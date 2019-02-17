Wolves reach FA Cup quarterfinals (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are into the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 16 years, as Ivan Cavaleiro‘s first half goal was enough to edge the Premier League side past a spirited Bristol City on Sunday.

Second-tier Bristol City had several big chances in the second half but their run of nine-straight wins in all competitions came to an end as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves are now among the favorites to win the FA Cup.

The team who sit in seventh place in the Premier League continue their incredible season.

After a bright start from Wolves at Ashton Gate, the home side forced their way back into the game and created plenty of chances.

But just as the home side got a foothold in the game, Wolves took the lead.

Conor Coady‘s fine long ball found Matt Doherty and he pulled it back for Cavaleiro to slot home down the center and past Frank Fielding.

Raul Jimenez and Doherty then combined moments later as the latter clipped the post with a deflected effort, then Leander Dendoncker forced Fielding into a solid stop as the Premier League side threatened to run away with things.

In the second half Bristol City battled their way back into the game as substitutes Marlon Pack and Matty Taylor made a big difference.

After a great run from Marcus Brownhill it was Taylor who almost nicked the ball past John Ruddy, while Pack forced Wolves’ goalkeeper into a save after his shot from distance.

At the other end Joao Moutinho clipped the crossbar after Fielding got fingertips to his effort, while Bristol pushed forward late on in search of an equalizer.

Morgan Gibbs-White was denied by Fielding late on as Bristol were wide-open to counters as they pushed forward, and they should have taken the game to extra time.

Ruddy tipped over a shot from Taylor, Pack then somehow skied over the bar from close-range and then Romain Saiss cleared off the line.

Wolves were let off the hook and reached the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time since 2003.

