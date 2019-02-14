La Liga investigating Bale gesture, suspension looms

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gareth Bale is facing a suspension for his action in the Madrid Derby last weekend.

Real Madrid’s 3-1 defeat of Atletico Madrid saw Bale score the final goal, a 74th minute marker.

That was a good thing, his 100th goal for the club and one that helped Real close to within six points of first place Barcelona.

The 29-year-old also “saluted” the crowd by putting his hand on his biceps and moving his forearm in an upward fashion.

That’s a no-no, and La Liga has asked for punishment, saying Bale was provoking the opponents’ fans on a big stage.

Bale could miss between 1-3 games if it’s deemed his celebration did not cause a hostile reaction, but also somewhere between 4-12 matches if he’s judged to have intentionally provoked hostility from the fans.

That seems like a very loose interpretation. It seems likely he’ll get a more lenient figure given his reputation and the stature of Real. Over/under is probably set at three.

