Live, FA Cup last 16: Wolves, Crystal Palace in action

The FA Cup fifth round games continue Sunday, as two Premier League teams are in action.
Wolverhampton Wanderers head to in-form second-tier side Bristol City looking to avoid an upset, as Lee Johnson’s Robins have won every single league game they’ve played in so far in 2019 (they’ve won nine-straight games in all competitions) as they sit in the playoff spots in the Championship. Bristol City also knocked out Huddersfield Town in the third round.
Crystal Palace also face a tricky test to reach the last eight, as they travel to third-tier Doncaster Rovers. Palace are without the suspended Wilfried Zaha and Doncaster, who are pushing for promotion to the second-tier, will fancy their chances of causing an upset.
In the other FA Cup game on Sunday, midtable second-tier teams Swansea and Brentford do battle for a spot in the last eight.
Below is the full schedule for the FA Cup games today, while you can click on the link above to follow all the action live.
Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round games
Bristol City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 8 a.m. ET kick off
Doncaster Rovers v. Crystal Palace – 11 a.m. ET kick off
Swansea City v. Brentford – 11 a.m. ET kick off
Just when Real Madrid looked to have turned their topsy-turvy season around, they lost at home to minnows Girona on Sunday.
Santiago Solari’s men had won five La Liga games on the spin heading into their clash against relegation battling Girona.
A few days after they won 2-1 at Ajax in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash, things were set up rather nicely ahead of two upcoming El Clasico games in the Spanish league and cup in the next two weeks.
Yep. Scratch that.
Casemiro gave Real a first half lead but Girona deservedly fought back with 25 minutes to go as Christian Stuani first levelled from the penalty spot and then Cristian Portu scored the winner with 15 minutes to go.
Real had Sergio Ramos sent off (I know, tough to believe…) in stoppage time — he picked up a second yellow after initially being cautioned for a handball on Girona’s penalty — to compound a miserable outing in front of their angry home fans.
The defeat leaves Real in third place in the La Liga table and they are now nine points off Barcelona who sit atop the table, and two points behind second-place Atletico Madrid.
What goes up must come down.
That’s essentially what Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben said before the German side heads to Liverpool to take on the Reds in Champions League play this coming week.
“You always have your favourite opponent and there always has to be a negative one,” Robben said to The Guardian. “I think, if you ask [about] the worst stadium for me, it’s probably Liverpool.”
Robben had a pair of Champions League heartbreaks at Anfield, both coming with Chelsea in 2005 and again in 2007. In the latter, Robben had a penalty saved by Pepe Reina in the shootout that sent the Reds to the final against AC Milan.
“At that time [Liverpool] were really capable of being this cup fighter team, also in the FA Cup or [League] Cup,” Robben said of those difficult memories. “In one or two games they could really live up to it and perform; just not the whole season, which was maybe too much. That was their biggest quality: they were there at the moment they needed to be there.”
“Now I think it changed and they developed really well. The manager has done a great job.”
Robben is a doubt to even play in the match due to a thigh injury, and that will probably help Jurgen Klopp sleep at night. The German boss saw Robben score nine goals against Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund across all competitions, including the decisive goal in the 2013 Champions League final in the 89th minute.
What’s in a name? Probably a lot for the 11-year-old named Kylian Mbappe whom Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly interested in signing.
While his older namesake is hailed as the best young player in the world playing for PSG’s senior team and the world champion French national team, younger Kylian Mbappe currently plays for Roissy-en-Brie, the same youth club Paul Pogba played for as a young child before moving to Le Havre’s youth system and then Manchester United.
According to the child’s father, PSG has made an approach to add him to their youth ranks, but the family is taking its time to make a decision about Mbappe’s future.
“He will do what he wants and we will not push him at all costs to become a professional footballer,” said the boy’s father Eric, who is Cameroonian, just like the father of older Kylian Mbappe. “If it is the case that he goes to PSG, who have approached us, we would of course become closer to the other Kylian.”
“I have often been asked if I did it on purpose to call my son what his name is,” Eric added, speaking to French publication Le Parisien. “People quickly forget that there is only an 8-year age difference between the two and so obviously he was not a footballer when my son was born.”
Child Kylian said, “Since the other one became big, I have got used to it. I don’t even pay attention to it even if it generally makes me feel good. I am a PSG fan, I would like to have the same career as him.”
Wouldn’t we all, Kylian, wouldn’t we all.
Mario Balotelli sure does love joining a new club.
Balotelli scored in just his second professional match with Inter in 2008. He scored a winner in his first Manchester City appearance in 2010 in Europa League play and bagged a brace in his second Premier League start. He scored seven goals in his first six league matches with AC Milan in 2013. He scored five goals in his first three Ligue 1 appearances for Nice. And now, after signing for Olympique Marseille in the winter transfer window, he is on a tear again.
Despite failing to find the back of the net the entire first half of the season as his Nice career came to a close, in four appearances for Marseille since joining in late January, Balotelli has scored three goals, his latest coming on Saturday as Marseille topped Amiens 2-0 to move above St. Etienne into fourth in the Ligue 1 table.
The 30-year-old Italian is clearly loving life at the Stade Velodrome, as he poked fun at his own teammate with his goal celebration. Florian Thauvin had scored the opener 19 minutes in, but pulled up lame after striking his shot, muting the celebration somewhat. He managed to stay in the game, and when Balotelli scored just six minutes later, he began to mock Thauvin’s injury by pretending his own hamstring was hurt. Thauvin was loving the joke, even joining in to poke fun at himself.
While it’s been an up and down season for Marseille as they fight for their Champions League lives, the club has won three in a row ahead of absolutely critical matches against Stade Rennais and St. Etienne on the horizon. The club then hosts Nice, Balotelli’s old club, where he enjoyed a fabulous start to his time there which served as a sort of revival for the Italian after struggles at Liverpool and AC Milan.
It remains to be seen if Balotelli can enjoy an extended stay at Marseille and prolong his success or if it is just a flash in the pan, but he’s obviously become an important figure in the moment, and Balotelli has always been about the moment.