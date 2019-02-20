More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Michael Probst

Sane reacts to tremendous free kick equalizer (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 5:18 PM EST
The stage didn’t bother Leroy Sane.

Manchester City’s super sub scored a remarkable free kick goal to level the first leg between 10-man Man City and Schalke at Veltins-Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League.

[ RECAP: Schalke 2-3 Man City ]

Sane credited his team’s character and said his goal means a ton to him… even if it came at the expense of his former club. From the BBC:

“It means a lot. I was a little bit sad for Schalke, because the atmosphere was amazing like it always is. Schalke did really well, the way they defended made it difficult. … You can see the will is a lot, we never give up, we always want to keep fighting.”

Raheem Sterling later scored as City earned a 3-2 score line heading back to Manchester.

City trailed 2-1 on a pair of Nabil Bentaleb penalty kicks with a half to play, then lost Nicolas Otamendi to a second yellow card in the 68th.

But Sane did this, and… wow.

Juve: ‘No use crying over spilt milk’ after ‘ugly’ first leg loss

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 7:50 PM EST
Max Allegri and Juventus look set to fall short of a UEFA Champions League title again, and this time are staring down an exit before the quarterfinals.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

The club has two things going for it after a 2-0 first leg loss to Atletico Madrid in Spain: The 90 minutes or more of the second leg, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The player has already made his feelings known by setting the second leg stage with a very Patrick Roy (for you hockey fans out there) title rip.

Allegri is a bit more diplomatic, ripping Juve’s “ugly” second half at the Wanda Metropolitano but also demanding the club move past it immediately. From Football-Italia.net:

“Now we have the chance to turn this around, we must have faith, we’ll have some players back and there’s no point crying over spilt milk. We knew it was going to be tough, that Atletico Madrid force you to play badly, with a slow tempo. We moved the ball quicker in the first half, but not in the second.

“We got the approach wrong in the second half. It’s that simple. These things can happen, there will be great disappointment after this 2-0, but we can turn it around. It won’t be easy, we need a great second leg, but it can be done and we must have faith.”

And there’s Ronaldo, Dybala, and a number of world class players on his side. An inspired, spiteful Ronaldo is one thing, but take into account the man clearly carries his legacy on his hip pocket and the Portuguese hero is going to be flying come March 12 in Turin.

Ronaldo taunts Atleti after Juve loss (video)

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 6:58 PM EST
Forgive Cristiano Ronaldo for this bit of poor sportsmanship, the fella just doesn’t lose that often.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

The mega watt talent and ego saw his Juventus side go down 2-0 after its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and made sure his longtime Spanish rivals knew the big picture score line.

Ronaldo, you see, has five UEFA Champions League titles in his career, while Atleti has never won one and twice lost to his Real in the UCL final.

So even though the second goal took a turn off CR7 en route to the net, the player was sure to set the vibe for the second leg in Turin on March 12.

He says, “I have five Champions League titles. Atleti, zero.”

Ronaldo also knows that these gestures will be replayed on loop in Spain and Italy, and his spectre has haunted Atleti in the past.

What it lacks in class, it makes up for in guile.

Guardiola: Man City ‘still not ready’ despite great UCL fight back

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 6:03 PM EST
The roller coaster wasn’t requested, but Pep Guardiola is happy with how Manchester City handled the ride.

City was down a man and a goal late in the second half, but got 85th and 90th minute goals to collect a 3-2 win at Schalke in the first leg of its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

[ MORE: Recap | Sane reacts ]

“It was a great result” Guardiola said of the comeback. “We gave them two penalties, we gave them a red card and in this competition that is not too good. We are still not ready to fight for the later stages. but the result is good.”

“We played with incredible personality. We gave two goals when they did absolutely nothing. It is not over, this competition is completely different.”

Nicolas Otamendi was shown red for two yellows, the first of which led to the first of Nabil Bentaleb‘s two penalty kick goals. The second came in the 68th minute, but City didn’t look like a team down a man the rest of the way.

VAR allowed Schalke’s first penalty to stand and then awarded the second, but Guardiola said the right call was made in both circumstances.

Man City marvelous in 10-man comeback win (video)

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
  • Bentaleb converts two PKs with VAR help
  • Otamendi sent off for second yellow
  • Sane unleashes late free kick equalizer
  • Sterling finds winner five minutes later.

Two goals in the five minutes gave 10-man Manchester City a memorable 3-2 win atSchalke on Wednesday in the first leg of the two sides’ UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter.

Leroy Sane’s vicious 85th minute free kick and Raheem Sterling‘s 90th minute finish helped offset Nicolas Otamendi’s 68th minute sending off at Veltins-Arena.

Sergio Aguero scored early for Man City, but Nabil Bentaleb converted a pair of penalty kicks to give Schalke a lead which would last for nearly 40 minutes.

The second leg is March 12 at the Etihad Stadium.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Man City was in the ascendancy from the start, but Schalke basically handed the visitors their opening goal.

Salif Sane was sleepy in his readiness for a goalkeeper pass, and David Silva made the steal. The Spaniard squared for an Aguero tap-in that was defended slightly better by VAR but stood for 1-0.

Another giveaway provided City with a break, but Raheem Sterling couldn’t manage a shot when played into the left of the box.

City attempted eight shots by the half-hour mark.

Daniel Caligiuri’s left-footed shot from outside the 18 took a turn off Nicolas Otamendi’s arm as the City defender bid to get his arm closer to his body, and VAR awarded a penalty in the 36th minute after a significant wait.

Bentaleb got Ederson going the wrong way for 1-1.

Fernandinho conceded another penalty in the 44th, but would it stand? This one, too, went the route of VAR, but the cameras did nothing. Bentaleb converted for 2-1.

And City went down a man in the 68th minute when Otamendi collected his second yellow card, this time for a foul when Guido Burgstaller cut past him.

American midfielder Weston McKennie was subbed into the match in the 78th minute after a busy night in the midfield.

That’s when City struck. First, Sane hit an impeccable hammer of a free kick home in the 85th minute before Sterling slotted into the far post on the edge of stoppage time.