More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

Premier League or UCL more important for Liverpool?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 18, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool’s fans care more about winning the Premier League than the UEFA Champions League this season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Ahead of Liverpool’s UCL last 16 first leg tie against Bayern Munich on Anfield on Tuesday, Klopp spoke to the media and was asked if they are prioritizing either of the two competitions they are left in.

“It’s difficult for me to answer the question but for all Liverpool fans it’s the Premier League. That’s clear,” Klopp said. “But for now it’s the Champions League and we have to do our best tomorrow. Thank God we don’t have to decide that right now.”

The more cliched response came from Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, who was sat alongside Klopp in the press conference.

“If we had to choose? We’d choose both. It’s not about favouring one competition. We’ve got a good enough squad to challenge in more than one,” Henderson said.

Shoot for the stars, Hendo…

It is an intriguing situation for Klopp and Liverpool to ponder heading into the crucial final months of the season. Liverpool have won five European Cups and have reached the final three times in the last 14 years, last winning the tournament in 2005. That is more than a decent record in the UCL.

As for league, well, I think we all know Liverpool last won the Premier League title 29 years ago and despite sitting second behind Manchester City in the table only on goal difference, Klopp’s men have their game in hand this Sunday at Man United.

Klopp’s team selection on Tuesday will go a long way to showing us exactly which competition is more important to him and team this season.

In terms of team news for the visit of Bayern, Klopp revealed that Dejan Lovren will be given the chance to play right up until it is possible he can return from injury. That is key as Virgil Van Dijk will miss Tuesday’s clash through suspension and Joe Gomez is out injured. If Lovren isn’t fit, Fabinho is likely to feature alongside Joel Matip in central defense.

Joint celebration shows growing Ronaldo, Dybala rapport

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 18, 2019, 7:51 AM EST
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) The flourishing partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala has led to a joint celebration.

Dybala scored his first league goal since Nov. 3 in Juventus’ 3-0 Serie A win over Frosinone last Friday and celebrated by merging Ronaldo’s distinctive celebration – of jumping and turning in the air while letting out a yell – with his own mask gesture.

Ronaldo had combined their celebrations after scoring in the previous match.

Dybala later posted several pictures on social media of the two of them celebrating, with the caption: “Give a title to this album… (hashtag)dybalamask (hashtag)siuuuuuuu or …. (hashtag)siuuumask.”

Ronaldo, who had set up Dybala’s goal, performed their combined celebration again when he scored the third goal against Frosinone, following a pass by Mario Mandzukic.

The former Real Madrid forward has already developed a good partnership with Mandzukic and it now appears as though his understanding with Dybala is developing swiftly, too.

That is causing Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri a selection headache for Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 game at Atletico Madrid. All three forwards could play, with Dybala dropping deeper, as has happened on a number of occasions this season.

“We’re going to Madrid to score,” Allegri said. “Obviously it will be a different game, but we are fine.

“I still have some doubts on the formation – the important thing is that the challenge is approached with the right focus.”

Juventus has scored three goals and conceded none in each of its previous two matches. Moreover, Ronaldo has scored 22 times in 31 matches against Atletico.

WAYWARD NAPOLI

Napoli slipped to its second successive 0-0 draw in Serie A and 13 points behind Juventus.

Carlo Ancelotti’s lineup had 26 shots against Torino on Sunday and hit the post but couldn’t find the back of the net, and its wayward finishing has let it down this season.

“It’s an unfavorable period for us in which the ball doesn’t want to go in despite the numerous chances we’re creating,” midfielder Piotr Zielinski said.

“Today as well we had so many chances to score but we can’t manage to finish them off. Certainly it’s our fault but it’s also true that we’re not lucky. We deserved more not only today but also in other matches.”

RADJA’S BACK

Radja Nainggolan is back to his best and demonstrating the scintillating talent he displayed so often at Roma.

Nainggolan scored for the first time since Nov. 3 on Sunday, netting the winning goal to help Inter Milan to a 2-1 victory over Sampdoria.

The Belgian midfielder also made some incisive runs with the quick bursts Roma and Serie A fans had become used to in previous seasons.

He had already shown hints of that in the previous match, where he set up the goal for Inter’s 1-0 win at Parma.

“I had problems in the past, now I’m thinking only of playing and of giving my best for Inter,” Nainggolan said.

Nainggolan has struggled since joining from Roma in the offseason in a deal which valued him at more than $40 million. The 30-year-old had injury problems but was then banned for a match in December after repeatedly turning up late for training.

Since then he has knuckled down. He also underwent a strict training regime at the start of the year to lose weight and regain full fitness.

Nainggolan could perhaps give some advice to Mauro Icardi, who was watching from the stands at San Siro with wife and agent Wanda Nara after a difficult week for the club and its star forward.

Icardi was stripped of his captaincy on Wednesday amid protracted contract negotiations and the Argentina international then pulled out of Inter’s squad for the Europa League trip to Rapid Vienna and the Sampdoria match, officially with a knee injury.

“I hope the matters off the pitch will be resolved,” Nainggolan said. “The team is united and we want to win.

“I think Icardi has always given his all. I hope for him and for us that he comes back as soon as possible.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

FA Cup: Chelsea, Man Utd set to battle for last QF place

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 18, 2019, 12:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

The eighth and final place in the 2018-19 FA Cup quarterfinals on line the line Monday (2:30 p.m. ET), when Chelsea host Manchester Untied at Stamford Bridge.

[ FA CUP: Crystal Palace, Swansea reach quarterfinals (video) ]

Following their 2-0 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last Tuesday, the FA Cup stands as Man United’s most only realistic chance at a trophy this season. Given the fact Chelsea are due to play Manchester City — the same Man City that just beat the Blues 6-0 a week ago — in the League Cup final in under two weeks’ time, and the number of rounds standing between the and the Europa League final, the same could perhaps be said for Chelsea as well.

To say this is an important one for both sides would be an understatement.

While their respective seasons have taken very different paths ahead of Monday’s showdown, a battle for fourth place — separated by one point in fourth and sixth — is where United and Chelsea, respectively, find themselves with just over three months left to play.

[ MORE: Emotional funeral for Sala held in his Argentine hometown ]

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku‘s names could make a rare appearance when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names his starting lineup, largely due to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial missing out through injuries.

Chelsea were 1-0 victors when the two sides met in last season’s final. Their first meeting this season finished 2-2 at Stamford Bridge back in October, courtesy of Ross Barkley‘s 95th-minute equalizer.

Saudis say crown prince will not buy Man United

Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 17, 2019, 9:47 PM EST
2 Comments

The Saudi government confirmed its sovereign wealth fund held sponsorship talks with Manchester United but says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman doesn’t want to buy English football’s most successful club.

[ FA CUP: Crystal Palace, Swansea reach quarterfinals (video) ]

British newspaper The Sun had reported the prince was stepping up a bid for United.

But Saudi media minister Turki Al-Shabanah posted on Twitter “reports claiming that HRH the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman intends on buying Man United are completely false.”

United is owned by the Glazer family, who also own the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Glazer family bought United in 2005 and maintained control after floating part of the record 20-time English champions on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012.

Al-Shabanah tweeted that United held a meeting with Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund “to discuss sponsorship opportunity. No deal has been materialized.”

[ MORE: Emotional funeral for Sala held in his Argentine hometown ]

The crown prince faced international outrage last year following the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi, who had written critically about the royal family, went missing in October after entering the building. After denying for several weeks that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, Saudi Arabia indicted 11 people in the killing, including several officials close to the crown prince. The kingdom denies the crown prince knew of the plot.

La Liga: Real Madrid shocked again; Sevilla in freefall

AP Photo/Andrea Comas
By Andy EdwardsFeb 17, 2019, 8:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ FA CUP: Crystal Palace, Swansea reach quarterfinals (video) ]

Real Madrid 1-2 GironaMORE

Madrid’s five-game winning streak is no more after Santiago Solari’s side suffered yet another embarrassing defeat on the season, this time at home to 15th-place Girona.

Sergio Ramos added yet another red card to his record tally — he now has 20 in La Liga play — with his side already 2-1 down after throwing away an early lead. Casemiro put Los Blancos ahead after 25 minutes, and win no. 6 appeared a foregone conclusion until it all fell apart in the second half. Cristhian Stuani converted from the penalty spot in the 65th minute — made possible by Ramos’ first yellow card — and Portu completed the comeback in the 75th.

The defeat sees Madrid slip below Atletico Madrid in the race for second place, now nine points back of leaders Barcelona. El Clasico is two weeks away, at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, March 2.

Villarreal 3-0 Sevilla

Once upon a time, Sevilla were the closest challengers to Barca’s crown. Now, following a third straight defeat — and having won just once in their last eight league games — Pablo Machin’s side is in an uncontrollable freefall.

18th-place Villarreal piled on the misery on Sunday, thrashing Sevilla to the tune of 3-0 and never letting the once-title hopefuls have a sniff of the game. Alvaro Gonzalez put the home side ahead after 20 minutes; Karl Toko Ekambi doubled the lead in the first minute following the halftime restart; Alfonso Pedraza completed the rout in the 86th.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Valencia 0-0 Espanyol
Real Betis 1-1 Alaves