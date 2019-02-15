Valverde extends stay at Barcelona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ernesto Valverde’s appointment as Barcelona boss was met with some consternation, but the manager has answered all concerns and will continue beyond the original deal.

Barca announced that Valverde will manage the team through 2019-20, the club announced Friday.

Valverde has won La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup, and is overseeing a six-point lead atop the league table in Year No. 2.

After losing the Spanish Super Cup to Real Madrid in his first El Clasico experience, Valverde has two wins and two draws in the most important fixture on Barca’s calendar.

A former player with Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona, Espanyol, Alaves, Sestao, and Mallorca, Valverde has really become a star as a manager.

Valverde led Espanyol to a Europa League runner-up performance in 2006-07, won three Greek Superleague titles with Olympiacos, and won the 2014-15 Spanish Super Cup.

He may need the confidence of a new deal, as Barca faces a horrible fixture run after Saturday’s match versus Valladolid. It’s next four matches are away to Lyon in the Champions League Round of 16, Sevilla away in La Liga, the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal v. Real Madrid, and a league visit to Real Madrid.

By renewing Ernesto Valverde’s contract we are guaranteeing the continuation of a coach and person who so excellently represents the FC Barcelona values and our way of understanding football. We’re sharing a winning project for Barça pic.twitter.com/wAaGeorjW5 — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) February 15, 2019

