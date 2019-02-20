LIVE, UCL last 16: Schalke v. Man City; Atletico v. Juventus

The UEFA Champions League last 16 games continue on Wednesday, as Manchester City head and Atletico Madrid host Juventus (both games kick off at 3 p.m. ET).
Pep Guardiola‘s Man City are in the middle of a massive run of games as they try and win an unprecedented quadruple. They head to play a Schalke side who are struggling in Germany’s Bundesliga but have some talented youngsters who can cause an upset.
As for the other game on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo heads back to Madrid and will lead Juventus against Atletico. Diego Simeone’s men will relish getting one over Ronaldo and Juve and they know how valuable it would be to take a lead with them to Turin for the second leg.
Click on the link above to follow live updates on the action, while here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have you covered for action during and after the games.
SEVILLA, Spain (AP) Former champion Sevilla became the first team to reach the round of 16 in the Europa League with a 2-0 victory over Lazio on Wednesday in a game that saw both sides have a player sent off.
Sevilla advanced 3-0 on aggregate following a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Rome last week.
The home side was reduced to 10 men whenreceived his second yellow card on the hour-mark but Lazio followed suit 11 minutes later when Adam Marusic got a straight red.
Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder struck 20 minutes into the match on a rebound after Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha parried a low shot from Pablo Sarabia. Ben Yedder also scored in the first leg.
Sarabia doubled the advantage in the 78th.
Sevilla has a perfect home record in the Europa League this season with seven wins, including the qualifying phase. It has three Europa League titles and also won the tournament twice when it was known as the UEFA Cup.
Lazio fell to a third straight loss in all competitions.
The remaining 15 second-leg games in the round of 32 are scheduled for Thursday.
MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wants FIFA to help ensure last year’s World Cup has an effective legacy.
At a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Putin says “ahead of us we now have a different task, to use everything that was done for the World Cup, to use it effectively, and on this issue we are also counting on your support.”
Many Russian clubs have already seen a boost in attendance in the season following the World Cup. With new arenas, teams in the host cities of Volgograd and Nizhny Novgorod have more than doubled their average home attendance, though Sochi and Kaliningrad are lagging behind.
Putin awarded Infantino a medal earlier this month for his help with staging the World Cup.
The leader of Spain’s La Liga has become a surprise leading candidate to take charge of the Premier League.
According to a report from The Times in the UK, Javier Tebas has emerged as a frontrunner to replace long-time chief executive Richard Scudamore who stepped down in December.
Tebas has been in charge of Spain’s top-flight since 2013 and has helped the league grown into a mammoth in terms of TV rights worldwide, with only the Premier League ahead of La Liga in terms of revenue generated from selling rights to show their games.
With Scudamore stepping down as the PL’s chief executive in December 2018 the league have been searching for a successor for quite some time as his exit was planned.
Susanna Dinnage initially accepted the role then backed out, while reports state that Tim Davie from the BBC also turned down the chance to succeed Scudamore.
Tebas has a reputation as someone who is keen to try new things and he is the person driving overseas games in the Spanish top-flight. La Liga agreed a deal to play regular-season games in the United States of America (the first of which was supposed to be in Miami in January between Barcelona and Girona) but they are yet to take place as talks between FIFA, the Spanish Football Association and the players’ association continue.
Per the report, the main stumbling block with Tebas getting the gig at the Premier League is that his English is limited. That said, if he is given a period of time to step into the role there’s no doubt he could sort out that issue rather easily in 6-12 months.
There are some concerns being mentioned about Tebas’ alleged support of a right-wing political party in Spain, Vox, while his radical ideas to take league games overseas could lead to plenty of uproar in England and Wales as many fans do not want it to happen.
With Matchweek 27 of the Premier League season almost here, it is time to take a look at which players are on top form right now.
With big wins for Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Cardiff and Tottenham last time out in the PL, plenty of their players feature in our latest rankings.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Up 2
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Even
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 4
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 1
- Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 4
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
- David De Gea (Man United) – Up 4
- Ben Foster (Watford) – Down 2
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
- Fernandinho (Man City) – Down 3
- Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) – New entry
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
- Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
- Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – Down 2
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 2
- Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – New entry
- Oumar Niasse (Cardiff City) – New entry
- Matt Doherty (Wolves) – New entry