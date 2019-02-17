Live, FA Cup last 16: Wolves, Crystal Palace in action

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup fifth round games continue Sunday, as two Premier League teams are in action.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head to in-form second-tier side Bristol City looking to avoid an upset, as Lee Johnson’s Robins have won every single league game they’ve played in so far in 2019 (they’ve won nine-straight games in all competitions) as they sit in the playoff spots in the Championship. Bristol City also knocked out Huddersfield Town in the third round.

Crystal Palace also face a tricky test to reach the last eight, as they travel to third-tier Doncaster Rovers. Palace are without the suspended Wilfried Zaha and Doncaster, who are pushing for promotion to the second-tier, will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

In the other FA Cup game on Sunday, midtable second-tier teams Swansea and Brentford do battle for a spot in the last eight.

Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round games

Bristol City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 8 a.m. ET kick off

Doncaster Rovers v. Crystal Palace – 11 a.m. ET kick off

Swansea City v. Brentford – 11 a.m. ET kick off

