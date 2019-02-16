More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Serie A: Milan tops Atalanta in massive win, Cagliari grabs 3 points

By Kyle BonnFeb 16, 2019, 4:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

AC Milan has scored one of the most important results of the Serie A season in what has turned out to be a vicious battle for the final Champions League places, coming from behind to beat Atalanta 3-1 on a brace from new signing Krzysztof Piatek. The win gave Milan a four-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Atalanta, with Roma and Lazio all right there in the chase as well.

Both teams struggled to find good chances through the first 45 minutes, as the only two shots on target of the first half resulted in goals. Atalanta struck first through Remo Freuler, although Gianluigi Donnarumma will want it back. Just past the half-hour mark, great work from Josip Ilicic on the right-hand edge of the box led to a cutback where Freuler was waiting in acres of space, but his shot was right at Donnarumma. Unfortunately for the visitors, he was unable to stop the shot completely, and it trickled away to his right and over the line.

Milan was able to change the halftime feel of the game right on the stroke of the break as Piatek scored his 16th goal of the season and third for Milan since joining in the winter by somehow managing to touch Ricardo Rodriguez’s cross into the far corner despite his back to the target, contorting his body so that his leg whip redirected it inside the far post.

The visitors took the lead just after the break, a meaningful strike in more ways than one as Hakan Calhanoglu bagged his first goal of the season to a thunderous response from the Milan bench. His low strike from the top-left corner of the penalty area found the far post past a diving Etrit Berisha. Less than a week ago, Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso had called Calhanoglu out for poor play, saying “I expect more” from the Turkish winger. The goal is his first in league play since he ended last season with a run of three goals in the final four games of the campaign.

Piatek made it 3-1 just minutes after by heading in a Calhanoglu corner, and that was the ballgame wrapped up. Milan won its second in a row and fourth in its last six league matches. With just one league loss since the November international break, Milan has strengthened its Champions League hopes, just a point back of third-placed Inter who is set to host Sampdoria tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Cagliari also came from behind, beating Parma 2-1 on a brace from Leonardo Pavoletti despite falling behind before halftime.

The visitors at Sardegna Arena went in front in the 40th minute on an absolutely stunning header from Juraj Kucka, redirecting a free-kick from a great distance out, looping his header up and over Cagliari goalkeeper  Alessio Cragno, clipping the underside of the bar and deflecting into the net.

Cagliari stormed back and Pavoletti struck for the first time just past the hour mark, touching home on a set-piece development after Luca Cigarini’s looped free-kick found Luca Ceppitelli’s head, touching the ball across the face of goal right to the doorstep where Pavoletti was streaking in.

The hosts owned both the bulk of possession and the advantage in the shot count, finishing with 16 to Parma’s nine, but they struggled to get them on target. Finally, in the 85th minute, Pavoletti won it as Nicolo Barella produced a wonderful cutback delivery from the left touchline and his looping cross found the 30-year-old’s head leaving Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe no chance.

The win pushes Cagliari to 14th in the table, six points above the relegation zone and just one point below their opponents.

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg, Leipzig, Hoffenheim all bag 3 goals in wins

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnFeb 16, 2019, 5:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg both took necessary steps in the fight for European places as they each pulled out Saturday victories in Bundesliga play.

Leipzig, with Tyler Adams in the starting lineup, earned a 3-1 victory on the road at Stuttgart behind a brace from Yussuf Poulsen, while Marcel Sabitzer scored the decisive goal.

Notably for USMNT fans, Adams secured his first Bundesliga assist, feeding Poulsen for his second goal in the 74th minute to give Leipzig the two-goal advantage. Adams lept over right-back Andreas Beck on the flank and charged forward, eventually delivering a delicious ball for Poulsen on the break who, instead of feeding a wide-open Timo Werner right on the doorstep, took it himself under pressure and managed to slot the ball in past a charging Ron-Robert Zieler.

The win kept Leipzig to fourth in the Bundesliga table and drew them to within a point of third-place Borussia Monchengladbach. The victory was also critical given Wolfsburg, right behind them in fifth, also found a win with a 3-0 stomping of Mainz.

Wolfsburg midfielder Max Arnold scored his first goal of the season just four minutes in to put the hosts in front as young Florian Muller was very late to react in goal. They never looked back as Wout Weghorst bagged a penalty in the 69th minute and Robin Knoche finished things off 14 minutes from the final whistle. The win gave the hosts more life in the race for the final Champions League spot, keeping them five points back of Leipzig.

Hoffenheim also rode an early goal to a 3-0 win, topping Hannover at home to remain in the race for a European position. Brazilian youngster Joelinton was the man to put the hosts in front early on, scoring just four minutes in on a breakaway with a shot through the legs of a charging Michael Esser. Ishak Belfodil doubled the lead in the 14th minute, and Kerem Demirbay left no doubt with a late cherry on top. The win put Hoffenheim in seventh, level on 33 points with Eintracht Frankfurt above them and Bayer Leverkusen below them.

Hertha Berlin slumped to a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen thanks to a 96th minute Claudio Pizarro goal to make him the Bundesliga’s oldest-ever goalscorer. Schalke and Freiburg both fell to 10 men as the two played to a 0-0 draw.

La Liga: Barcelona restores 7-point lead, Atletico moves second

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 16, 2019, 4:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona restored its seven-point lead at the top of the La Liga table with a casual 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid. They held the visitors to zero shots on target at the Camp Nou and Lionel Messi did the job on the other end.

Goalless through the majority of the first half, Messi opened the scoring in the 40th minute by slotting home a controversial penalty given after Gerard Pique was awarded a foul inside the area under pressure from Valladolid defender Michel who stepped in the back of Pique’s legs, but still the Barcelona defender crumpled into a heap quite easily. The referee pointed to the spot, and Messi buried his low effort into the bottom-right past a diving Jordi Masip who guessed correctly but could not reach the shot.

Atletico Madrid also found itself on the right end of a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano as Antoine Griezmann put the visitors through in the 74th minute, scoring a deflected strike served up by Alvaro Morata. The game also marked the return of an injured Diego Costa from two months on the sidelines, coming on for the final half-hour. The win pushed Atletico up to second, above Real Madrid by two with Los Blancos set to play tomorrow.

Real Sociedad moved into seventh with a convincing 3-0 win over Leganes behind a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal. The game was scoreless at halftime but the 21-year-old put the hosts up for good in the 50th minute, with Adnan Januzaj delivering a cross that Oyarzabal headed in. He doubled the lead nine minutes later for his eighth league goal of the season, and Willian Jose added the cherry on top 15 minutes from full-time.

Levante hammered 10-man Celta Vigo 4-1, already 2-0 up when the hosts lost Ryad Boudebouz to a straight red card for a truly absurd tackle, massively late and with his studs showing all the way up near the groin of Borja Mayoral. With Celta Vigo reduced to 10, Jose Luis Morales scored his second of the game just after the hour mark, and Mayoral grabbed one late to finish the scoreline. The result is disappointing for Celta Vigo who have slipped into the relegation battle with seven losses and just one win in their last nine matches.

Claudio Pizarro scores 96th minute equalizer for Werder Bremen

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 16, 2019, 3:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Former Bayern Munich striker Claudio Pizarro is no stranger to the Bundesliga. And yet, on Saturday, he continued a streak nobody else in the history of the German top flight has come close to matching.

The Peruvian international scored a 96th minute equalizer for Werder Bremen in their 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin, taking them to 10th in the table, and while that’s a significant goal for the club as it netted points, it’s not what makes this goal so special.

[ MORE: Americans have bid day in Bundesliga ]

Pizarro’s goal – his third of the league season – made him the oldest goalscorer in Bundesliga history at 40 years and 136 days, passing Mirko Votava who also scored his notable goal with Werder Bremen. Even more special on the age front, the goal was scored off a free-kick which was won by 18-year-old American Josh Sargent, who entered the game in the 75th minute for Milot Rashica, earning his sixth straight substitute appearance for Bremen.

The strike, a low line drive under the wall, got some help from a pair of deflections, but Pizarro gets credit for the goal as his initial shot was on target. It’s his 194th career Bundesliga goal, with 106 of those coming for Werder Bremen. He has scored a Bundesliga goal in every single calendar year since 1999. He has won six Bundesliga titles in his career along with six DFB-Pokal cups.

Pizarro is starting to heat up, with an important cup goal scored against Borussia Dortmund earlier in February, bagging one in the 108th minute to tie the game at 2-2 in a wild finish, and also scoring a goal in the ensuing penalty shootout which Bremen won.

Foden, Man City advance in FA Cup (video)

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Foden scores twice
  • Ederson with reaction save
  • Sane bloodies keeper’s nose with winner
  • Armond pulls one back before Foden restores two-goal lead

Second-half goals from Leroy Sane and Phil Foden ended Newport County’s game effort for a shock defeat of Manchester City in FA Cup fifth round action at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Sane hit a close-range shot off the nose of Exiles’ keeper Joe Day and into the goal, as City finally found a goal on the beat-up shared rugby pitch, and Foden hit a bounding shot past Day with just over a quarter-hour to play in the 4-1 win.

Newport County’s goal came when Padraig Armond hit a loose ball off Aymeric Laporte, over Ederson, and into the goal. But Foden completed his brace with a dribble and finish off the ensuing kickoff, and Mahrez blistered the back of the net with a stoppage time finish.

City moves onto the quarterfinals, where they’ll join Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Millwall.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Newport was up for the challenge, at least early, and their rugged pitch certainly helped close the gap between the first- and fourth-tier English sides.

In fact, a terrific glove save from Ederson kept City level just after the quarter-hour mark. Mickey Demetriou’s long throw made its way to Tyreeq Bakinson, but the latter’s header was stymied by City’s Brazilian backstop.

A lively Riyad Mahrez was a consistent threat for City in the early stages, having one shot turned out for a corner and blazing a left-footed effort wide from atop the 18.

Despite the Algerian’s best efforts, Michael Flynn’s men took the match to halftime 0-0.

City broke through via Sane, whose tight-angled shot bloodied Joe Day’s nose on the way into the goal.

[ WATCH: Flynn greets “genius” Guardiola ]

Day got low to stop John Stones‘ bid for 2-0, and the game reached its final half-hour as a one-score affair.

An Ederson giveaway came close to gifting Newport County a bid for an equalizer, but the Brazilian was bailed out by his backs.

Phil Foden gave a ay a free kick rescued by Ederson after a few headers in the 73rd.

The pitch helped City’s second goal, as Foden’s shot bounded over a diving Day to make it 2-0.

Day then saved a Sane shot with his face in the 85th minute before catching a Gabriel Jesus effort moments later.

The Exiles pulled one back, but City bagged a pair of goals afterward through Foden and Mahrez to flatter their match with a 4-1 score line.