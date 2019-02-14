Don Garber to stay MLS commissioner through 2023

The man who’s overseen Major League Soccer’s dramatic growth in revenue will stay in the job a while longer.
Don Garber has signed a deal to continue as MLS commissioner through 2023.
[ MORE: Icardi stripped of captaincy ]
The 61-year-old Garber has been on the job since 1999, when there were only a dozen teams in the league.
Despite his successes, Garber gets more headlines for his missteps like the sloppy handling of the Columbus Crew situation. There is little doubt, however, that he’s done well for the owners of his league, which has progressed on-and-off-the-field under his watch.
Garber was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014, and is now cancer free.
The way it looks, Arsenal and Chelsea may need a Europa League title to revisit the hallowed grounds of the Champions League.
[ FOLLOW: Europa League scores ]
Arsenal goes first, its Round of 32 first leg set for a 12:55 p.m. ET kickoff at Borisov Arena against BATE Borisov.
Alexandre Lacazette leads the line for Arsenal in Belarus, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Suarez on the bench.
Chelsea visits Malmo at 3 p.m. ET.
Full slate
12:55 p.m. ET
Lazio v. Sevilla
Rennes v. Real Betis
Slavia Prague v. Genk
Olympiacos v. Dynamo Kiev
Galatasaray v. Benfica
Rapid Vienna v. Inter Milan
Krasnodar v. Bayer Leverkusen
BATE Borisov v. Arsenal
3 p.m. ET
Club Brugge v. Red Bull Salzburg
Malmo v. Chelsea
Zurich v. Napoli
Celtic v. Valencia
Sporting Lisbon v. Villarreal
Shakhtar Donetsk v. Eintracht Frankfurt
Viktoria Plzen v. Dinamo Zagreb
Gareth Bale is facing a suspension for his action in the Madrid Derby last weekend.
Real Madrid’s 3-1 defeat of Atletico Madrid saw Bale score the final goal, a 74th minute marker.
[ MORE: Icardi stripped of captaincy ]
That was a good thing, his 100th goal for the club and one that helped Real close to within six points of first place Barcelona.
The 29-year-old also “saluted” the crowd by putting his hand on his biceps and moving his forearm in an upward fashion.
That’s a no-no, and La Liga has asked for punishment, saying Bale was provoking the opponents’ fans on a big stage.
Bale could miss between 1-3 games if it’s deemed his celebration did not cause a hostile reaction, but also somewhere between 4-12 matches if he’s judged to have intentionally provoked hostility from the fans.
That seems like a very loose interpretation. It seems likely he’ll get a more lenient figure given his reputation and the stature of Real. Over/under is probably set at three.
Marek Hamsik has left Napoli for a big money deal with Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.
Hamsik, 31, apologized to fans of the Neapolitan club and praised them for their support over 520 matches, which included 121 goals, 111 assists, two Italian Cups and one Italian Super Cup.
[ MORE: Icardi stripped of captaincy ]
He joins ex-Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco and former Benfica star Nicolas Gaitan on DL Yifang.
Still, the veteran is emotional about leaving Italy.
“Napoli. I got it tattooed on my skin, just like the first victory in the Italian Cup after 25 years. It’s impossible to forget that party. It’s impossible to forget the moment when I broke Bruscolotti’s record or when I beat Maradona’s goal record.”
Hamsek has 110 caps for Slovakia and definitely had more top-end time with him on the European stage, but felt the need for a rich new adventure. Napoli’s administration has made it clear there will always be a home for him, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he returned sooner rather than later.
Prolific and controversial Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has turned down the club’s call-up to travel to Austria for Thursday’s Europa League Round of 32 first leg against Rapid Vienna.
Icardi was stripped of his captaincy earlier this week in the midst of a controversial season driven by contract negotiations led by his wife Wanda Nara.
[ MORE: Man Utd paid a lot to fire Mourinho ]
The couple have been at the center of Inter controversy for some time, with Football-Italia laying out an incredible timeline of drama which includes criticizing Inter’s ultras and name-dropping potential suitors outside of the club.
Here was Inter manager Luciano Spalletti:
“It was him who didn’t want to join up with the team. He was called up. He was disappointed, but it was also difficult for us to make this decision and announce it to him. … We’ve made a decision at an appropriate time and one that was well thought-out, albeit one that was very painful. Things around him have disturbed him and the team he captained. Now we have to focus all our attention on tomorrow’s game.”
Icardi, 25, has scored 122 times with 26 assists since arriving from Sampdoria. He has 15 goals this season including markers against Spurs, Barcelona, AC Milan, and Roma, but is goalless in his last seven Serie A starts.
Longtime Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic is the new captain of the club.
In case there’s some understandable worry that we’re heaping too much criticism on the player and his agent-wife, remember that Nara left Maxi Lopez for Sampdoria teammate Icardi to start the relationship, then posted photos of Lopez’s children in Icardi jerseys before an Inter-Sampdoria match.
Buyer beware.