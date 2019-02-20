More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Atleti takes 2-0 lead over Juve in Champions League (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 4:59 PM EST
  • Morata sees goal disallowed via VAR
  • Gimenez, Godin score early
  • Atleti takes two goals away for 2nd leg

The defenders got it done, with a little help from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin scored second half goals, the latter putting his home after a Ronaldo deflection, as Atletico Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti had an opening goal ruled out before Gimenez pushed home.

The second leg is March 12 in Turin.

If you were betting on two defenses to conspire against the score line, this was it; Juve and Atleti allowed a combined 10 goals in 12 group stage matches.

Most of the prime chances resulted in user error, as typified by Diego Costa early in the second half. That said, Wojciech Szczesny made a finger tip save on Antonie Griezmann which was quite superb.

And when Atleti looked to have collected its lead through Alvaro Morata, the former Juve player saw his goal overturned through VAR.

Morata headed home, but the camera caught his shove on Giorgio Chiellini, initially unspotted by the referees.

Gimenez then made one count.

Morata won a header that hit Mario Mandzukic and fell into the path of Gimenez for a deserved goal.

Federico Bernardeschi had a solid bid to restore the deadlock, but Jan Oblak made a pretty save to keep it 1-0.

And Godin mopped up a shot that deflected off Ronaldo to double the hosts advantage after one leg.

Juve: ‘No use crying over spilt milk’ after ‘ugly’ first leg loss

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 7:50 PM EST
Max Allegri and Juventus look set to fall short of a UEFA Champions League title again, and this time are staring down an exit before the quarterfinals.

The club has two things going for it after a 2-0 first leg loss to Atletico Madrid in Spain: The 90 minutes or more of the second leg, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The player has already made his feelings known by setting the second leg stage with a very Patrick Roy (for you hockey fans out there) title rip.

Allegri is a bit more diplomatic, ripping Juve’s “ugly” second half at the Wanda Metropolitano but also demanding the club move past it immediately. From Football-Italia.net:

“Now we have the chance to turn this around, we must have faith, we’ll have some players back and there’s no point crying over spilt milk. We knew it was going to be tough, that Atletico Madrid force you to play badly, with a slow tempo. We moved the ball quicker in the first half, but not in the second.

“We got the approach wrong in the second half. It’s that simple. These things can happen, there will be great disappointment after this 2-0, but we can turn it around. It won’t be easy, we need a great second leg, but it can be done and we must have faith.”

And there’s Ronaldo, Dybala, and a number of world class players on his side. An inspired, spiteful Ronaldo is one thing, but take into account the man clearly carries his legacy on his hip pocket and the Portuguese hero is going to be flying come March 12 in Turin.

Ronaldo taunts Atleti after Juve loss (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 6:58 PM EST
Forgive Cristiano Ronaldo for this bit of poor sportsmanship, the fella just doesn’t lose that often.

The mega watt talent and ego saw his Juventus side go down 2-0 after its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and made sure his longtime Spanish rivals knew the big picture score line.

Ronaldo, you see, has five UEFA Champions League titles in his career, while Atleti has never won one and twice lost to his Real in the UCL final.

So even though the second goal took a turn off CR7 en route to the net, the player was sure to set the vibe for the second leg in Turin on March 12.

He says, “I have five Champions League titles. Atleti, zero.”

Ronaldo also knows that these gestures will be replayed on loop in Spain and Italy, and his spectre has haunted Atleti in the past.

What it lacks in class, it makes up for in guile.

Guardiola: Man City ‘still not ready’ despite great UCL fight back

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 6:03 PM EST
The roller coaster wasn’t requested, but Pep Guardiola is happy with how Manchester City handled the ride.

City was down a man and a goal late in the second half, but got 85th and 90th minute goals to collect a 3-2 win at Schalke in the first leg of its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

“It was a great result” Guardiola said of the comeback. “We gave them two penalties, we gave them a red card and in this competition that is not too good. We are still not ready to fight for the later stages. but the result is good.”

“We played with incredible personality. We gave two goals when they did absolutely nothing. It is not over, this competition is completely different.”

Nicolas Otamendi was shown red for two yellows, the first of which led to the first of Nabil Bentaleb‘s two penalty kick goals. The second came in the 68th minute, but City didn’t look like a team down a man the rest of the way.

VAR allowed Schalke’s first penalty to stand and then awarded the second, but Guardiola said the right call was made in both circumstances.

Sane reacts to tremendous free kick equalizer (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 5:18 PM EST
The stage didn’t bother Leroy Sane.

Manchester City’s super sub scored a remarkable free kick goal to level the first leg between 10-man Man City and Schalke at Veltins-Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Sane credited his team’s character and said his goal means a ton to him… even if it came at the expense of his former club. From the BBC:

“It means a lot. I was a little bit sad for Schalke, because the atmosphere was amazing like it always is. Schalke did really well, the way they defended made it difficult. … You can see the will is a lot, we never give up, we always want to keep fighting.”

Raheem Sterling later scored as City earned a 3-2 score line heading back to Manchester.

City trailed 2-1 on a pair of Nabil Bentaleb penalty kicks with a half to play, then lost Nicolas Otamendi to a second yellow card in the 68th.

But Sane did this, and… wow.