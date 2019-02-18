More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news


Lovren, Firmino huge doubts for Liverpool v. Bayern Munich

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 18, 2019, 10:49 AM EST
Liverpool could be seriously shorthanded for their massive UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg against Bayern Munich at Anfield on Tuesday.

Dejan Lovren and Roberto Firmino did not take part in Liverpool’s final training session before their game against Bayern to give Jurgen Klopp more selection worries.

It has been reported that Firmino has a virus, while Lovren has been struggling with a hamstring problem and was always going to be a last-minute decision for the clash against the German giants.

Fabinho now looks certain to start alongside Joel Matip in central defense for Liverpool on Tuesday, as Virgil Van Dijk is suspended and Joe Gomez is injured.

As for up top, the likes of Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge could be placed in Firmino’s spot but it is likely Xherdan Shaqiri (if he is fully fit) will come into the team and Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane will switch to a central position in the front three.

Either way, not ideal for Liverpool as they have a huge week with this game against Bayern followed by a massive Premier League game at bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

In terms of Bayern’s injury news, Kingsley Coman has recovered from a knock in Friday’s win at Augsburg but Jerome Boateng is out through illness. Arjen Robben is recovering from injury and did not travel with the squad, while Franck Ribery will arrive in Liverpool separate from the team after becoming a father late on Sunday.

Nani arrives in MLS, signs for Orlando City


By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 18, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
Nani has arrived in Major League Soccer.

Orlando City SC announced the Portugal national team star has arrived from Sporting Lisbon on a free transfer and has signed a three-year deal as a Designated Player.

Nani, 32, will be a huge draw for Orlando as they look to get things back on track after a rough few years in MLS.

Speaking about Nani’s move to MLS with Orlando, EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi was delighted to welcome the experienced attacker.

“This is an exciting day for our organization,” said O. “Nani brings tremendous experience to our roster. He’s a dynamic winger with quality abilities to move and cross the ball, impact games and lead the offensive play.”

The former Manchester United, Fenerbache, Valencia and Lazio winger won the 2016 European Championships with Portugal and appeared at the 2014 World Cup for his national team. USMNT fans will remember his goal against the U.S. in Manaus…

Nani has scored 24 goals in 112 games for Portugal and although his arrival isn’t as big as Kaka leading Orlando in their first three seasons as a franchise, he is a huge get for a team which hasn’t made the playoffs in their four MLS campaigns and finished way off the pace in each of the last two years in the Eastern Conference.

Manager James O’Connor has a mix of youth and experience in this Orlando squad but he must make a fast start in 2019 after winning just two of his 17 games after arriving midway through the 2018 campaign.

Orlando need a total rebuild and Nani’s arrival should shake things up a little.

New development in David de Gea contract situation


By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 18, 2019, 11:32 AM EST
It seemed like David De Gea‘s future at Manchester United was up in the air, with the Spanish goalkeeper having just over a year left on his current deal and some reports suggesting an impasse had been reached.

But it appears that United are willing to pull out all of the stops to keep DDG around.

De Gea, 28, has been named United’s Player of the Season in four of the last five campaigns and since Sir Alex Ferguson retired he has bailed United out of sticky situations time and time again.

It has been reported that De Gea would be handed a new five-year deal which would see him pick up the largest basic salary of any current player in the Premier League, and therefore any PL player in history.

Our colleagues from Sky Sports News in the UK have more on the situation regarding De Gea:

United have been surprised at reports they rejected wage demands of £350,000-per-week, as Sky Sports News understands they would be prepared to pay that amount, but agent demands may be driving the price higher still.

In the past few months Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay have all signed new contracts with the Red Devils and Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward told investors in a call last week that he wants to “finish off the final few as rapidly as we possibly can.”

It is expected De Gea’s deal is at the top of that list, with Ander Herrera and Juan Mata (both out of contract this summer) the other top priorities to tie down to new deals.

De Gea’s importance to United is clear and just as star strikers and attacking players are rewarded handsomely, the value of having a star goalkeeper should not be understated. Even if, historically, they haven’t earned quite as much as outfield players.

The Spaniard has played 347 times for United in all competitions since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

After almost leaving in the summer of 2015 (United’s staff must do a daily salute to Real Madrid’s dodgy fax machine which scuppered the deal at  the eleventh hour) it is clear he is their most important player.

Key battles: Chelsea v. Man United in FA Cup


By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 18, 2019, 9:57 AM EST
A huge FA Cup fifth round battle takes place on Monday, as Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United collide at Stamford Bridge for a place in the quarterfinals.

Both Maurizio Sarri and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could really do with reaching the last eight of the FA Cup, as whoever prevails will be the second favorites to win the competition behind Manchester City.

Below is a look at three key battles on the pitch in west London which are likely to decide the outcome.

Eden Hazard v. Ashley Young
Expect to see plenty of hefty challenges flying in to Hazard from Young, as United’s most consistent performer over the past few seasons will have his hands full trying to shut Hazard down. The Belgian wizard has struggled in recent weeks and looks a little bit jaded. Boy, Chelsea need him to get back to his best form and you could argue that playing him as a true central playmaker has got the best out of him this season. It is likely Hazard will start on the left and drift inside and Young will need plenty of help from Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic to shut him down.

N'Golo Kante v. Paul Pogba
The two French midfielders are expected to lock horns closer than they have recently due to Kante’s new advanced position. Pogba has also been given a more attacking role under Solskjaer, but away from home against one of the big boys it is likely Pogba will start deeper and be asked to launch devastating counter attacks. Kante’s job in this Chelsea team is to win the ball high up the pitch and get himself into the box, which is something he still isn’t comfortable with. It will be intriguing to see if an out-of-form Jorginho plays for Chelsea or if Sarri finally buckles to the immense pressure of people calling for Kante to be restored to his rightful position in front of the back four. Either way, it should be an intriguing midfield battle between two stars of France’s World Cup winning team.

Cesar Azpilicueta v. Alexis Sanchez
The fact that Sanchez loves the FA Cup (he’s scored 10 goals and had nine assists in his 20 FA Cup appearances) is worrying for Chelsea and Solskjaer likening him to a bottle of Ketchup suggests his best is yet to come. Azpilicueta was undone by Raheem Sterling in Chelsea’s embarrassing defeat at Man City and although he gives his all, there’s no doubt his best position is as a center back in a three rather than an out-and-out right back. If Sanchez can get in-behind Azpilicueta, there will be big trouble for Chelsea.

Premier League or UCL more important for Liverpool?


By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 18, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool’s fans care more about winning the Premier League than the UEFA Champions League this season.

Ahead of Liverpool’s UCL last 16 first leg tie against Bayern Munich on Anfield on Tuesday, Klopp spoke to the media and was asked if they are prioritizing either of the two competitions they are left in.

“It’s difficult for me to answer the question but for all Liverpool fans it’s the Premier League. That’s clear,” Klopp said. “But for now it’s the Champions League and we have to do our best tomorrow. Thank God we don’t have to decide that right now.”

The more cliched response came from Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, who was sat alongside Klopp in the press conference.

“If we had to choose? We’d choose both. It’s not about favouring one competition. We’ve got a good enough squad to challenge in more than one,” Henderson said.

Shoot for the stars, Hendo…

It is an intriguing situation for Klopp and Liverpool to ponder heading into the crucial final months of the season. Liverpool have won five European Cups and have reached the final three times in the last 14 years, last winning the tournament in 2005. That is more than a decent record in the UCL.

As for league, well, I think we all know Liverpool last won the Premier League title 29 years ago and despite sitting second behind Manchester City in the table only on goal difference, Klopp’s men have their game in hand this Sunday at Man United.

Klopp’s team selection on Tuesday will go a long way to showing us exactly which competition is more important to him and team this season.

In terms of team news for the visit of Bayern, Klopp revealed that Dejan Lovren will be given the chance to play right up until it is possible he can return from injury. That is key as Virgil Van Dijk will miss Tuesday’s clash through suspension and Joe Gomez is out injured. If Lovren isn’t fit, Fabinho is likely to feature alongside Joel Matip in central defense.