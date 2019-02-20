Ronaldo taunts Atleti after Juve loss (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Forgive Cristiano Ronaldo for this bit of poor sportsmanship, the fella just doesn’t lose that often.

The mega watt talent and ego saw his Juventus side go down 2-0 after its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and made sure his longtime Spanish rivals knew the big picture score line.

Ronaldo, you see, has five UEFA Champions League titles in his career, while Atleti has never won one and twice lost to his Real in the UCL final.

So even though the second goal took a turn off CR7 en route to the net, the player was sure to set the vibe for the second leg in Turin on March 12.

He says, “I have five Champions League titles. Atleti, zero.”

Ronaldo also knows that these gestures will be replayed on loop in Spain and Italy, and his spectre has haunted Atleti in the past.

What it lacks in class, it makes up for in guile.

📽️ La imagen de @Cristiano al abandonar el Metropolitano 🗣️ "Tengo cinco Champions y el @Atleti cero" 📺 @Golpic.twitter.com/9c75hhMs87 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 20, 2019

