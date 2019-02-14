Man United paid $25m to fire Mourinho

First of all today is Angel Di Maria’s 31st birthday. Happy birthday, fella.

The Argentine is probably feeling pretty good after his latest trip around the Sun, especially given its most recent moment was Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 defeat of former club Manchester United in the first leg of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

Di Maria was in the headlines after the game because an Old Trafford attendee tossed a bottle at him, part of what’s prompted a UEFA investigation into both sets of fans.

Di Maria, however, insists he has no problems with United or its fans, saying his poor memories of Old Trafford rest only with manager Louis Van Gaal.

🎙️ Dí María, jugador del @PSG_inside: ➡️ "El ambiente ha sido difícil desde el primer minuto" ➡️ "Nunca hablé mal de la gente ni del club, solo tuve problemas con el entrenador que tenía aquí. Nada más"#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/YIoAwqLMeo — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 12, 2019

“I’ve said it in the past and I reiterate it, I never spoke badly of the people here and of this club,” Di Maria said. “These are things that happen and people took it badly. I only had problems with the coach here.”

The numbers say that Di Maria wasn’t all that bad at Old Trafford; He just didn’t quite live up to his standards (He also had fewer matches than any time in his career because United was neither in the Champions nor Europa League.

Here are Di Maria’s matches, goals, and assists since he turned 21 and broke out with Benfica. While the numbers don’t tell the whole story of any seasons, they are a guiding light and also show why he’s considered a star everywhere outside of England.

There’s little doubt that Manchester United and the Premier League are a significant challenge compared to the Portuguese and French leagues, so perhaps his numbers should speak for themselves anyway.

To boot:

Benfica

2009-10 — 45 matches, 10 goals, 19 assists

Real Madrid

2010-11 — 53 matches, 9 goals, 26 assists

2011-12 — 32 matches, 7 goals, 17 assists

2012-13 — 52 matches, 9 goals, 17 assists

2013-14 — 52 matches, 11 goals, 25 assists

Manchester United

2014-15 — 32 matches, 4 goals, 12 assists

Paris Saint-Germain

2015-16 — 47 matches, 15 goals, 25 assists

2016-17 — 43 matches, 14 goals, 15 assists

2017-18 — 45 matches, 21 goals, 12 assists

2018-19 — 32 matches, 10 goals, 11 assists

