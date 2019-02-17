More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
FA Cup: Crystal Palace, Swansea reach quarterfinals (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Crystal Palace and Swansea City reached the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, as they eased to victory.

[ MORE: FA Cup scores, stats ]  

Palace travelled to third-tier Doncaster Rovers and two first half goals steered Roy Hodgson‘s men into the last eight. As for Swansea City, they trailed Brentford at half time but four goals from the Swans and a red card for the Bees swung the games in the favor of the Welsh side.

Swansea are one of just two teams from outside the Premier League to be in the last eight.

Below are the details from Sunday’s final two FA Cup fifth round games, as the two teams join Wolves, Manchester City, Brighton, Watford and Millwall in the hat for the last eight draw.

The final team in the last eight will be either Chelsea or Manchester United, who play at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Doncaster 0-2 Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp gave Palace the lead with a fine individual effort as he was played in after a wonderful interception from Luka Milivojevic. Schlupp’s shot across goal took a slight deflection and flew into the far bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Doncaster went close on a few occasions in the first half but Palace held them at arms length and right on half time made it 2-0.

Milivojevic again created the goal as his looped ball over the top found Andros Townsend who headed the ball towards Meyer and he nodded home.

In the second half Doncaster pushed hard to get back into the game and went close on several occasions from set piece situations, with Alfie May heading their best chance just over.

Overall, Palace held on quite comfortably for the win and secured a spot in the last eight.

Swansea City 4-1 Brentford

The away side took the lead after a wonderful counter-attack was finished off emphatically by Ollie Watkins, but that was to be as good as it got for the west Londoners.

In the second half Swansea came flying out of the traps and drew level in fortunate circumstances, with a free kick from Bersant Celina bouncing off Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels and in. 1-1.

Moments later the Swans were 2-1 up as Dan James scored a superb goal to turn the games on its head.

The highly-touted winger surged in on goal and beat Daniels to send the home fans wild.

Brentford ended the game with 10 men as James was then cynically brought down by Ezri Konsa and shown a red card.

Celina then made it 3-1 after a lovely run, and the excellent James and Celina combined to set up George Byers to make it 4-1 in stoppage time to cap off a brilliant day for Graham Potter and his Swans.

Despite their relegation from the Premier League last season and being in midtable in the second-tier, Swansea are in the last eight of the FA Cup for the second season in a row.

VAR decision in Serie A game has double impact

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 17, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
FERRARA, Italy (AP) Video review changed the course of a Serie A match in Italy on Sunday when, for the first time, a goal was disallowed and a penalty awarded to the opposing team in the same decision.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

SPAL thought it had gone 2-1 ahead when Mattia Valoti scored on the counter-attack but the referee viewed a previous incident on VAR and opted to award Fiorentina a penalty for Dias Felipe’s trip on Federico Chiesa moments earlier.

The decision, which came more than four minutes after the foul, made everything that had followed null and void, including Valoti’s goal.

Jordan Veretout converted the penalty and Fiorentina went on to win 4-1.

This scenario has been a possibility since VAR was introduced at the start of the 2017-18 season in Italy but it is the first time it has actually happened.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Honest Alexis Sanchez on why Mourinho struggled at Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
Alexis Sanchez didn’t beat about the bush when discussing why Jose Mourinho’s time at Manchester United ended abruptly.

Sanchez, 30, spoke with the BBC alongside Ander Herrera before United’s FA Cup last 16 clash at Chelsea on Monday.

Speaking to Spanish reporter Guillem Balague, the Chilean forward gave his extremely honest opinion on why it went wrong for Mourinho.

“I’ll tell you personally. I say things as they are and in my opinion, Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the world. In the way that he coaches, how he studies videos, the way he goes about things,” Sanchez said. “But, then within the group there was that feeling that you were in the team then out. Sometimes I didn’t play, then I did, then I didn’t and as a player you lose confidence, each player lost their confidence, do you understand?

“And then an atmosphere was created that was very… confusing. Sometimes I’m playing well and I score a goal and he took me off. And I’d say ‘I love football, I love football.’ I’ve played football since I was five and if I have the ball taken away from me, it’s as if I love my joy.”

In a nutshell: Mourinho changed the players around too much, didn’t explain what he was doing and sucked the confidence out of every single Manchester United player.

Sanchez is saying what we were all thinking and perhaps this kind of honesty will allow the Chilean to move on from the worst period in his career so far.

He has struggled massively at United since Mourinho signed him from Arsenal last January — Sanchez has scored five goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils —  and those struggles have got even worse under new caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the former Arsenal star now has a huge opportunity to play regularly as both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are out injured for a few weeks. Sanchez now has a chance to show he can deliver on a consistent basis but after so many months either injured, or battling back to fitness after a lack of game time, there is a long road ahead for Sanchez.

Pro Piacenza lose 20-0 in Italy’s third-tier

Pro Piacenza/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
The headline is not a typo. This actually happened in Italy on Sunday.

AS Pro Piacenza 1919 lost 20-0 to Cuneo in Serie C, as they were 16-0 down at half time.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

Going into the final minute they were 19-0 down and had the scoreline stayed that way, you could argue it would have been somewhat fitting…

Anyway, how on earth did this happen, I hear you cry?

Pro Piacenza are in dire financial problems and had to field a team of at least seven players to not forfeit the game and therefore not lose their place in Italy’s third-tier.

Their president Maurizio Pannella has overseen the demise, with players leaving the club in recent months after not being paid.

Rules stated that if Piacenza had forfeited a a fourth game this season (they had forfeited each of their last three games) then they would have lost their place in Serie C.

Therefore, a few teenagers played against Cuneo on Sunday and according to reporters one of the 19-year-old players was also managing the team. Before this game Cuneo had scored 18 goals all season long, so at least their players got a huge confidence boost from this sorry saga.

More details are sure to filter through about this situation, as Pro Piacenza are in the headlines across the world for all of the wrong reasons.

Emotional funeral for Sala held in his Argentine hometown

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 17, 2019, 10:54 AM EST
PROGRESSO, Argentina (AP) Family, friends, supporters and former teammates paid tribute to striker Emiliano Sala in his small Argentine hometown on Saturday, almost four weeks after he died when the plane he was in crashed into the English Channel.

The 28-year-old Sala’s body received a hero’s welcome in Progreso where much of the grieving population paid their last respects to their soccer idol before the body was taken away for cremation.

“It is something that I still cannot understand or accept because it hurts so much,” said Progreso resident Lucia Torres, who was in tears. “My town shut down on Jan. 21 and remains shut down to this day.”

Sala was the best-known figure from Progreso, a town of several thousand inhabitants in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, and was adored by many. He had been known since childhood here as “Emi.”

A post-mortem found that Sala died from injuries to his head and torso when his plane crashed in the channel.

The single-engine aircraft was flying from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff where Sala was due to start a new career playing for the Welsh capital’s Premier League club. Among those in attendance at Saturday’s funeral were Cardiff City’s manager Neil Warnock and his Nantes teammate Nicolas Pallois.

Sala’s body was recovered from the seabed wreckage last week but the plane’s pilot is still missing. Authorities have said that the Air Accidents Investigation Branch investigation could take up to 12 months. A pre-inquest review hearing was set for Nov. 6.

“He is my player, he’s signed for me,” Warnock said of Sala, adding that he’d met with striker’s family. “And then you look around the whole village here. It’s like the whole village is part of it; I’ve never known anything like it. People showed me pictures where he was 4 years of age and then 7 years and I spoke with his teacher.”

Sala’s body was flown to Argentina and arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday before being driven to Progreso, where Sala grew up.