Premier League games in March to be rearranged

The FA Cup results over the week mean that six Premier League games will be moved from Matchweek 31.

With Brighton, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Watford and Wolves all confirmed quarterfinalists in the FA Cup and one of Chelsea or Man United also going through, there are plenty of games which cannot be played on the weekend of March 16.

The Manchester derby between Man City and Man United is the most notable game that will have to be switched, while Spurs’ home game against Crystal Palace (which could have been their first game at the new White Hart Lane) now has to be rearranged.

New dates will have to be arranged and that isn’t easy at this time of the season as UEFA regulations state that Premier League games cannot be played on the same night as Champions League or Europa League matches.

Below is a list of the PL games impacted, and their date is TBA.

Expect a few of these games to take place in midweek in late April or May and they could be pivotal in the relegation, top four and title battles.

Premier League fixtures to be rearranged

Brighton v. Cardiff

Brighton v. Chelsea

Man United v. Man City

Tottenham Hotspur v. Crystal Palace

Watford v. Southampton

Wolves v. Arsenal

