Weah’s fiery passion on display in late Celtic celebrations (video)

Timothy Weah’s time at Celtic will likely be brief, but the U.S. national team youngster is doing plenty to leave a lasting impression in Glasgow.
Having already scored three times in seven appearances (just two starts – all competitions) for the Scottish giants, Weah first made an impact on the field before making his way into the hearts of Celtic supporters with a fiery display of celebration and trash-talk following Scott Brown’s stoppage-time winner against Kilmarnock.
For 90-plus minutes, the seven-time defending champions — and runaway leaders once again — were stymied and appeared headed for a scoreless draw away from home. Dropping points would have allowed second-place Rangers to remain within six points, letting them off the hook for their scoreless stalemate with St. Johnstone on Saturday.
Then came the winner, complete with Brown’s second yellow card of the game for an over-the-top celebration with a group of Celtic fans who staged a mini-field invasion. Tensions were high elsewhere on the field, as Weah, who came on as a substitute 15 minutes earlier, went out of his way to celebrate in the faces of Kilmarnock players Greg Taylor and Jordan Jones, with the referee standing in front of him.
While he’s expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain as soon as his six-month loan ends, Weah will long be welcomed back at Celtic Park anytime.