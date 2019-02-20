Premier League player Power Rankings

With Matchweek 27 of the Premier League season almost here, it is time to take a look at which players are on top form right now.
With big wins for Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Cardiff and Tottenham last time out in the PL, plenty of their players feature in our latest rankings.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Up 2
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Even
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 4
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 1
- Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 4
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
- David De Gea (Man United) – Up 4
- Ben Foster (Watford) – Down 2
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
- Fernandinho (Man City) – Down 3
- Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) – New entry
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
- Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
- Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – Down 2
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 2
- Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – New entry
- Oumar Niasse (Cardiff City) – New entry
- Matt Doherty (Wolves) – New entry