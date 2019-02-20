Sane reacts to tremendous free kick equalizer (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The stage didn’t bother Leroy Sane.

Manchester City’s super sub scored a remarkable free kick goal to level the first leg between 10-man Man City and Schalke at Veltins-Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League.

[ RECAP: Schalke 2-3 Man City ]

Sane credited his team’s character and said his goal means a ton to him… even if it came at the expense of his former club. From the BBC:

“It means a lot. I was a little bit sad for Schalke, because the atmosphere was amazing like it always is. Schalke did really well, the way they defended made it difficult. … You can see the will is a lot, we never give up, we always want to keep fighting.”

Raheem Sterling later scored as City earned a 3-2 score line heading back to Manchester.

City trailed 2-1 on a pair of Nabil Bentaleb penalty kicks with a half to play, then lost Nicolas Otamendi to a second yellow card in the 68th.

But Sane did this, and… wow.

Oh my word Leroy Sane 😱 Man City ties it with 10 men. pic.twitter.com/PFK1qXXGft — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) February 20, 2019

