Lingard, Martial to miss weeks for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fortunate to have attacking depth for Manchester United’s February fixtures.

Both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are set to miss Monday’s trip to Chelsea as well as the Feb. 24 visit from Liverpool.

That’ll put even more focus on Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, and Romelu Lukaku, though Solskjaer says prospects like Angel Gomes could help the Red Devils.

Solskjaer even name drops an injured youth player in his description of United’s injury issues.

“Then you are looking at young players, so Mason Greenwood now is the time to step in and he is injured unfortunately, he is out for a couple of weeks as well,” Solskjaer said. “That is just the way the luck goes but Mason will get his chance later on.”

This could push Rashford out wide to put Lukaku up top and Sanchez on the other side, though Mata and Sanchez could man the wings for either of the strikers.

