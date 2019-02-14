Don Garber to stay MLS commissioner through 2023

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The man who’s overseen Major League Soccer’s dramatic growth in revenue will stay in the job a while longer.

Don Garber has signed a deal to continue as MLS commissioner through 2023.

The 61-year-old Garber has been on the job since 1999, when there were only a dozen teams in the league.

Despite his successes, Garber gets more headlines for his missteps like the sloppy handling of the Columbus Crew situation. There is little doubt, however, that he’s done well for the owners of his league, which has progressed on-and-off-the-field under his watch.

Garber was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014, and is now cancer free.

