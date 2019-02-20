Guardiola: Man City ‘still not ready’ despite great UCL fight back

The roller coaster wasn’t requested, but Pep Guardiola is happy with how Manchester City handled the ride.

City was down a man and a goal late in the second half, but got 85th and 90th minute goals to collect a 3-2 win at Schalke in the first leg of its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

[ MORE: Recap | Sane reacts ]

“It was a great result” Guardiola said of the comeback. “We gave them two penalties, we gave them a red card and in this competition that is not too good. We are still not ready to fight for the later stages. but the result is good.”

“We played with incredible personality. We gave two goals when they did absolutely nothing. It is not over, this competition is completely different.”

Nicolas Otamendi was shown red for two yellows, the first of which led to the first of Nabil Bentaleb‘s two penalty kick goals. The second came in the 68th minute, but City didn’t look like a team down a man the rest of the way.

VAR allowed Schalke’s first penalty to stand and then awarded the second, but Guardiola said the right call was made in both circumstances.

Follow @NicholasMendola