FA Cup: Chelsea, Man Utd set to battle for last QF place

The eighth and final place in the 2018-19 FA Cup quarterfinals on line the line Monday (3:30 p.m. ET), when Chelsea host Manchester Untied at Stamford Bridge.

Following their 2-0 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last Tuesday, the FA Cup stands as Man United’s most only realistic chance at a trophy this season. Given the fact Chelsea are due to play Manchester City — the same Man City that just beat the Blues 6-0 a week ago — in the League Cup final in under two weeks’ time, and the number of rounds standing between the and the Europa League final, the same could perhaps be said for Chelsea as well.

To say this is an important one for both sides would be an understatement.

While their respective seasons have taken very different paths ahead of Monday’s showdown, a battle for fourth place — separated by one point in fourth and sixth — is where United and Chelsea, respectively, find themselves with just over three months left to play.

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku‘s names could make a rare appearance when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names his starting lineup, largely due to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial missing out through injuries.

Chelsea were 1-0 victors when the two sides met in last season’s final. Their first meeting this season finished 2-2 at Stamford Bridge back in October, courtesy of Ross Barkley‘s 95th-minute equalizer.

