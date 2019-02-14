Simeone signs new deal with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is set to experience a fourth decade with the club.

La Liga’s European mainstays announced a new deal for their successful mastermind that ties Simeone to the Wanda Metropolitano through 2022.

Simeone spent two stints with Atleti as a player, one in the 1990s and the other in the 2000s, and was hired to manage the club in 2011 following a half-decade coaching in South America.

From Atleti’s web site:

Diego Pablo Simeone has signed a contract extension with Atlético de Madrid until June 30, 2022. Our coach signed his new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano alongside President Enrique Cerezo and CEO Miguel Ángel Gil. This way, we extend the project that began in 2011 with the arrival of the Argentine and that has brought us one of the most successful phases of our club’s history with seven trophies won. During this time, Simeone has become the coach who has won the most amount of titles at our club.

It’s often fascinating to ponder how a tactical wizard would do in a different league, or with more resources, but we love that Simeone and Atleti are one and the same.

Atleti is seven points clear of fourth place and the same distance back of leaders Barcelona. They’ll face Juventus next week in the UEFA Champions League.

