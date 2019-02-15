Nimes midfielder scores Puskas candidate in Ligue 1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nimes Olympique topped relegation-threatened Dijon 2-0 in Ligue 1 play, which on the surface wouldn’t give too many soccer fans pause.

A closer look would reveal one of the goals of the season, scored by Nimes midfielder Teji Savanier. The 27-year-old saw Dijon goalkeeper Bobby Allain way off his line, and took aim from nearly halfway. He let fire and unleashed an absolute howitzer that kept its pace all the way until it crested above Allain’s head, and dipped back down into the net.

See the spectacular effort for yourself, courtesy of beIN Sports. Is it a Puskas Award candidate?

🤪 INSANE TÉJI SAVANIER 🤪 The match between @nimesolympique and @DFCO_Officiel just gave us one of the goals of the season in @Ligue1_ENG 🇫🇷 #NODFCO pic.twitter.com/UdUjgOXaev — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 15, 2019

The goal is Savanier’s third of the league season in 20 appearances, helping Nimes to an impressive ninth-placed spot. The newly-promoted side made its way to Ligue 1 after finishing second in Ligue 2 last season. Mostly a chance creator, Savanier has played the full 90 minutes in 15 of the last 16 league matches, assisting seven goals in that span. A Montpellier youth product, he has been with Nimes since 2015 after joining from now-defunct AC Arles-Avignon.

Nimes is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its stadium Stade des Costieres, making the goal all the more special.

