Wolves reach FA Cup quarterfinals (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2019, 9:58 AM EST
Wolverhampton Wanderers are into the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 16 years, as Ivan Cavaleiro‘s first half goal was enough to edge the Premier League side past a spirited Bristol City on Sunday.

Second-tier Bristol City had several big chances in the second half but their run of nine-straight wins in all competitions came to an end as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves are now among the favorites to win the FA Cup.

The team who sit in seventh place in the Premier League continue their incredible season.

[ MORE: FA Cup scores, stats ] 

After a bright start from Wolves at Ashton Gate, the home side forced their way back into the game and created plenty of chances.

But just as the home side got a foothold in the game, Wolves took the lead.

Conor Coady‘s fine long ball found Matt Doherty and he pulled it back for Cavaleiro to slot home down the center and past Frank Fielding.

Raul Jimenez and Doherty then combined moments later as the latter clipped the post with a deflected effort, then Leander Dendoncker forced Fielding into a solid stop as the Premier League side threatened to run away with things.

In the second half Bristol City battled their way back into the game as substitutes Marlon Pack and Matty Taylor made a big difference.

After a great run from Marcus Brownhill it was Taylor who almost nicked the ball past John Ruddy, while Pack forced Wolves’ goalkeeper into a save after his shot from distance.

At the other end Joao Moutinho clipped the crossbar after Fielding got fingertips to his effort, while Bristol pushed forward late on in search of an equalizer.

Morgan Gibbs-White was denied by Fielding late on as Bristol were wide-open to counters as they pushed forward, and they should have taken the game to extra time.

Ruddy tipped over a shot from Taylor, Pack then somehow skied over the bar from close-range and then Romain Saiss cleared off the line.

Wolves were let off the hook and reached the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time since 2003.

Pro Piacenza lose 20-0 in Italy’s third-tier

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
The headline is not a typo. This actually happened in Italy on Sunday.

AS Pro Piacenza 1919 lost 20-0 to Cuneo in Serie C, as they were 16-0 down at half time.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

Going into the final minute they were 19-0 down and had the scoreline stayed that way, you could argue it would have been somewhat fitting…

Anyway, how on earth did this happen, I hear you cry?

Pro Piacenza are in dire financial problems and had to field a team of at least seven players to not forfeit the game and therefore not lose their place in Italy’s third-tier.

Their president Maurizio Pannella has overseen the demise, with players leaving the club in recent months after not being paid.

Rules stated that if Piacenza had forfeited a a fourth game this season (they had forfeited each of their last three games) then they would have lost their place in Serie C.

Therefore, a few teenagers played against Cuneo on Sunday and according to reporters one of the 19-year-old players was also managing the team. Before this game Cuneo had scored 18 goals all season long, so at least their players got a huge confidence boost from this sorry saga.

More details are sure to filter through about this situation, as Pro Piacenza are in the headlines across the world for all of the wrong reasons.

Emotional funeral for Sala held in his Argentine hometown

Associated PressFeb 17, 2019, 10:54 AM EST
PROGRESSO, Argentina (AP) Family, friends, supporters and former teammates paid tribute to striker Emiliano Sala in his small Argentine hometown on Saturday, almost four weeks after he died when the plane he was in crashed into the English Channel.

The 28-year-old Sala’s body received a hero’s welcome in Progreso where much of the grieving population paid their last respects to their soccer idol before the body was taken away for cremation.

“It is something that I still cannot understand or accept because it hurts so much,” said Progreso resident Lucia Torres, who was in tears. “My town shut down on Jan. 21 and remains shut down to this day.”

Sala was the best-known figure from Progreso, a town of several thousand inhabitants in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, and was adored by many. He had been known since childhood here as “Emi.”

A post-mortem found that Sala died from injuries to his head and torso when his plane crashed in the channel.

The single-engine aircraft was flying from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff where Sala was due to start a new career playing for the Welsh capital’s Premier League club. Among those in attendance at Saturday’s funeral were Cardiff City’s manager Neil Warnock and his Nantes teammate Nicolas Pallois.

Sala’s body was recovered from the seabed wreckage last week but the plane’s pilot is still missing. Authorities have said that the Air Accidents Investigation Branch investigation could take up to 12 months. A pre-inquest review hearing was set for Nov. 6.

“He is my player, he’s signed for me,” Warnock said of Sala, adding that he’d met with striker’s family. “And then you look around the whole village here. It’s like the whole village is part of it; I’ve never known anything like it. People showed me pictures where he was 4 years of age and then 7 years and I spoke with his teacher.”

Sala’s body was flown to Argentina and arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday before being driven to Progreso, where Sala grew up.

Real Madrid stunned, beaten at home by Girona

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2019, 8:37 AM EST
Just when Real Madrid looked to have turned their topsy-turvy season around, they lost at home to minnows Girona on Sunday.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Santiago Solari’s men had won five La Liga games on the spin heading into their clash against relegation battling Girona and the defeat was compounded by the 25th red card of Sergio Ramos’ career.

A few days after they won 2-1 at Ajax in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash, things were set up rather nicely ahead of two upcoming El Clasico games in the Spanish league and cup in the next two weeks.

Yep. Scratch that.

Casemiro gave Real a first half lead but Girona deservedly fought back with 25 minutes to go as Christian Stuani first levelled from the penalty spot and then Cristian Portu scored the winner with 15 minutes to go.

Real had Ramos sent off (I know, tough to believe…) in stoppage time — he picked up a second yellow after initially being cautioned for a handball on Girona’s penalty — to compound a miserable outing in front of their angry home fans.

The defeat leaves Real in third place in the La Liga table and they are now nine points off Barcelona who sit atop the table, and two points behind second-place Atletico Madrid.

Live, FA Cup last 16: Wolves, Crystal Palace in action

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2019, 7:54 AM EST
The FA Cup fifth round games continue Sunday, as two Premier League teams are in action.

[ LIVE: Follow  FA Cup last 16 scores ] 

Wolverhampton Wanderers head to in-form second-tier side Bristol City looking to avoid an upset, as Lee Johnson’s Robins have won every single league game they’ve played in so far in 2019 (they’ve won nine-straight games in all competitions) as they sit in the playoff spots in the Championship. Bristol City also knocked out Huddersfield Town in the third round.

Crystal Palace also face a tricky test to reach the last eight, as they travel to third-tier Doncaster Rovers. Palace are without the suspended Wilfried Zaha and Doncaster, who are pushing for promotion to the second-tier, will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

In the other FA Cup game on Sunday, midtable second-tier teams Swansea and Brentford do battle for a spot in the last eight.

Below is the full schedule for the FA Cup games today, while you can click on the link above to follow all the action live.

Right here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have you covered with all of the latest from the FA Cup last 16 games.

Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round games

Bristol City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 8 a.m. ET kick off
Doncaster Rovers v. Crystal Palace – 11 a.m. ET kick off
Swansea City v. Brentford – 11 a.m. ET kick off