Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Female soccer players in Colombia denounce discrimination

Associated PressFeb 19, 2019, 12:40 PM EST
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) Two female players have accused the Colombian soccer federation of threatening to fire them for denouncing sexual discrimination.

Isabella Echeverri and Melissa Ortiz, who both play for Colombia’s national team, criticized the conditions of female players in Colombia in videos posted on social media.

“We have decided to be honest about the reality of soccer in our country with a series of videos that we hope boost awareness,” they wrote in a text accompanying the videos. “We love our country and we want things to change for the better for female players.”

“We feel threatened. We are not paid,” they add in the videos. “They don’t provide international flights for us. Our uniforms are old. The federation has excluded players for speaking out.”

The federation has not responded to the accusations.

In 2017, the federation and professional league Dimayor started a women’s soccer league. It will play its third season this year.

The female players want to reduce the long periods between each season and be paid enough to live off their wages.

Millonarios and Sergio Arboleda University are starting a women’s team next season. The players who join the new club will have stipends, but wages will still be low.

“The women’s league is becoming shorter and shorter. The players are working in increasingly precarious conditions,” Ortiz told local radio broadcaster La W.

Echeverri and Ortiz have posted different versions of the videos, including one in English.

“We seek visibility and to boost awareness of the reality of women’s soccer,” Echeverri said. “They only show us when we play in the World Cup or the Olympic Games.”

The message of the players comes weeks after the owner of Deportes Tolima, Gabriel Camargo, said that women’s soccer in Colombia is a “breeding ground for lesbianism” and accused female players of not behaving professionally and drinking too much alcohol.

Camargo later apologized.

“I told (Ortiz) that things can get even worse,” Echeverri said, “and that it’s time that somebody stood up and told the truth about the women’s national team in Colombia.”

Leeds United fined $260k for spying

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 19, 2019, 11:59 AM EST
Leeds United have been fined approximately $260,000 for spying on opposing teams in the Championship this season.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted to watching other clubs train over the course of Leeds’ remarkable push for Premier League promotion, using a power point presentation to show that the spying was just a part of his exhaustive preparation.

Leeds is 2W-1D-2L since defeating Derby County in the match after the espionage surfaced in the press.

Bielsa has backed the practice by saying he’s done it over the duration of his coaching career, and — paraphrasing — that it’s a bigger deal in England than it is in the rest of the world. From The Telegraph:

Shaun Harvey, the outgoing EFL chief executive, said the league was compelled formally reprimand the club to send out a “clear deterrent”. For the second time in the saga, Leeds issued an apology “for acting in a way that has been judged culturally unacceptable in the English game.”

The club will also support a new Football League policy placing a 72-hour ban before match days when it comes to watching opposition training without permission.

Leeds has a match-in-hand on the automatic promotion place holders in the Championship, and can go back atop the table by winning it. The club finished 13th last season despite sitting as high as sixth as late as the 26th match day.

Manchester United: Mata praises “very, very complete” Pogba

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 19, 2019, 11:10 AM EST
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is among the crowd of Paul Pogba fans following Monday’s FA Cup takedown of Chelsea.

Mata lavished praise on the “complete” midfielder after United rode two first half goals to a 2-0 win.

[ POGBA: Solskjaer trusts us ]

Pogba assisted Ander Herrera‘s opener with a pinpoint cross before planting a diving header in the back of the net despite Kepa Arrizabalaga‘s touch on the shot.

From The London Evening Standard:

“Even in the second half, 80, 85 minutes he was still defending, going forwards. He’s very, very complete,” Mata said. “He’s got physique, he’s got quality, he’s got a pass, he can go box to box. He’s one of the best. Today he showed why.”

Pogba has 14 goals and 10 assists in 32 matches for United this season, though the lion’s share have come since the removal of Jose Mourinho as coach.

Mata will know a thing or two about rebounding post-Mourinho, and probably cannot help but be proud of Pogba.

Van Dijk presents $100k check to global organization

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 19, 2019, 10:07 AM EST
Virgil Van Dijk is still making a contribution to Liverpool despite his inability to play in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich at Anfield.

The 27-year-old defender was recently named to UEFA’s Fans’ Team of the Year for 2018, and has been chosen to present $100,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The ICRC helps reunited separated families around the world. Here’s Van Dijk via LiverpoolFC.com:

“I can’t imagine not being able to see my kids or that they could be somewhere where you don’t even know where they are,” said the 27-year-old. “I can’t imagine and hopefully I won’t ever have to imagine that, but as I said, it is very special that the ICRC is helping these families.”

According to the Liverpool release, the ICRC reunited 1000 families including some 800 children in 2018.

Spain revamps Super Cup (and others should follow suit)

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 19, 2019, 9:17 AM EST
Ever read a tournament concept and immediately think nearly every other league should adopt it?

La Liga is taking its version of England’s Community Shield — the Spanish Super Cup — and making changes that see the league season kick off in style.

Normally the winners of the Copa del Rey and La Liga meeting for a piece of hardware, the Spanish federation will now hold a four-team tournament abroad.

The tournament would include the Copa del Rey finalists and the two top league finishers (obviously extending to the third and fourth place teams if needed).

Flip it on its ear and imagine that MLS was kicking off its season not with myriad friendlies and the CONCACAF Champions League, but the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup winner, MLS Cup finalists, and Supporters’ Shield winner (especially if it was mandated that the cup finalists mixed it up in the semis).

For the Community Shield, you could include the Premier League winners, League Cup winners, FA Cup winners, and either the second place team or the “reigning Community Shield winner.” The gut reaction might be to rebel against “ugh, another game,” but if it’s taking the place of a Stateside friendly between second-choice sides? Come on!