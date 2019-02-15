FA Cup preview: Lampard hopes for upset; Chelsea hosts Man Utd

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup’s fifth round kicks off with some underdogs and finishes with a pair of giants.

That first match, QPR versus Watford at Loftus Road, kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET Friday, with the Championship hosts hoping to overrun Abdoulaye Doucoure and the visiting Hornets.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

The weekend was scheduled nicely by the FA, with only one match conflicting with another via a Sunday morning 11 a.m. kickoff.

There are no signs that any of the Premier League sides are taking this lightly, including Pep Guardiola’s claims that Newport County is a more physical side than his City.

There’s a guarantee of at least two non-PL sides in the quarterfinals, and either Chelsea or Manchester United will not be alive for the FA Cup title come Monday evening.

United will have neither Anthony Martial nor Jesse Lingard against a Chelsea side capable of looking unbeatable… or flat-out terrible.

Maybe Frank Lampard will outlast his former team (well, at least the one most often associated with the English midfielder). Derby County leads his side into Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

“I’m not sure how much recent form will matter.

“We are unbeaten (in six) but we’ve got room for improvement,” Lampard said of his Rams. “Brighton are a very strong team, with a really good manager, and it will be a hugely tough challenge for us.”

Full FA Cup fifth round schedule

Friday

QPR v. Watford — 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday

Brighton and Hove Albion v. Derby County — 7:30 am. ET

AFC Wimbledon v. Millwall — 10 a.m. ET

Newport County v. Man City — 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday

Bristol City v. Wolves — 8 a.m. ET

Doncaster Rovers v. Crystal Palace — 11 a.m. ET

Swansea City v. Brentford — 11 a.m. ET

Monday

Chelsea v. Manchester United — 2:30 p.m. ET

