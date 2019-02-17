Real Madrid stunned, beaten at home by Girona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just when Real Madrid looked to have turned their topsy-turvy season around, they lost at home to minnows Girona on Sunday.

Santiago Solari’s men had won five La Liga games on the spin heading into their clash against relegation battling Girona.

A few days after they won 2-1 at Ajax in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash, things were set up rather nicely ahead of two upcoming El Clasico games in the Spanish league and cup in the next two weeks.

Yep. Scratch that.

Casemiro gave Real a first half lead but Girona deservedly fought back with 25 minutes to go as Christian Stuani first levelled from the penalty spot and then Cristian Portu scored the winner with 15 minutes to go.

Real had Sergio Ramos sent off (I know, tough to believe…) in stoppage time — he picked up a second yellow after initially being cautioned for a handball on Girona’s penalty — to compound a miserable outing in front of their angry home fans.

The defeat leaves Real in third place in the La Liga table and they are now nine points off Barcelona who sit atop the table, and two points behind second-place Atletico Madrid.

