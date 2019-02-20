More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Emery on Mesut Ozil: “The key is in his hands”

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 10:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mesut Ozil’s continued absence at Arsenal has baffled many and it is quite clear Unai Emery doesn’t see the German playmaker fitting into his plans.

But the Gunners boss has challenged Ozil to grab the bull by the horns, in as many words, and wants the 30-year-old (the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history) to get back to full fitness as soon as possible.

Ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg against BATE Borisov on Thursday (Arsenal trail 1-0 from the first leg in Belarus), Emery gave an update on Ozil’s progress.

“The key is in his hands and he is working very well this week, ” Emery said. “He needs to be consistent in training and for matches, without injury or being sick. Without that we can see the best Mesut with us.”

Ozil last played for Arsenal against Cardiff City on Jan. 29 and before that he went a month without playing from late December until late January. He’s been out with a combination of small injuries and illnesses, while Emery has also chosen not to select him at all in some matchday squads.

Do Arsenal miss him? The stats suggest the Gunners are a better team without Ozil and you can argue that they are better balanced without him. This season they’ve only won 56 percent of the 18 games Ozil has played in compared to 65 percent of 20 games without him.

Emery’s strong stance on Ozil not fitting into his philosophy seems to have focused the rest of the squad, but now seems like a good time to try and find a spot for the mercurial talent in the lineup.

The likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been used in wide attacking roles by Emery in recent weeks but with Ozil now having a full week of training under his belt, surely he will be used against BATE, Southampton, Bournemouth and Tottenham in Arsenal’s next four games.

Having a fit and focused Ozil back in the team will be like having a new signing for Arsenal, but it is still unclear exactly where he will slot in. In Emery’s 3-4-3 formation, his role as a central playmaker has disappeared and the best chance he has of playing a pivotal role this season is if Emery changes to a 3-4-2-1 formation with Lacazette and Ozil underneath Aubameyang in attack.

CCL roundup: Houston win, Toronto hammered (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

The crazy world of the CONCACAF Champions League is back, as the 2019 season has kicked off in North American soccer.

Two MLS teams were in last 16 action on Tuesday as Toronto were hammered 4-0 away at Panama’s Independiente in the first leg, while the Houston Dynamo won 1-0 away at Guastatoya in Guatemala City thanks to DaMarcus Beasley’s stunning right-footed strike.

In the other CCL game on Tuesday, Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa beat Mexico’s Tigres 1-0 as the first games of the knockout rounds of the tournament delivered plenty of drama.

Below you will find video highlights from each game, with three more CCL last 16 games coming up today (New York Red Bulls travel to Atletico Pantoja) and two on Thursday with Sporting KC hosting Toluca and Atlanta United heading to Herediano.

Tuesday’s CCL roundup

Independiente 4-0 TorontoRECAP

Guastatoya 0-1 Houston Dynamo 

Deportivo Saprissa 1-0 Tigres UANL

Tottenham’s Harry Kane returns early from injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 9:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

That sound you can hear is Tottenham fans yelping in delight. Oh, and PL Fantasy players too…

Harry Kane is back.

Spurs’ top goalscorer has returned to training two weeks earlier than expected, as Kane could feature against Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the Premier League.

Kane injured his ankle ligaments right at the end of Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at Wembley to Manchester United on Jan. 13 and has been out since.

However, after a warm-weather trip the Caribbean and popping in to see his beloved New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in Atlanta on his way back to England, Kane’s speedy recovery is delightful news for his manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Not that Kane’s teammates have been struggling in his absence, might we add.

Heung-Min Son, Fernando Llorente and Christian Eriksen have all scored key goals as Spurs have ground out crucial late wins to keep them in the Premier League title race and put one foot into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Yes, they lost on penalty kicks to Chelsea in the League Cup semifinals and to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, but Pochettino’s side have won four-straight games in the PL and can move just two points off the top if they beat Burnley on Saturday.

With Kane back in training he will likely be fit for an appearance off the bench at Burnley, then eased back into things with a further substitute appearance against Chelsea next Wednesday and be prepared for a start against bitter rivals Arsenal on Mar. 2.

Dele Alli is also pushing to return to training and with Kane back and Spurs flying in the PL and UCL, this is a huge boost for everyone at the club.

Tottenham still have to travel to Liverpool and Man City between now and the end of the season so if they keep those teams within reach, they actually have a shot at winning the Premier League title. They have an even better shot with Kane back fit, refreshed and hungry to make up for lost time.

Maurizio Sarri discusses his future at Chelsea

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Maurizio Sarri‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly on thin ice but the Italian coach is adamant that it is business as usual for the Blues despite their alarming slump.

Chelsea were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Monday and have now lost five of their last 10 games in all competitions. Fans are booing Sarri’s decisions with substitutes and many are calling for him to be fired as he persists with his “Sarri-ball” philosophy on the pitch.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg against Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, Sarri reaffirmed his stance that he’s in it for the long haul.

“I have to think that I will be the manager of Chelsea for a long time, otherwise I cannot work. I am not sure (if I will be here for a long time), but I have to think this. I have to work and I want to work with a long-range target,” Sarri said. “Of course in this moment it’s very difficult to think we’re able to win three, four matches in a row. As you know very well in football everything can change in one day. I think we need first of all a good performance, a good result and with more confidence we are able to do anything.”

Sarri added that he hasn’t held meetings with owner Roman Abramovich or director Marina Granovskaia this week about his future, and he is fully focused on turning things around after a desperate run of results and performances.

Ahead of the League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday — Sarri’s men are the heavy underdogs after their 6-0 thrashing at the hands of City 10 days ago — he revealed that Pedro has a stomach ache, Davide Zappacosta has a fever and goalkeeper Kepa has a hamstring issue which could keep him out of the game.

Bigger picture, Sarri’s struggles come at a real crossroads for Chelsea as a club.

Do they fire Sarri and bring in another big name coach to try and get the best out of these players in the short-term? Or do they back him and look to the example of Man City under Pep Guardiola after his struggles in the PL in the first season?

History suggests Sarri will be fired extremely soon but Chelsea’s problems are more about the ageing and powerful playing squad they have than any coach. A huge overhaul is needed in terms of new players being brought in, but Abramovich seems just about as disinterested as he ever has during his 16 years as Chelsea’s owner.

There are many things Sarri can be accused of getting wrong tactically (N'Golo Kante being played out of position, the importance placed on Jorginho etc.) but the one thing which must change at the club if they’re going to progress in the next few years is clear: the players.

Chelsea must decide right now if they stick with Sarri and back him in the transfer market, or if they cut him loose now and continue on the boom-bust cycle which they’ve fared well with under Abramovich’s brutal reign.

Female players in Colombia denounce discrimination

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 20, 2019, 7:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Two players for the Colombian women’s national team are speaking out on social media about what they say are substandard conditions and discriminatory treatment by the federation.

Isabella Echeverri and Melissa Ortiz say they hope to raise awareness in Colombia and improve the national team for future generations.

“We feel threatened. The do not pay us,” they said in a video posted to Instagram. “There’s no international flights. The uniforms are old. The federation has cut off players for speaking up.”

They added: “We’re not afraid anymore. We’re here to speak up.”

The federation did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the accusations. Colombia’s national team did not make the field for the Women’s World Cup this year.

In a telephone interview with The Associated Press, Ortiz said she and Echeverri realize that the consequences of speaking out mean they likely won’t rejoin the national team in the future.

“I think all of us have always wanted to say something. Personally I have, and Isabella, too. But we’ve always been scared because God forbid you say something, you’re going to be crossed off the World Cup or Olympic roster,” Ortiz said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t say anything when we had the platform and the attention on us, like when we were in the World Cup. But it came to a point with us where it was, `If not us, who?’ and `If not now, when?”‘

Ortiz, 28, played her last match for the national team in 2016 and she was an alternate for the team at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She essentially walked away from the team last year.

Ortiz and Echeverri want to reduce the long periods between each season and be paid enough to live off their wages. Ortiz said that the team went without matches or training camp for over 700 days following the 2012 London Olympics, and more than 400 days following the Rio Games.

Ortiz said the team also cut off payments for players in camp and no longer paid for the flights to get the players to and from training in Colombia. Players previously made the equivalent of $20 a day in camp.

After the team fared poorly in a tournament last summer, the two players explored taking action. And now, a few months away from the Pan American Games, the team has no coach, Ortiz said.

“We have been inspired by a whole bunch of different things that had a snowball effect and made us want to speak out,” Ortiz told the AP.

She said the two chose social media because of its reach.

“This is just a small example of how other national teams that are fighting the same fight but can’t find their voice, this is a way we want to show there is a way to have a voice,” she said. “But you have to be very brave in making the decision to do it.”

Some advances in women’s soccer have been attempted by Colombia in recent years. The nation has even expressed interest in hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

In 2017, the federation and professional league Dimayor started a women’s pro league in Colombia that is set to play its third season this year.

Millonarios and Sergio Arboleda University are starting a women’s team next season. The players who join the new club will have stipends, but wages will still be low.

But there have also been setbacks.

Last month the owner of Deportes Tolima, Gabriel Camargo, said women’s soccer in Colombia is a “breeding ground for lesbianism” and accused female players of not behaving professionally and drinking too much alcohol.

Camargo later apologized.

“I told (Ortiz) that things can get even worse,” Echeverri said, “and that it’s time that somebody stood up and told the truth about the women’s national team in Colombia.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports