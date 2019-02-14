More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Europa League Round of 32 Preview: Chelsea enters toughest stretch of the season

By Daniel KarellFeb 14, 2019, 6:45 AM EST
Maurizio Sarri’s seat at Chelsea has never been hotter, and according to multiple reports this week, his fate at Stamford Bridge rests on how Chelsea does in the UEFA Europa League.

After two days of the UEFA Champions League taking center stage, the Europa League returns with the round of 32, as Chelsea faces Malmo and Arsenal takes on BATE. Both Chelsea and Arsenal start on the road, with the return leg in one week’s time back at home in London.

Chelsea is coming off a stunning 6-0 defeat to Manchester City. In Sarri’s pre-match press conference on Wednesday, he revealed there was a players-only meeting for hours as the players worked to solve the issues in the locker room that has led Chelsea to drop out of the top four in the Premier League. In addition, Sarri stated, unsurprisingly, that it was not easy to get on the field after such a thrashing last weekend.

‘It’s not easy to play tomorrow after a 6-0 but we have to play and we have to play well if we want to win,” Sarri said. “We know that it will be not very easy because we have to play against a very good team, they are compact, solid and usually have a very good defensive phase. We want to win and want to react immediately.”

Meanwhile Arsenal’s trip to Belarus was underscored by the fact that Unai Emery didn’t bring either Aaron Ramsey or Mesut Ozil, as the German international continues to fail to get into the gameday squad. Petr Cech is expected to start over Bernd Leno while Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang and Granit Xhaka are back in the side after missing the club’s last match.

Interestingly, Arsenal will face over two legs one of their best midfield signings in the past 20 years, Alexander Hleb is 37-years old. 

Report: Sanchez, along with Martial, Lingard battling to be fit to face Chelsea

By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
If Alexis Sanchez didn’t seem himself on Tuesday evening, there’s a bizarre explanation for that.

According to the Daily Mail in England, while Sanchez was warming up along the sideline in the first half, he unexpectedly collided with assistant referee Fabiano Preti and fell to the turf. Sanchez suffered some sort of leg injury, and although he played on it the rest of the game, he told the Manchester United training staff that he felt pain above one of his knees.

It’s the latest in what’s been a rough 13 months for Sanchez ever since he joined Man United, where he’s battled through numerous injuries and poor form.

With Sanchez facing a fitness test, he joins the injured Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who both limped out of Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The trio now will hope that they can make a comeback for this coming Monday’s highly-anticipated FA Cup match against Chelsea.

Must-See Goals: Libertad v. The Strongest (video)

By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 7:32 PM EST
Paraguayan side Libertad advanced to the third round of Copa Libertadores qualification on Wednesday evening by thrashing Bolivian side, The Strongest, 5-1 (6-2 on aggregate). But the highlights of the night didn’t come until well into the second half.

First, former Benfica and Paraguay star Oscar Cardozo scored from the halfway line, and then Ayrton Cougo, in the 90th minute, fired home a wicked, bending strike with the outside of his left boot. The Copa Libertadores always brings the golazos.

Asensio saves Real Madrid in win over Ajax (video)

By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 6:36 PM EST
It wasn’t a vintage UEFA Champions League performance for Real Madrid, but Los Blancos came away from Amsterdam with a win and two away goals.

Marco Asensio’s late goal gave Real Madrid a 2-1 victory at Ajax, in a game that also saw Ajax have a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee.

It looked as though Ajax had taken the lead in the 37th minute, as Nicolas Tagliafico headed home a poor clearance from Thibaut Courtois. Referee Damir Skomina originally allowed the goal but upon consultation with the VAR, the goal was disallowed, likely due to Dusan Tadic interfering with Courtois on the Belgian’s initial clearance.

It was a blow to the hosts, who knew they would have few chances to score, and they were made to pay in the 60th munute. Vinicius Jr. again showcased his terrific speed, bursting past the Ajax defense before laying off a simple pass to Karim Benzema, which the Frenchman finished into the roof of the net.

Hakim Ziyech scores to put Ajax level in the 75th minute, finishing off a devastating counter attack with a great cross from David Neres to give Ajax hope. But Ajax pushed too many players forward late in the match, which led to Asensio’s winner.

With the win, Real Madrid are in full control, as Ajax will need to win by a two-goal margin to advance.

Juan Carlos Osorio steps down as Paraguay manager

By Daniel KarellFeb 13, 2019, 6:01 PM EST
After only five months, Juan Carlos Osorio is leaving his post as Paraguay National Team manager.

The Paraguayan FA confirmed the news on Wednesday in a press conference from Asuncion, with the FA president Robert Harrison stating that both sides mutually agreed to cancel Osorio’s contract. Osorio then stated that “family problems” were the reason he had to leave the job after such a short time in charge. Osorio coached just one match in charge of Paraguay, a 1-1 draw at South Africa last November.

“For family reasons of my own, unfortunately I cannot remain in office, I would like to thank you for your support,” Osorio said. “It was a pride for me, directing, driving and training the national team.”

The decision leaves Paraguay behind the eight ball, just four months before the Copa America. On the plus side for Paraguay, due to the 2022 World Cup being played in November and December, World Cup qualification doesn’t begin for another 13 months.

On the other hand, it’s a strange turn of events for Osorio, who led Mexico to a famous World Cup win over Germany, though he was not able to get to the much-desired “quinto partido,” or fifth game during the tournament in Russia. Osorio goes down as one of El Tri’s most successful managers, even though he had a rocky relationship with the press and fan base during nearly his entire tenure. Despite winning 33 games, beating the U.S. Men’s National Team in Columbus, Ohio and qualifying for both the Confederations Cup and World Cup, he’ll be remembered more for the defeats. There’s the 7-0 shellacking against Chile in the 2016 Copa America, the 2-1 defeat to Portugal at the Confederations Cup and ultimately, the defeats to Sweden and Brazil at the 2018 World Cup.

When Osorio became a free agent last July, there was plenty of speculation in the media that Osorio could become the next USMNT manager, due to his previous work in MLS and understanding of CONCACAF’s qualification maze. However, while the USMNT waffled on candidates and eventually settled with Gregg Berhalter, Osorio quickly found a home in Paraguay.

The timing of the move likely means that Osorio will have to wait a while before he can get a new national team job, though there will likely be club teams vying for his services across South America in the coming months.