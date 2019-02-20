More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Man City marvelous in 10-man comeback win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
  • Bentaleb converts two PKs with VAR help
  • Otamendi sent off for second yellow
  • Sane unleashes late free kick equalizer
  • Sterling finds winner five minutes later.

Two goals in the five minutes gave 10-man Manchester City a memorable 3-2 win atSchalke on Wednesday in the first leg of the two sides’ UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter.

Leroy Sane’s vicious 85th minute free kick and Raheem Sterling‘s 90th minute finish helped offset Nicolas Otamendi’s 68th minute sending off at Veltins-Arena.

Sergio Aguero scored early for Man City, but Nabil Bentaleb converted a pair of penalty kicks to give Schalke a lead which would last for nearly 40 minutes.

The second leg is March 12 at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City was in the ascendancy from the start, but Schalke basically handed the visitors their opening goal.

Salif Sane was sleepy in his readiness for a goalkeeper pass, and David Silva made the steal. The Spaniard squared for an Aguero tap-in that was defended slightly better by VAR but stood for 1-0.

Another giveaway provided City with a break, but Raheem Sterling couldn’t manage a shot when played into the left of the box.

City attempted eight shots by the half-hour mark.

Daniel Caligiuri’s left-footed shot from outside the 18 took a turn off Nicolas Otamendi’s arm as the City defender bid to get his arm closer to his body, and VAR awarded a penalty in the 36th minute after a significant wait.

Bentaleb got Ederson going the wrong way for 1-1.

Fernandinho conceded another penalty in the 44th, but would it stand? This one, too, went the route of VAR, but the cameras did nothing. Bentaleb converted for 2-1.

And City went down a man in the 68th minute when Otamendi collected his second yellow card, this time for a foul when Guido Burgstaller cut past him.

American midfielder Weston McKennie was subbed into the match in the 78th minute after a busy night in the midfield.

That’s when City struck. First, Sane hit an impeccable hammer of a free kick home in the 85th minute before Sterling slotted into the far post on the edge of stoppage time.

Atleti takes 2-0 lead over Juve in Champions League (video)

AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 4:59 PM EST
  • Morata sees goal disallowed via VAR
  • Gimenez, Godin score early
  • Atleti takes two goals away for 2nd leg

The defenders got it done, with a little help from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin scored second half goals, the latter putting his home after a Ronaldo deflection, as Atletico Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti had an opening goal ruled out before Gimenez pushed home.

The second leg is March 12 in Turin.

If you were betting on two defenses to conspire against the score line, this was it; Juve and Atleti allowed a combined 10 goals in 12 group stage matches.

Most of the prime chances resulted in user error, as typified by Diego Costa early in the second half. That said, Wojciech Szczesny made a finger tip save on Antonie Griezmann which was quite superb.

And when Atleti looked to have collected its lead through Alvaro Morata, the former Juve player saw his goal overturned through VAR.

Morata headed home, but the camera caught his shove on Giorgio Chiellini, initially unspotted by the referees.

Gimenez then made one count.

Morata won a header that hit Mario Mandzukic and fell into the path of Gimenez for a deserved goal.

Federico Bernardeschi had a solid bid to restore the deadlock, but Jan Oblak made a pretty save to keep it 1-0.

And Godin mopped up a shot that deflected off Ronaldo to double the hosts advantage after one leg.

Sevilla knocks out Lazio to reach Europa League round of 16

AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti
Associated PressFeb 20, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
SEVILLA, Spain (AP) Former champion Sevilla became the first team to reach the round of 16 in the Europa League with a 2-0 victory over Lazio on Wednesday in a game that saw both sides have a player sent off.

Sevilla advanced 3-0 on aggregate following a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Rome last week.

The home side was reduced to 10 men whenreceived his second yellow card on the hour-mark but Lazio followed suit 11 minutes later when Adam Marusic got a straight red.

Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder struck 20 minutes into the match on a rebound after Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha parried a low shot from Pablo Sarabia. Ben Yedder also scored in the first leg.

Sarabia doubled the advantage in the 78th.

Sevilla has a perfect home record in the Europa League this season with seven wins, including the qualifying phase. It has three Europa League titles and also won the tournament twice when it was known as the UEFA Cup.

Lazio fell to a third straight loss in all competitions.

The remaining 15 second-leg games in the round of 32 are scheduled for Thursday.

LIVE, UCL last 16: Schalke v. Man City; Atletico v. Juventus

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 2:18 PM EST
The UEFA Champions League last 16 games continue on Wednesday, as Manchester City head and Atletico Madrid host Juventus (both games kick off at 3 p.m. ET).

Pep Guardiola‘s Man City are in the middle of a massive run of games as they try and win an unprecedented quadruple. They head to play a Schalke side who are struggling in Germany’s Bundesliga but have some talented youngsters who can cause an upset.

As for the other game on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo heads back to Madrid and will lead Juventus against Atletico. Diego Simeone’s men will relish getting one over Ronaldo and Juve and they know how valuable it would be to take a lead with them to Turin for the second leg.

Click on the link above to follow live updates on the action, while here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have you covered for action during and after the games.

Putin asks FIFA for support on World Cup legacy

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 20, 2019, 1:35 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wants FIFA to help ensure last year’s World Cup has an effective legacy.

At a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Putin says “ahead of us we now have a different task, to use everything that was done for the World Cup, to use it effectively, and on this issue we are also counting on your support.”

Many Russian clubs have already seen a boost in attendance in the season following the World Cup. With new arenas, teams in the host cities of Volgograd and Nizhny Novgorod have more than doubled their average home attendance, though Sochi and Kaliningrad are lagging behind.

Putin awarded Infantino a medal earlier this month for his help with staging the World Cup.

