Solskjaer ready for Chelsea, recalling 1999 Man United

Saturday is a big day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United, and it isn’t any smaller for Chelsea and its boss Maurizio Sarri.

The Red Devils’ FA Cup fifth round date at Stamford Bridge is a chance for Solskjaer’s men not simply to bounce back from his first loss, a lopsided result at home against an injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain, but to batter an embattled rival.

Solskjaer is not scared of the challenge. From Sky Sports:

“In ’99 we apparently beat them at Stamford Bridge to get to the final,” said Solskjaer, a member of that team. “We beat Arsenal, we beat Liverpool as well so we did it the hard way then and we will have to do it the hard way this year. Looking forward to it.

“I went to see them against City and City were clinical of course but they have got some fantastic players and so do Chelsea, they could have easily scored two or three in the first half as well.”

Solskjaer strikes the right tone for Manchester United supporters, and he does it on a consistent basis. Now it’s up to his players to follow through for him.

