Coman double, Alaba winner save Bayern in comeback win

By Kyle BonnFeb 15, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
Kingsley Coman scored a first-half brace, twice pulling Bayern back from a one-goal deficit, and David Alaba bagged the winner soon after the break as Bayern Munich stumbled its way to all three points at Augsburg Arena.

Bayern dominated the ball, holding 75% of the game’s possession, but struggled to beat Augsburg on the dribble, with just 10 of 24 attempted take-ons completed. Meanwhile, Augsburg was ruthlessly clinical on the run, and it all began just 15 seconds into the match as right from the opening kickoff the hosts burst down the left and worked the ball into the box resulting in a Leon Goretzka own-goal.

It only took 17 minutes for Coman to pull Bayern level for the first time as Josh Kimmich’s cross went over the head of Robert Lewandowski but fell right at the feet of Coman who touched past a sprawled Gregor Kobel in net. It was apparent that Kobel was put off by the trajectory of the cross, pausing for a moment thinking that Lewandowski might get a head to it and unable to recover after it instead reached the far post.

Still, Augsburg defended well and picked its spots, pulling back in front just six minutes later as a cross from the left by Michael Gregoritsch pinged around to Ji Dong-Won who, despite an awkward angle, cut and curled the ball beautifully into the top-left corner for the lead again.

Bayern would not be deterred as Coman would ease Niko Kovac’s halftime talk by bringing Bayern back level again just before the break. In the third minute of stoppage time, Coman received the ball on the doorstep around to the left and slotted home through the legs of Kobel who will want that effort back.

The visitors began to whir in the second half, creating six chances putting four shots on target. Alaba was the man to grab the all-important touch from a tight angle, powering it through traffic into the back of the net for the lead on 53 minutes. With the hosts trailing for the first time, they were unable to create much up front, bagging just one shot on target from that point on.

Unfortunately for Bayern, Coman was forced off late in the match after Bayern had already used its three substitutions, and Niko Kovac after the match said his injury is “not looking good.” Coman has battled injuries for years at Bayern, missing significant time between last season and the start of this season with an ankle ligament tear, and sidelined the year before that with knee problems.

Bayern’s come-from-behind win moved them to within two points of leaders Borussia Dortmund with the weekend slate of games looming. Dortmund visits last-placed Nurnburg on Monday with a chance to restore the five-point lead it held coming into the weekend.

Capoue volley puts Watford into FA Cup quarterfinals

By Kyle BonnFeb 15, 2019, 4:48 PM EST
The 2018/19 FA Cup has its first quarterfinal team in the form of Watford after Etienne Capoue scored a bouncing volley on the stroke of halftime to top Queens Park Rangers 1-0.

Both sides proved wasteful as the 18 total combined shots produced just two on target, but that was all Watford needed to move on in London.

QPR led the corner count with five to Watford’s three, but the Hornets used the set-pieces to earn its goal in first-half stoppage time. Taking a short corner to work the ball onto the left foot of Tom Cleverley, the looping ball into the box found Massimo Luongo, and while his shot struck a teammate, it rebounded right to Capoue standing laterally from the original shot, and he leg-whipped the ball to produce a bouncer that wrong-footed Joe Lumley and found the far corner.

The hosts probably should have been level as regulation wound down, but Toni Leistner’s sliding effort to meet a cross by Darnell Furlong somehow went wide.

Watford’s spot in the quarterfinals is just their fourth appearance this deep in the FA Cup since a three-year stretch from 1985 to 1988 where they made it all three times. However, since 1988, all three appearances in the quarterfinals have seen the Hornets progress to the semis, including in 2016 when they topped Arsenal.

Juventus clobbers Frosinone to open 14 point Serie A lead

By Kyle BonnFeb 15, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci found the back of the net inside the opening 20 minutes, and that was all she wrote as Juventus hammered 19th placed Frosinone 3-0 to jump 14 points clear at the top of the Serie A table and remain unbeaten in the Italian top flight.

Dybala was first on the scoresheet just six minutes into the match, striking from straightaway outside the box and ripping a missile into the top-right corner, leaving a late-reacting Marco Sportiello sprawled on the ground. The goal is Dybala’s first league strike since November, ending a 10-match scoreless streak in thunderous fashion.

In the 17th minute, with Juventus picking its spots, they struck again, this time on a corner. The ball pinged around the area as Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic both got touched, and eventually it fell to Sami Khedira at the far post who looked to be in position to hammer it home. The shot was blocked by the mass of bodies on the doorstep, but Bonucci got to the ball right on the line and poked it in.

Frosinone had only managed one shot on target by halftime, and after the break, Juventus put the game away. Who else would be there to put the game over the line but Ronaldo, who finished off a Mandzukic cross on the counter with a vicious low, right-footed effort in the 63rd minute.

Juventus eased the game out from there, finishing with 60% possession and holding Frosinone to just the one shot on target while popping off six of their own. They were dominant in the air and on the ground, winning 23 of 30 aerial duels and completing seven of an attempted 10 take-ons.

The win sent Juventus a massive 14 points clear at the top of the Serie A table, still undefeated on the season in league play with 66 points out of a possible 72. They are well on their way to an eighth straight league title, an unprecedented streak of Italian top flight dominance.

Nimes midfielder scores Puskas candidate in Ligue 1

By Kyle BonnFeb 15, 2019, 3:51 PM EST
Nimes Olympique topped relegation-threatened Dijon 2-0 in Ligue 1 play, which on the surface wouldn’t give too many soccer fans pause.

A closer look would reveal one of the goals of the season, scored by Nimes midfielder Teji Savanier. The 27-year-old saw Dijon goalkeeper Bobby Allain way off his line, and took aim from nearly halfway. He let fire and unleashed an absolute howitzer that kept its pace all the way until it crested above Allain’s head, and dipped back down into the net.

See the spectacular effort for yourself, courtesy of beIN Sports. Is it a Puskas Award candidate?

The goal is Savanier’s third of the league season in 20 appearances, helping Nimes to an impressive ninth-placed spot. The newly-promoted side made its way to Ligue 1 after finishing second in Ligue 2 last season. Mostly a chance creator, Savanier has played the full 90 minutes in 15 of the last 16 league matches, assisting seven goals in that span. A Montpellier youth product, he has been with Nimes since 2015 after joining from now-defunct AC Arles-Avignon.

Nimes is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its stadium Stade des Costieres, making the goal all the more special.

Reports: Ex-Manchester United winger Nani to MLS

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2019, 2:01 PM EST
TFW the Sporting Lisbon player to MLS report you posted earlier isn’t even the most notable Sporting Lisbon player to MLS report in a 24-hour period.

Sure, Fredy Montero is likely to return to Vancouver, bringing a two-time MLS All Star resume with him.

But Nani won the EURO and the Champions League, you know?

Multiple reports say Nani, 32, will join Orlando City this summer, giving the club its biggest star since the retirement of Kaka.

The longtime Manchester United man has 112 caps with 24 goals for Portugal — including a goal against the USMNT at the 2014 World Cup — and has won six leagues between the Premier League and Portugal’s top flight.

He can also count the 2007-08 Champions League title on his resume, as well as Portugual’s EURO 2016 crown. He scored three times in that run.