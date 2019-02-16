FA Cup, LIVE – Man City, Brighton in action

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of Premier League team attempt to dodge upset bids with varying degrees of likelihood, while one of the guaranteed lower league quarterfinal berths will also be clinched during Saturday’s FA Cup action

Brighton and Hove Albion opens the day hoping to outlast Frank Lampard-led Derby County at the Amex Stadium.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

The other Premier League side, Man City, visits League Two side Newport County. Pep Guardiola is wary of the side’s physicality, but an upset is the longest of long shots.

Sandwiched in the middle is Millwall’s visit to AFC Wimbledon, the League One hosts hoping to continue the magic that helped them knock off the visitors’ rivals: West Ham United of the Premier League.

FA Cup Saturday

Brighton and Hove Albion v. Derby County — 7:30 am. ET

AFC Wimbledon v. Millwall — 10 a.m. ET

Newport County v. Man City — 12:30 p.m. ET

