FA Cup: Pogba scores, assists as Man Utd bounce Chelsea (video)

Manchester United are through to the quarterfinals of the 2018-19 FA Cup, thanks to a superstar performance from Paul Pogba which was more than enough to see the Red Devils waltz past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday.
The game’s opening 20 minutes flew by with very few chances of note, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side established itself as the aggressors from the outset.
Man United were rewarded for their efforts and broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark, when Ander Herrera headed home a masterful cross from Pogba. It’s hard to believe this is the same Pogba, watching him run at Marcos Alonso before cutting inside and lofting the ball to the back post with pinpoint accuracy, who wasn’t good enough for Jose Mourinho’s team not so long ago.
It was Pogba who, given all the world’s freedom to maraud forward and join the attack these days, sent Marcus Rashford into acres of space with an aggressive through ball to begin the move for United’s second goal in the 45th minute. Pogba wasn’t done there, though, as he embarked upon a 50-yard, all-out sprint into the penalty area, where Rashford’s cross met his head, and the ball met the back of the net.
Nemanja Matic likely should have been shown a second yellow card and sent off in the 51st minute, after he tripped Eden Hazard to end a potential counter-attack, but referee Kevin Friend let the Serb off with one final warning
Down 2-0 at home, with a place in the quarterfinals quickly slipping away, Maurizio Sarri opted for not a single substitution at halftime. When the changes finally began in the 58th minute, Sarri seemed to follow a predictable, rigid script: Willian for Pedro (58th); Ross Barkley for Mateo Kovacic (71st); Davide Zappacosta for Cesar Azpilicueta (82nd) was, to be fair, less predictable but equally ineffective.
United fans added further insult to the defeat with 15 minutes let to play in the game. Oh, how the world can turn upside down in a couple months’ time.
Manchester City and Manchester United were handed what should be comfortable draws for the quarterfinal round of the 2018-19 FA Cup on Monday, with the only undesirable tie one that would have drawn the only two remaining giants together.
The defending Premier League champions will travel to south Wales, where they’ll take on Championship side Swansea City the weekend beginning March 16. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side will travel to Molineux Stadium for what a should be a trickier, all-PL tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
In the other all-PL matchup, Watford will host Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road. Brighton & Hove Albion will be away to the other remaining Championship side, Millwall.
Full FA Cup quarterfinals draw
Swansea City v. Manchester City
Watford v. Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester United
Millwall v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea host Manchester United on Monday (kick off, 2:30 p.m. ET) in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
A place in the quarterfinals is up for grabs under the lights at Stamford Bridge, and both Maurizio Sarri and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are eager to get one step closer to Wembley as well as keeping their Premier League top four hopes alive.
This fixture has produced some classic encounters in the past and with Chelsea out of sorts in recent months and United flying, this could be a great chance for the Red Devils to get revenge for their defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final last May.
LINEUPS
The FA Cup results over the week mean that six Premier League games will be moved from Matchweek 31.
With Brighton, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Watford and Wolves all confirmed quarterfinalists in the FA Cup and one of Chelsea or Man United also going through, there are plenty of games which cannot be played on the weekend of March 16.
The Manchester derby between Man City and Man United is the most notable game that will have to be switched, while Spurs’ home game against Crystal Palace (which could have been their first game at the new White Hart Lane) now has to be rearranged.
New dates will have to be arranged and that isn’t easy at this time of the season as UEFA regulations state that Premier League games cannot be played on the same night as Champions League or Europa League matches.
Below is a list of the PL games impacted, and their date is TBA.
Expect a few of these games to take place in midweek in late April or May and they could be pivotal in the relegation, top four and title battles.
Premier League fixtures to be rearranged
Brighton v. Cardiff
Brighton v. Chelsea
Man United v. Man City
Tottenham Hotspur v. Crystal Palace
Watford v. Southampton
Wolves v. Arsenal
Nani has arrived in Major League Soccer.
Orlando City SC announced the Portugal national team star has arrived from Sporting Lisbon on a free transfer and has signed a three-year deal as a Designated Player.
Nani, 32, will be a huge draw for Orlando as they look to get things back on track after a rough few years in MLS.
Speaking about Nani’s move to MLS with Orlando, EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi was delighted to welcome the experienced attacker.
“This is an exciting day for our organization,” said O. “Nani brings tremendous experience to our roster. He’s a dynamic winger with quality abilities to move and cross the ball, impact games and lead the offensive play.”
The former Manchester United, Fenerbache, Valencia and Lazio winger won the 2016 European Championships with Portugal and appeared at the 2014 World Cup for his national team. USMNT fans will remember his goal against the U.S. in Manaus…
Nani has scored 24 goals in 112 games for Portugal and although his arrival isn’t as big as Kaka leading Orlando in their first three seasons as a franchise, he is a huge get for a team which hasn’t made the playoffs in their four MLS campaigns and finished way off the pace in each of the last two years in the Eastern Conference.
Manager James O’Connor has a mix of youth and experience in this Orlando squad but he must make a fast start in 2019 after winning just two of his 17 games after arriving midway through the 2018 campaign.
Orlando need a total rebuild and Nani’s arrival should shake things up a little, even if a veteran winger may only solve a few of their problems for a few seasons.