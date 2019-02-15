Juventus clobbers Frosinone to open 14 point Serie A lead

Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci found the back of the net inside the opening 20 minutes, and that was all she wrote as Juventus hammered 19th placed Frosinone 3-0 to jump 14 points clear at the top of the Serie A table and remain unbeaten in the Italian top flight.

Dybala was first on the scoresheet just six minutes into the match, striking from straightaway outside the box and ripping a missile into the top-right corner, leaving a late-reacting Marco Sportiello sprawled on the ground. The goal is Dybala’s first league strike since November, ending a 10-match scoreless streak in thunderous fashion.

In the 17th minute, with Juventus picking its spots, they struck again, this time on a corner. The ball pinged around the area as Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic both got touched, and eventually it fell to Sami Khedira at the far post who looked to be in position to hammer it home. The shot was blocked by the mass of bodies on the doorstep, but Bonucci got to the ball right on the line and poked it in.

Frosinone had only managed one shot on target by halftime, and after the break, Juventus put the game away. Who else would be there to put the game over the line but Ronaldo, who finished off a Mandzukic cross on the counter with a vicious low, right-footed effort in the 63rd minute.

Juventus eased the game out from there, finishing with 60% possession and holding Frosinone to just the one shot on target while popping off six of their own. They were dominant in the air and on the ground, winning 23 of 30 aerial duels and completing seven of an attempted 10 take-ons.

The win sent Juventus a massive 14 points clear at the top of the Serie A table, still undefeated on the season in league play with 66 points out of a possible 72. They are well on their way to an eighth straight league title, an unprecedented streak of Italian top flight dominance.

