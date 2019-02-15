Sounders announce commitment to be carbon neutral

SEATTLE (AP) The Seattle Sounders have announced a commitment to become carbon neutral, or make no net contribution to carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere.
The Sounders worked with the Seattle firm Sustainable Business Consulting to calculate the organization’s greenhouse gas emissions and develop a plan to eliminate those sources in the 2019 season and thereafter.
For sources that can’t be eliminated, like team travel, the Sounders will work to offset emissions in cooperation with Forterra, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sustainability.
“Sustainability is a key pillar of our club and this new step is a logical extension of the efforts we have already had in place,” team owner Adrian Hanauer said in a statement.
The Sounders will host a tree-planting event on Feb. 24 in Burien to kick off the program.
Saturday is a big day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United, and it isn’t any smaller for Chelsea and its boss Maurizio Sarri.
The Red Devils’ FA Cup fifth round date at Stamford Bridge is a chance for Solskjaer’s men not simply to bounce back from his first loss, a lopsided result at home against an injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain, but to batter an embattled rival.
Solskjaer is not scared of the challenge. From Sky Sports:
“In ’99 we apparently beat them at Stamford Bridge to get to the final,” said Solskjaer, a member of that team. “We beat Arsenal, we beat Liverpool as well so we did it the hard way then and we will have to do it the hard way this year. Looking forward to it.
“I went to see them against City and City were clinical of course but they have got some fantastic players and so do Chelsea, they could have easily scored two or three in the first half as well.”
Solskjaer strikes the right tone for Manchester United supporters, and he does it on a consistent basis. Now it’s up to his players to follow through for him.
If Newport County thought Manchester City might underestimate their side for Saturday’s FA Cup match, they are sorely mistaken.
“In our box we are going to suffer because they are taller and stronger than us, so in some areas they are better than us,” Guardiola said. “We have to try and bring our game in the way we are stronger than them.”
The Man City boss elaborated on the task at hand in his prematch briefing on Friday, describing the threats presented by Padraig Armond and Jamille Matt. The latter scored as Newport completed a series of upsets including Leicester City and Middlesbrough.
“Both their strikers score 15 goals, they are incredible from set pieces and throw-ins. They go for the second ball and use the channels to put the ball into the box. Which team is going to control these areas and bring their own game? That will be the advantage.”
So, yeah, bad news for Newport County. Or worse news, as the case may be given the status of Man City as one of the best teams in the world.
Remember: Pep’s men fell to Wigan in cup play a few years ago, and he did not dig the fall-out. Plus he might hate losing to a kid in a completely randomized game like Chutes and Ladders.
Ernesto Valverde’s appointment as Barcelona boss was met with some consternation, but the manager has answered all concerns and will continue beyond the original deal.
Barca announced that Valverde will manage the team through 2019-20, the club announced Friday.
Valverde has won La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup, and is overseeing a six-point lead atop the league table in Year No. 2.
After losing the Spanish Super Cup to Real Madrid in his first El Clasico experience, Valverde has two wins and two draws in the most important fixture on Barca’s calendar.
A former player with Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona, Espanyol, Alaves, Sestao, and Mallorca, Valverde has really become a star as a manager.
Valverde led Espanyol to a Europa League runner-up performance in 2006-07, won three Greek Superleague titles with Olympiacos, and won the 2014-15 Spanish Super Cup.
He may need the confidence of a new deal, as Barca faces a horrible fixture run after Saturday’s match versus Valladolid. It’s next four matches are away to Lyon in the Champions League Round of 16, Sevilla away in La Liga, the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal v. Real Madrid, and a league visit to Real Madrid.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Flamengo played its first match since the fire that killed 10 of its academy players at its training ground Feb. 8, losing 1-0 to rival Fluminense on Thursday night.
Nearly 30,000 fans, many with white balloons, banners and flags, attended the state championship match.
The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, only hours after the deadly incident.
Flamengo supporters sang a song to honor the dead at 10 minutes of play.
Luciano scored for Fluminense.
Survivor Cauan Emanuel, who was released from hospital this week, was filmed crying in the tribunes of the Maracana, sided by family members and Flamengo fans.
The victims were between 14 and 16 years old. Police are still investigating what caused the fire.
