Mourinho ]

Di Maria was in the headlines after the game because an Old Trafford attendee tossed a bottle at him, part of what’s prompted a UEFA investigation into both sets of fans.

Di Maria, however, insists he has no problems with United or its fans, saying his poor memories of Old Trafford rest only with manager Louis Van Gaal.

“I’ve said it in the past and I reiterate it, I never spoke badly of the people here and of this club,” Di Maria said. “These are things that happen and people took it badly. I only had problems with the coach here.”

The numbers say that Di Maria wasn’t all that bad at Old Trafford; He just didn’t quite live up to his standards (He also had fewer matches than any time in his career because United was neither in the Champions nor Europa League.

Here are Di Maria’s matches, goals, and assists since he turned 21 and broke out with Benfica. While the numbers don’t tell the whole story of any seasons, they are a guiding light and also show why he’s considered a star everywhere outside of England.

There’s little doubt that Manchester United and the Premier League are a significant challenge compared to the Portuguese and French leagues, so perhaps his numbers should speak for themselves anyway.

To boot:

Benfica
2009-10 — 45 matches, 10 goals, 19 assists
Real Madrid
2010-11 — 53 matches, 9 goals, 26 assists
2011-12 — 32 matches, 7 goals, 17 assists
2012-13 — 52 matches, 9 goals, 17 assists
2013-14 — 52 matches, 11 goals, 25 assists
Manchester United
2014-15 — 32 matches, 4 goals, 12 assists
Paris Saint-Germain
2015-16 — 47 matches, 15 goals, 25 assists
2016-17 — 43 matches, 14 goals, 15 assists
2017-18 — 45 matches, 21 goals, 12 assists
2018-19 — 32 matches, 10 goals, 11 assists

Europa League: Chelsea starts toughest stretch of season

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 14, 2019, 6:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Maurizio Sarri’s seat at Chelsea has never been hotter, and according to multiple reports this week, his fate at Stamford Bridge rests on how Chelsea does in the UEFA Europa League.

After two days of the UEFA Champions League taking center stage, the Europa League returns with the round of 32, as Chelsea faces Malmo and Arsenal takes on BATE. Both Chelsea and Arsenal start on the road, with the return leg in one week’s time back at home in London.

[ MORE: Europa League scores ]

Chelsea is coming off a stunning 6-0 defeat to Manchester City. In Sarri’s pre-match press conference on Wednesday, he revealed there was a players-only meeting for hours as the players worked to solve the issues in the locker room that has led Chelsea to drop out of the top four in the Premier League. In addition, Sarri stated, unsurprisingly, that it was not easy to get on the field after such a thrashing last weekend.

‘It’s not easy to play tomorrow after a 6-0 but we have to play and we have to play well if we want to win,” Sarri said. “We know that it will be not very easy because we have to play against a very good team, they are compact, solid and usually have a very good defensive phase. We want to win and want to react immediately.”

Meanwhile Arsenal’s trip to Belarus was underscored by the fact that Unai Emery didn’t bring either Aaron Ramsey or Mesut Ozil, as the German international continues to fail to get into the gameday squad. Petr Cech is expected to start over Bernd Leno while Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang and Granit Xhaka are back in the side after missing the club’s last match.

Interestingly, Arsenal will face over two legs one of their best midfield signings in the past 20 years, Alexander Hleb is 37-years old. 

Report: Sanchez, Martial, Lingard questionable v. Chelsea

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

If Alexis Sanchez didn’t seem himself on Tuesday evening, there’s a bizarre explanation for that.

According to the Daily Mail in England, while Sanchez was warming up along the sideline in the first half, he unexpectedly collided with assistant referee Fabiano Preti and fell to the turf. Sanchez suffered some sort of leg injury, and although he played on it the rest of the game, he told the Manchester United training staff that he felt pain above one of his knees.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

It’s the latest in what’s been a rough 13 months for Sanchez ever since he joined Man United, where he’s battled through numerous injuries and poor form.

With Sanchez facing a fitness test, he joins the injured Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who both limped out of Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The trio now will hope that they can make a comeback for this coming Monday’s highly-anticipated FA Cup match against Chelsea.

Must-See Goals: Libertad v. The Strongest (video)

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 7:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Paraguayan side Libertad advanced to the third round of Copa Libertadores qualification on Wednesday evening by thrashing Bolivian side, The Strongest, 5-1 (6-2 on aggregate). But the highlights of the night didn’t come until well into the second half.

First, former Benfica and Paraguay star Oscar Cardozo scored from the halfway line, and then Ayrton Cougo, in the 90th minute, fired home a wicked, bending strike with the outside of his left boot. The Copa Libertadores always brings the golazos.

Asensio saves Real Madrid in win over Ajax (video)

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 6:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

It wasn’t a vintage UEFA Champions League performance for Real Madrid, but Los Blancos came away from Amsterdam with a win and two away goals.

Marco Asensio’s late goal gave Real Madrid a 2-1 victory at Ajax, in a game that also saw Ajax have a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee.

It looked as though Ajax had taken the lead in the 37th minute, as Nicolas Tagliafico headed home a poor clearance from Thibaut Courtois. Referee Damir Skomina originally allowed the goal but upon consultation with the VAR, the goal was disallowed, likely due to Dusan Tadic interfering with Courtois on the Belgian’s initial clearance.

It was a blow to the hosts, who knew they would have few chances to score, and they were made to pay in the 60th munute. Vinicius Jr. again showcased his terrific speed, bursting past the Ajax defense before laying off a simple pass to Karim Benzema, which the Frenchman finished into the roof of the net.

Hakim Ziyech scores to put Ajax level in the 75th minute, finishing off a devastating counter attack with a great cross from David Neres to give Ajax hope. But Ajax pushed too many players forward late in the match, which led to Asensio’s winner.

With the win, Real Madrid are in full control, as Ajax will need to win by a two-goal margin to advance.