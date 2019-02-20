More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
With Matchweek 27 of the Premier League season almost here, it is time to take a look at which players are on top form right now.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

With big wins for Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Cardiff and Tottenham last time out in the PL, plenty of their players feature in our latest rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

  1. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Up 2
  2. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Even
  3. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 4
  4. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 1
  5. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 4
  6. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
  7. David De Gea (Man United) – Up 4
  8. Ben Foster (Watford) – Down 2
  9. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
  11. Fernandinho (Man City) – Down 3
  12. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) – New entry
  13. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
  14. Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry
  15. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  16. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – Down 2
  17. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 2
  18. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – New entry
  19. Oumar Niasse (Cardiff City) – New entry
  20. Matt Doherty (Wolves) – New entry

Report: La Liga’s Tebas a contender to lead Premier League

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 12:55 PM EST
The leader of Spain’s La Liga has become a surprise leading candidate to take charge of the Premier League.

According to a report from The Times in the UK, Javier Tebas has emerged as a frontrunner to replace long-time chief executive Richard Scudamore who stepped down in December.

Tebas has been in charge of Spain’s top-flight since 2013 and has helped the league grown into a mammoth in terms of TV rights worldwide, with only the Premier League ahead of La Liga in terms of revenue generated from selling rights to show their games.

With Scudamore stepping down as the PL’s chief executive in December 2018 the league have been searching for a successor for quite some time as his exit was planned.

Susanna Dinnage initially accepted the role then backed out, while reports state that Tim Davie from the BBC also turned down the chance to succeed Scudamore.

Tebas has a reputation as someone who is keen to try new things and he is the person driving overseas games in the Spanish top-flight. La Liga agreed a deal to play regular-season games in the United States of America (the first of which was supposed to be in Miami in January between Barcelona and Girona) but they are yet to take place as talks between FIFA, the Spanish Football Association and the players’ association continue.

Per the report, the main stumbling block with Tebas getting the gig at the Premier League is that his English is limited. That said, if he is given a period of time to step into the role there’s no doubt he could sort out that issue rather easily in 6-12 months.

There are some concerns being mentioned about Tebas’ alleged support of a right-wing political party in Spain, Vox, while his radical ideas to take league games overseas could lead to plenty of uproar in England and Wales as many fans do not want it to happen.

CCL roundup: Houston win, Toronto hammered (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
The crazy world of the CONCACAF Champions League is back, as the 2019 season has kicked off in North American soccer.

Two MLS teams were in last 16 action on Tuesday as Toronto were hammered 4-0 away at Panama’s Independiente in the first leg, while the Houston Dynamo won 1-0 away at Guastatoya in Guatemala City thanks to DaMarcus Beasley’s stunning right-footed strike.

In the other CCL game on Tuesday, Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa beat Mexico’s Tigres 1-0 as the first games of the knockout rounds of the tournament delivered plenty of drama.

Below you will find video highlights from each game, with three more CCL last 16 games coming up today (New York Red Bulls travel to Atletico Pantoja) and two on Thursday with Sporting KC hosting Toluca and Atlanta United heading to Herediano.

Tuesday’s CCL roundup

Independiente 4-0 TorontoRECAP

Guastatoya 0-1 Houston Dynamo 

Deportivo Saprissa 1-0 Tigres UANL

Emery on Mesut Ozil: “The key is in his hands”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 10:48 AM EST
Mesut Ozil’s continued absence at Arsenal has baffled many and it is quite clear Unai Emery doesn’t see the German playmaker fitting into his plans.

But the Gunners boss has challenged Ozil to grab the bull by the horns, in as many words, and wants the 30-year-old (the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history) to get back to full fitness as soon as possible.

Ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg against BATE Borisov on Thursday (Arsenal trail 1-0 from the first leg in Belarus), Emery gave an update on Ozil’s progress.

“The key is in his hands and he is working very well this week, ” Emery said. “He needs to be consistent in training and for matches, without injury or being sick. Without that we can see the best Mesut with us.”

Ozil last played for Arsenal against Cardiff City on Jan. 29 and before that he went a month without playing from late December until late January. He’s been out with a combination of small injuries and illnesses, while Emery has also chosen not to select him at all in some matchday squads.

Do Arsenal miss him? The stats suggest the Gunners are a better team without Ozil and you can argue that they are better balanced without him. This season they’ve only won 56 percent of the 18 games Ozil has played in compared to 65 percent of 20 games without him.

Emery’s strong stance on Ozil not fitting into his philosophy seems to have focused the rest of the squad, but now seems like a good time to try and find a spot for the mercurial talent in the lineup.

The likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been used in wide attacking roles by Emery in recent weeks but with Ozil now having a full week of training under his belt, surely he will be used against BATE, Southampton, Bournemouth and Tottenham in Arsenal’s next four games.

Having a fit and focused Ozil back in the team will be like having a new signing for Arsenal, but it is still unclear exactly where he will slot in. In Emery’s 3-4-3 formation, his role as a central playmaker has disappeared and the best chance he has of playing a pivotal role this season is if Emery changes to a 3-4-2-1 formation with Lacazette and Ozil underneath Aubameyang in attack.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane returns early from injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2019, 9:52 AM EST
That sound you can hear is Tottenham fans yelping in delight. Oh, and PL Fantasy players too…

Harry Kane is back.

Spurs’ top goalscorer has returned to training two weeks earlier than expected, as Kane could feature against Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the Premier League.

Kane injured his ankle ligaments right at the end of Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at Wembley to Manchester United on Jan. 13 and has been out since.

However, after a warm-weather trip the Caribbean and popping in to see his beloved New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in Atlanta on his way back to England, Kane’s speedy recovery is delightful news for his manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Not that Kane’s teammates have been struggling in his absence, might we add.

Heung-Min Son, Fernando Llorente and Christian Eriksen have all scored key goals as Spurs have ground out crucial late wins to keep them in the Premier League title race and put one foot into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Yes, they lost on penalty kicks to Chelsea in the League Cup semifinals and to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, but Pochettino’s side have won four-straight games in the PL and can move just two points off the top if they beat Burnley on Saturday.

With Kane back in training he will likely be fit for an appearance off the bench at Burnley, then eased back into things with a further substitute appearance against Chelsea next Wednesday and be prepared for a start against bitter rivals Arsenal on Mar. 2.

Dele Alli is also pushing to return to training and with Kane back and Spurs flying in the PL and UCL, this is a huge boost for everyone at the club.

Tottenham still have to travel to Liverpool and Man City between now and the end of the season so if they keep those teams within reach, they actually have a shot at winning the Premier League title. They have an even better shot with Kane back fit, refreshed and hungry to make up for lost time.