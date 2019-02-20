Sarri, Emery face 2nd leg challenges at home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sevilla clinched the first Round of 16 spot with a Europa League win over Lazio on Wednesday, and the other 15 berths will be settled by late Thursday.

[ MORE: PL Power Rankings ]

That includes home second legs with varying degrees of difficult for a pair of London sides from the Premier League.

Maurizio Sarri looks like he’ll need to win the Europa League in order to get Chelsea back into the Champions League, and Chelsea needs to bounce back from another poor showing while also preparing for a hardware tilt; The FA Cup loss to Manchester United was three days before Thursday’s match with Malmo, which is three days before the League Cup final against Man City.

Chelsea holds a 2-1 lead after one leg. From ChelseaFC.com:

“We have to solve a big problem because we stayed in the other half for 75 minutes out of 90, and we were not able to score. They played only 15 or 16 balls into our box and they scored two goals. We have to solve this problem. It is probably a problem of aggression, determination in both boxes.”

Arsenal has an even bigger fish to fry than recent form, down 1-0 after one leg in Belarus.

Unai Emery is hoping the North London faithful can be the difference.

“It is also very important to play in our stadium with our supporters, and we need their support for this match and I hope there is a big atmosphere for us. Together, with their support, I know our players can play and give their all. The supporters want to watch our team play with the best performance possible.

“For this reason, I think we need good feedback between the supporters and us. … We need to listen to them supporting us and the players must give them the best performance in our stadium.”

The full schedule is below.

Thursday’s Europa League second legs

All times ET

12:55 p.m. ET

Arsenal v. BATE Borisov (BATE leads 1-0)

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Shakhtar Donetsk (2-2)

Villarreal v. Sporting Lisbon (Villareal leads 1-0)

Dinamo Zagreb v. Viktoria Plzen (Plzen leads 2-1)

Zenit Saint-Petersburg v. Fenerbahce (Fener leads 1-0)

Red Bull Salzburg v. Club Brugge (Brugge leads 2-1)

Valencia v. Celtic (Valencia leads 2-0)

Napoli v. FC Zurich (Napoli leads 3-1)

3 p.m. ET

Chelsea v. Malmo (Chelsea leads 2-1)

Benfica v. Galatasaray (Benfica leads 2-1)

Rennes v. Real Betis (3-3)

Inter Milan v. Rapid Vienna (Inter leads 1-0)

Dynamo Kiev v. Olympiakos (2-2)

Bayer Leverkusen v. Krasnodar (0-0)

Racing Genk v. Prague (0-0)

Follow @NicholasMendola