Leeds United fined $260k for spying

Leeds United have been fined approximately $260,000 for spying on opposing teams in the Championship this season.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted to watching other clubs train over the course of Leeds’ remarkable push for Premier League promotion, using a power point presentation to show that the spying was just a part of his exhaustive preparation.
Leeds is 2W-1D-2L since defeating Derby County in the match after the espionage surfaced in the press.
Bielsa has backed the practice by saying he’s done it over the duration of his coaching career, and — paraphrasing — that it’s a bigger deal in England than it is in the rest of the world. From The Telegraph:
Shaun Harvey, the outgoing EFL chief executive, said the league was compelled formally reprimand the club to send out a “clear deterrent”. For the second time in the saga, Leeds issued an apology “for acting in a way that has been judged culturally unacceptable in the English game.”
The club will also support a new Football League policy placing a 72-hour ban before match days when it comes to watching opposition training without permission.
Leeds has a match-in-hand on the automatic promotion place holders in the Championship, and can go back atop the table by winning it. The club finished 13th last season despite sitting as high as sixth as late as the 26th match day.