AP Photo/Leo Correa

Flamengo plays first match since academy fire that killed 10

Associated PressFeb 15, 2019, 7:45 AM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Flamengo played its first match since the fire that killed 10 of its academy players at its training ground Feb. 8, losing 1-0 to rival Fluminense on Thursday night.

Nearly 30,000 fans, many with white balloons, banners and flags, attended the state championship match.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, only hours after the deadly incident.

Flamengo supporters sang a song to honor the dead at 10 minutes of play.

Luciano scored for Fluminense.

Survivor Cauan Emanuel, who was released from hospital this week, was filmed crying in the tribunes of the Maracana, sided by family members and Flamengo fans.

The victims were between 14 and 16 years old. Police are still investigating what caused the fire.

Reports: Ex-Manchester United winger Nani to MLS

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2019, 1:39 PM EST
TFW the Sporting Lisbon player to MLS report you posted earlier isn’t even the most notable Sporting Lisbon player to MLS report in a 24-hour period.

Sure, Fredy Montero is likely to return to Vancouver, bringing a two-time MLS All Star resume with him.

But Nani won the EURO and the Champions League, you know?

Multiple reports say Nani, 32, will join Orlando City this summer, giving the club its biggest star since the retirement of Kaka.

The longtime Manchester United man has 112 caps with 24 goals for Portugal — including a goal against the USMNT at the 2014 World Cup — and has won six leagues between the Premier League and Portugal’s top flight.

He can also count the 2007-08 Champions League title on his resume, as well as Portugual’s EURO 2016 crown. He scored three times in that run.

FA Cup preview: Lampard hopes for upset; Chelsea hosts Man Utd

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2019, 1:28 PM EST
The FA Cup’s fifth round kicks off with some underdogs and finishes with a pair of giants.

That first match, QPR versus Watford at Loftus Road, kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET Friday, with the Championship hosts hoping to overrun Abdoulaye Doucoure and the visiting Hornets.

The weekend was scheduled nicely by the FA, with only one match conflicting with another via a Sunday morning 11 a.m. kickoff.

There are no signs that any of the Premier League sides are taking this lightly, including Pep Guardiola’s claims that Newport County is a more physical side than his City.

There’s a guarantee of at least two non-PL sides in the quarterfinals, and either Chelsea or Manchester United will not be alive for the FA Cup title come Monday evening.

United will have neither Anthony Martial nor Jesse Lingard against a Chelsea side capable of looking unbeatable… or flat-out terrible.

Maybe Frank Lampard will outlast his former team (well, at least the one most often associated with the English midfielder). Derby County leads his side into Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

“I’m not sure how much recent form will matter.

“We are unbeaten (in six) but we’ve got room for improvement,” Lampard said of his Rams. “Brighton are a very strong team, with a really good manager, and it will be a hugely tough challenge for us.”

Full FA Cup fifth round schedule

Friday
QPR v. Watford — 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday
Brighton and Hove Albion v. Derby County — 7:30 am. ET
AFC Wimbledon v. Millwall — 10 a.m. ET
Newport County v. Man City — 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday
Bristol City v. Wolves — 8 a.m. ET
Doncaster Rovers v. Crystal Palace — 11 a.m. ET
Swansea City v. Brentford — 11 a.m. ET

Monday
Chelsea v. Manchester United — 2:30 p.m. ET

Report: Montero bringing his game back to MLS

Photo credit: @WhitecapsFC
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2019, 12:52 PM EST
The Vancouver Whitecaps are getting close to adding a big and familiar piece to their 2019 team.

Fredy Montero, one of the club’s 2017 stars, will reportedly return to British Columbia following the termination of his contract by Sporting Libson.

Montero, 31, scored 13 goals with six assists in that run under coach Carl Robinson, and new boss Marc Dos Santos will be thrilled to bring him back to Vancouver.

The winger has nine goals and five assists in 37 appearances since leaving MLS, and joins an intriguing cast in Vancouver. Hwang In-Boem and Lass Bangoura headline a very new-look ‘Caps unit.

Montero was a two-time MLS All-Star with Seattle Sounders before beginning his European adventure.

Lingard, Martial to miss weeks for Manchester United

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2019, 12:10 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fortunate to have attacking depth for Manchester United’s February fixtures.

[ MORE: Solskjaer ready for Chelsea ]

Both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are set to miss Monday’s trip to Chelsea as well as the Feb. 24 visit from Liverpool.

That’ll put even more focus on Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, and Romelu Lukaku, though Solskjaer says prospects like Angel Gomes could help the Red Devils.

Solskjaer even name drops an injured youth player in his description of United’s injury issues.

“Then you are looking at young players, so Mason Greenwood now is the time to step in and he is injured unfortunately, he is out for a couple of weeks as well,” Solskjaer said. “That is just the way the luck goes but Mason will get his chance later on.”

This could push Rashford out wide to put Lukaku up top and Sanchez on the other side, though Mata and Sanchez could man the wings for either of the strikers.