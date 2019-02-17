Weah’s fiery passion on display in late Celtic celebrations (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace and Swansea City reached the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, as they eased to victory.

Palace travelled to third-tier Doncaster Rovers and two first half goals steered Roy Hodgson‘s men into the last eight. As for Swansea City, they trailed Brentford at half time but four goals from the Swans and a red card for the Bees swung the games in the favor of the Welsh side.

Swansea are one of just two teams from outside the Premier League to be in the last eight.

Below are the details from Sunday’s final two FA Cup fifth round games, as the two teams join Wolves, Manchester City, Brighton, Watford and Millwall in the hat for the last eight draw.

The final team in the last eight will be either Chelsea or Manchester United, who play at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Doncaster 0-2 Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp gave Palace the lead with a fine individual effort as he was played in after a wonderful interception from Luka Milivojevic. Schlupp’s shot across goal took a slight deflection and flew into the far bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Doncaster went close on a few occasions in the first half but Palace held them at arms length and right on half time made it 2-0.

Milivojevic again created the goal as his looped ball over the top found Andros Townsend who headed the ball towards Meyer and he nodded home.

🦅 | Meyer nets for @CPFC on the stroke of half-time! pic.twitter.com/AUhSfXdIwf — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 17, 2019

In the second half Doncaster pushed hard to get back into the game and went close on several occasions from set piece situations, with Alfie May heading their best chance just over.

Overall, Palace held on quite comfortably for the win and secured a spot in the last eight.

Swansea City 4-1 Brentford

The away side took the lead after a wonderful counter-attack was finished off emphatically by Ollie Watkins, but that was to be as good as it got for the west Londoners.

⚡ | Watkins slots it home after a lightning quick counter-attack! pic.twitter.com/Y9LDRFy2vy — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 17, 2019

In the second half Swansea came flying out of the traps and drew level in fortunate circumstances, with a free kick from Bersant Celina bouncing off Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels and in. 1-1.

🤦‍♂ | An unfortunate own goal from goalkeeper Daniels levels it up at the Liberty Stadium. pic.twitter.com/EQNt7qh0LO — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 17, 2019

Moments later the Swans were 2-1 up as Dan James scored a superb goal to turn the games on its head.

The highly-touted winger surged in on goal and beat Daniels to send the home fans wild.

🌪 | James runs the length of the pitch to give @SwansOfficial the lead! pic.twitter.com/dKxEtwgxok — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 17, 2019

Brentford ended the game with 10 men as James was then cynically brought down by Ezri Konsa and shown a red card.

Celina then made it 3-1 after a lovely run, and the excellent James and Celina combined to set up George Byers to make it 4-1 in stoppage time to cap off a brilliant day for Graham Potter and his Swans.

🏃‍♂| Celina makes it 3⃣ for @SwansOfficial after a mazy run! pic.twitter.com/M3aNRo0NWJ — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 17, 2019

Despite their relegation from the Premier League last season and being in midtable in the second-tier, Swansea are in the last eight of the FA Cup for the second season in a row.

