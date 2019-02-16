2030 World Cup bidding heats up with joint bids

A World Cup across the southern half of South America is very much in the cards, according to multiple reports.
Chile has joined Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina in the bid to host the 2030 tournament.
[ MORE: McKennie, Adams star in Germany ]
Once 2030 hits, the World Cup will not have been hosted in South America since 2014 (three World Cups) and Europe since 2018 (two).
Here’s what Chilean president Sebastian Pinera said in a Friday Tweet.
“A few months ago I proposed to the presidents of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to incorporate Chile, and jointly, to apply for 2030. They agreed to present their joint candidacy to organise the 2030 World Cup.”
Joint bids look to be the way of the future, with Canada, Mexico, and the United States hosting in 2026 and partners potentially joining Qatar in 2022. South Korea and Japan co-hosted the 2002 World Cup.
Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, and Serbia are considering a combined bid for the 2030 tournament, with England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland also in play.
An expanded field would mean given each of the hosts a place in the tournament wouldn’t be as detrimental to qualifying (though it would make for a bizarre CONMEBOL qualifying field should all three South American teams host).