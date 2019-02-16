Claudio Pizarro scores 96th minute equalizer for Werder Bremen

Former Bayern Munich striker Claudio Pizarro is no stranger to the Bundesliga. And yet, on Saturday, he continued a streak nobody else in the history of the German top flight has come close to matching.

The Peruvian international scored a 96th minute equalizer for Werder Bremen in their 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin, taking them to 10th in the table, and while that’s a significant goal for the club as it netted points, it’s not what makes this goal so special.

Pizarro’s goal – his third of the league season – made him the oldest goalscorer in Bundesliga history at 40 years and 136 days, passing Mirko Votava who also scored his notable goal with Werder Bremen. Even more special on the age front, the goal was scored off a free-kick which was won by 18-year-old American Josh Sargent, who entered the game in the 75th minute for Milot Rashica, earning his sixth straight substitute appearance for Bremen.

The strike, a low line drive under the wall, got some help from a pair of deflections, but Pizarro gets credit for the goal as his initial shot was on target. It’s his 194th career Bundesliga goal, with 106 of those coming for Werder Bremen. He has scored a Bundesliga goal in every single calendar year since 1999. He has won six Bundesliga titles in his career along with six DFB-Pokal cups.

Pizarro is starting to heat up, with an important cup goal scored against Borussia Dortmund earlier in February, bagging one in the 108th minute to tie the game at 2-2 in a wild finish, and also scoring a goal in the ensuing penalty shootout which Bremen won.

