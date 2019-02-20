More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri discusses his future at Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Maurizio Sarri‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly on thin ice but the Italian coach is adamant that it is business as usual for the Blues despite their alarming slump.

Chelsea were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Monday and have now lost five of their last 10 games in all competitions. Fans are booing Sarri’s decisions with substitutes and many are calling for him to be fired as he persists with his “Sarri-ball” philosophy on the pitch.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg against Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, Sarri reaffirmed his stance that he’s in it for the long haul.

“I have to think that I will be the manager of Chelsea for a long time, otherwise I cannot work. I am not sure (if I will be here for a long time), but I have to think this. I have to work and I want to work with a long-range target,” Sarri said. “Of course in this moment it’s very difficult to think we’re able to win three, four matches in a row. As you know very well in football everything can change in one day. I think we need first of all a good performance, a good result and with more confidence we are able to do anything.”

Sarri added that he hasn’t held meetings with owner Roman Abramovich or director Marina Granovskaia this week about his future, and he is fully focused on turning things around after a desperate run of results and performances.

Ahead of the League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday — Sarri’s men are the heavy underdogs after their 6-0 thrashing at the hands of City 10 days ago — he revealed that Pedro has a stomach ache, Davide Zappacosta has a fever and goalkeeper Kepa has a hamstring issue which could keep him out of the game.

Bigger picture, Sarri’s struggles come at a real crossroads for Chelsea as a club.

Do they fire Sarri and bring in another big name coach to try and get the best out of these players in the short-term? Or do they back him and look to the example of Man City under Pep Guardiola after his struggles in the PL in the first season?

History suggests Sarri will be fired extremely soon but Chelsea’s problems are more about the ageing and powerful playing squad they have than any coach. A huge overhaul is needed in terms of new players being brought in, but Abramovich seems just about as disinterested as he ever has during his 16 years as Chelsea’s owner.

There are many things Sarri can be accused of getting wrong tactically (N'Golo Kante being played out of position, the importance placed on Jorginho etc.) but the one thing which must change at the club if they’re going to progress in the next few years is clear: the players.

Chelsea must decide right now if they stick with Sarri and back him in the transfer market, or if they cut him loose now and continue on the boom-bust cycle which they’ve fared well with under Abramovich’s brutal reign.

Female players in Colombia denounce discrimination

Associated PressFeb 20, 2019, 7:45 AM EST
Two players for the Colombian women’s national team are speaking out on social media about what they say are substandard conditions and discriminatory treatment by the federation.

Isabella Echeverri and Melissa Ortiz say they hope to raise awareness in Colombia and improve the national team for future generations.

“We feel threatened. The do not pay us,” they said in a video posted to Instagram. “There’s no international flights. The uniforms are old. The federation has cut off players for speaking up.”

They added: “We’re not afraid anymore. We’re here to speak up.”

The federation did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the accusations. Colombia’s national team did not make the field for the Women’s World Cup this year.

In a telephone interview with The Associated Press, Ortiz said she and Echeverri realize that the consequences of speaking out mean they likely won’t rejoin the national team in the future.

“I think all of us have always wanted to say something. Personally I have, and Isabella, too. But we’ve always been scared because God forbid you say something, you’re going to be crossed off the World Cup or Olympic roster,” Ortiz said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t say anything when we had the platform and the attention on us, like when we were in the World Cup. But it came to a point with us where it was, `If not us, who?’ and `If not now, when?”‘

Ortiz, 28, played her last match for the national team in 2016 and she was an alternate for the team at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She essentially walked away from the team last year.

Ortiz and Echeverri want to reduce the long periods between each season and be paid enough to live off their wages. Ortiz said that the team went without matches or training camp for over 700 days following the 2012 London Olympics, and more than 400 days following the Rio Games.

Ortiz said the team also cut off payments for players in camp and no longer paid for the flights to get the players to and from training in Colombia. Players previously made the equivalent of $20 a day in camp.

After the team fared poorly in a tournament last summer, the two players explored taking action. And now, a few months away from the Pan American Games, the team has no coach, Ortiz said.

“We have been inspired by a whole bunch of different things that had a snowball effect and made us want to speak out,” Ortiz told the AP.

She said the two chose social media because of its reach.

“This is just a small example of how other national teams that are fighting the same fight but can’t find their voice, this is a way we want to show there is a way to have a voice,” she said. “But you have to be very brave in making the decision to do it.”

Some advances in women’s soccer have been attempted by Colombia in recent years. The nation has even expressed interest in hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

In 2017, the federation and professional league Dimayor started a women’s pro league in Colombia that is set to play its third season this year.

Millonarios and Sergio Arboleda University are starting a women’s team next season. The players who join the new club will have stipends, but wages will still be low.

But there have also been setbacks.

Last month the owner of Deportes Tolima, Gabriel Camargo, said women’s soccer in Colombia is a “breeding ground for lesbianism” and accused female players of not behaving professionally and drinking too much alcohol.

Camargo later apologized.

“I told (Ortiz) that things can get even worse,” Echeverri said, “and that it’s time that somebody stood up and told the truth about the women’s national team in Colombia.”

CCL: Toronto FC embarrassed in 4-0 defeat in Panama

By Andy EdwardsFeb 19, 2019, 10:13 PM EST
As far as Toronto FC are concerned, 2018 never actually ended and appears set to continue for the rest of eternity.

After losing the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League final to Chivas de Guadalajara on penalty kicks, the then-defending MLS Cup champions proceeded to ninth in the Eastern Conference and miss the playoffs by 14 — fourteen — points.

Fear not, though, for the most recent offseason would be a time for rebuilding to make one final push for trophies during the Sebastian Giovinco/Michael Bradley/Jozy Altidore era. Except, the exact opposite of that occurred: Giovinco left for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilali; Victor Vazquez departed for Kuwaiti side Al-Arabi; Laurent Ciman and Terrence Boyd were the big arrivals this winter. A net-negative, to state the painfully obvious.

Then, on Tuesday, things got worse — so, so much worse. Playing away to Panamanian side Independiente in the CCL round of 16, Greg Vanney’s side conceded four (quite spectacularly) poorly defended goals en route to a 4-0 defeat that has them all but eliminated before even stepping foot on their home field next Tuesday.

If you’re into watching that sort of thing, have a quick look below…

Boyd sent a penalty kick into orbit, just before halftime when the score was still just 1-0, thus setting in motion the Reds’ total collapse over the final 45 minutes.

There have been some embarrassing showings by MLS sides in CCL over the years, but what TFC did on Tuesday ranks right down near the bottom of anything we’ve ever seen.

Champions League preview: Man City visit Schalke; Atleti v. Juve

By Andy EdwardsFeb 19, 2019, 9:44 PM EST
Manchester City’s quest for European glory resumes on Wednesday, when the reigning Premier League champions travel to Gelsenkirchen, Germany, to take on a struggling Schalke side in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Schalke sit 14th in the Bundesliga with barely a point per game (23 from 22 games) nearly two-thirds of the way through a disastrous league season. Manager Domenico Tedesco’s position will surely come under consideration this summer, though he could do himself a massive favor by knocking off a heavy favorite to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

Man City come into the first leg in fine form, having won 12 of their last 13 games (all competitions) after their season nearly went up in smoke back in December. Sergio Aguero’s red-hot finishing touch has been at the center of recent successes, with the Argentine scoring in five of his last six appearances (nine games during that time, including a pair of hat tricks). City will, however, be without the services of three key figures: left back Benjamin Mendy (knee), forward Gabriel Jesus (hamstring) and center back John Stones (groin); meanwhile, Vincent Kompany (muscular strain) has been passed fit and made the trip to Germany.

All Atletico Madrid have to do to compete in this season’s final at their brand new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital is run through three home-and-away ties over the next three months, beginning with seven-time reigning Serie A champions Juventus. To further complicate matters, the Bianconeri are now led by Atleti’s old nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo, from his days at Real Madrid. On the plus side, Atleti haven’t lost a home knockout game in 22 years, so they’ll almost certainly head to Turin with a puncher’s chance of sneaking through.

Massimiliano Allegri and Juve, on the other hand, intend to leave little to chance in the second leg on March 12.

Our team is growing physically, mentally and technically and we have to keep going as we enter the most important stage of the season,” the Juve boss said this week. “We have to be focused, knowing that we face a compact team that make the most of set pieces, and who in recent years have achieved a lot of good results in Europe. I wouldn’t take a draw now — I said to the lads that it’s important to score goals.”

Sarri an isolated manager after Chelsea fans turn on him

Associated PressFeb 19, 2019, 8:32 PM EST
LONDON (AP) The volley of abusive chants from Chelsea supporters were aimed in a different direction this time. Toward the sideline at Stamford Bridge.

Players were spared on Monday, there was no need to dig out the “rats” banners from 2015, and supporters seem just fine with Eden Hazard and Co.

Typically loyal to their managers — and there have been a dozen alone this century — many Chelsea fans instead seem to be done with Maurizio Sarri even before the end of his first season in charge.

Losing in the FA Cup to Manchester United was the breaking point, even if it wasn’t a complete rout. The cup competition is low on Chelsea’s priority list — winning it wasn’t enough to save Antonio Conte last season — but the end of that quest only adds to the despair.

In this rebuilding season, winning the Premier League — as Conte did in 2017 before finishing fifth the next year — couldn’t have been expected given the strength of Manchester City. But neither was a slide to sixth in the standings and a scramble for one of the four Champions League places.

“I am worried about the results,” Sarri said after Monday’s 2-0 loss to United. “Not about the fans.”

But the mutinous atmosphere won’t be lost on owner Roman Abramovich, who has spent the year watching from afar because the British government stymied the Russian billionaire’s visa renewal. That offshoot of the London-Moscow diplomatic dispute feeds the uncertainty at Chelsea.

Without fan backing, the 60-year-old Sarri — without a trophy in his career — looks isolated and exposed. The much-vaunted “Sarriball” is now part of the vocabulary of vitriol in chants — with added expletive.

It’s reminiscent of Rafa Benitez‘s interim title being used against the caretaker coach five years ago. Even in the darkest days of Jose Mourinho’s second spell in charge — as Benitez’s successor — it was the players who were blamed. Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa and Hazard were branded “rats.”

Hazard is the only one of the trio still on the team — not that he gives the impression of wanting to stick around. The Belgium winger has avoided committing his future to Chelsea and has openly stoked talk of a transfer to Real Madrid.

Much like Madrid, Chelsea oscillates from glory to gloom under a conveyor belt of managers.

There’s also a regular flow of trophies, albeit only potentially secondary ones this season. Chelsea can still win the League Cup by beating Manchester City on Sunday and remains in contention in the Europa League.

While Madrid dropped to sixth place at one point this season in the Spanish league, the team hauled itself back up to third. Chelsea, which has won the Premier League five times since 2005, hasn’t been as successful. In the last month, the London club has lost to Arsenal, Manchester City — a 6-0 humiliation — and even to an ostensibly inferior Bournemouth.

For the stubborn Sarri, there seems to be no alternative to the “Sarriball” pressing tactics that helped his Napoli team push Juventus hard for the Italian title. Just a repetitive sequence of decisions.

– a reluctance to trust young players like Callum Hudson-Odoi.

– a determination to shoehorn Jorginho into defensive midfield, forcing N'Golo Kante out of position in favor of the recruit from Napoli.

– persisting with a back four after a three-man defense proved so effective for Conte.

– substitutions repeated in like-for-like changes. If it’s not Ross Barkley replacing Mateo Kovacic in central midfield, then they are interchanging the other way – 20 times this season. Pedro Rodriguez and Willian have swapped places 14 times.

For all the problems, it’s easy to forget that it took Chelsea three months to lose a game as Sarri started on an 18-match unbeaten run. Losing to Tottenham in November now seems to be a significant turning point.

Before that 13th game, Chelsea was in third place and had scored 27 and conceded only eight times in the league. Since then, Chelsea had netted 18 and conceded 21.

The cups will now define Sarri’s future, and it’s one down and two to go this week.

Chelsea holds a 2-1 lead over Malmo in the Europa League heading into the second leg of the round of 32 on Thursday before the League Cup final against City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

“The most important thing now is to stay calm, train really hard and recover our best football and our best feeling,” Pedro said, “because if not, we are in trouble.”

More specifically, Sarri will be.