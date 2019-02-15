Reports: Ex-Manchester United winger Nani to MLS

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TFW the Sporting Lisbon player to MLS report you posted earlier isn’t even the most notable Sporting Lisbon player to MLS report in a 24-hour period.

Sure, Fredy Montero is likely to return to Vancouver, bringing a two-time MLS All Star resume with him.

But Nani won the EURO and the Champions League, you know?

Multiple reports say Nani, 32, will join Orlando City this summer, giving the club its biggest star since the retirement of Kaka.

The longtime Manchester United man has 112 caps with 24 goals for Portugal — including a goal against the USMNT at the 2014 World Cup — and has won six leagues between the Premier League and Portugal’s top flight.

He can also count the 2007-08 Champions League title on his resume, as well as Portugual’s EURO 2016 crown. He scored three times in that run.

Can confirm Record's report that Nani is close to signing with Orlando City. Talks are in final stages I'm told. #OCSC #VamosOrlando — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) February 15, 2019

