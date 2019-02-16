VIDEO: Newport County boss greets “genius” Pep

- Foden scores twice
- Ederson with reaction save
- Sane bloodies keeper’s nose with winner
- Armond pulls one back before Foden restores two-goal lead
Second-half goals from Leroy Sane and Phil Foden ended Newport County’s game effort for a shock defeat of Manchester City in FA Cup fifth round action at Rodney Parade on Saturday.
Sane hit a close-range shot off the nose of Exiles’ keeper Joe Day and into the goal, as City finally found a goal on the beat-up shared rugby pitch, and Foden hit a bounding shot past Day with just over a quarter-hour to play in the 4-1 win.
Newport County’s goal came when Padraig Armond hit a loose ball off Aymeric Laporte, over Ederson, and into the goal. But Foden completed his brace with a dribble and finish off the ensuing kickoff, and Mahrez blistered the back of the net with a stoppage time finish.
City moves onto the quarterfinals, where they’ll join Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Millwall.
[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]
Newport was up for the challenge, at least early, and their rugged pitch certainly helped close the gap between the first- and fourth-tier English sides.
In fact, a terrific glove save from Ederson kept City level just after the quarter-hour mark. Mickey Demetriou’s long throw made its way to Tyreeq Bakinson, but the latter’s header was stymied by City’s Brazilian backstop.
A lively Riyad Mahrez was a consistent threat for City in the early stages, having one shot turned out for a corner and blazing a left-footed effort wide from atop the 18.
Despite the Algerian’s best efforts, Michael Flynn’s men took the match to halftime 0-0.
City broke through via Sane, whose tight-angled shot bloodied Joe Day’s nose on the way into the goal.
[ WATCH: Flynn greets “genius” Guardiola ]
Day got low to stop John Stones‘ bid for 2-0, and the game reached its final half-hour as a one-score affair.
An Ederson giveaway came close to gifting Newport County a bid for an equalizer, but the Brazilian was bailed out by his backs.
Phil Foden gave a ay a free kick rescued by Ederson after a few headers in the 73rd.
The pitch helped City’s second goal, as Foden’s shot bounded over a diving Day to make it 2-0.
Day then saved a Sane shot with his face in the 85th minute before catching a Gabriel Jesus effort moments later.
The Exiles pulled one back, but City bagged a pair of goals afterward through Foden and Mahrez to flatter their match with a 4-1 score line.